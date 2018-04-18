Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 4/18/18

Notice of Invitation to Bid –

Public Facility:

Wildwood Village Apartment Exterior Paint, Single-Story Building

Wildwood Village Apartment Siding/Fascia Replacement, Single-Story

Building

The Plumas County Community Development Commission (PCCDC) invites qualified Contractors (Class C-33 Painting, Class C-5 Framing, Class B-General Building) to bid the above said work (all labor, equipment and materials) for federally funded housing complex Wildwood Village 400 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, CA 96020.

This is a Public Works project subject to State Prevailing Wages. The Contractor must have a California Contractor’s State License and be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations, PRIOR TO BIDDING, pursuant to the requirements of SB854, Public Works Reforms. All Subcontractors that are to be used on this project must also be registered PRIOR TO BIDDING.

Bid Submittal Deadline: 3:00 p.m. May 1, 2018

This is a notice only. Bid Packages must be obtained to bid this work.

Sealed Bids will be opened at 3:00 p.m. on May 1, 2018 at Wildwood Village’s Conference Room, located at 400 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, CA 96020.

For more information or to schedule a walk-through of the Project contact:

Jeff LeSeur

(530) 260-0659

[email protected]

In accordance with Public Contract Code Section 22300, the Contractor may substitute securities in lieu of funds withheld by the Commission to ensure performance under the contract.

Minority and women business enterprises are encouraged to bid. All Federal and State equal opportunity and non-discrimination regulations apply.

The Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive immaterial defects or deviations in the bids received.

“This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer”

(800) 735-2929 TDD #

Published LCT, April 17, 24, 2018

Published FRB, IVR, CP, PR

April 18, 25, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: TIMBERLINE MATERIALS.

Business Address: 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

RHONDA WILLIAMS, 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business was conducted by a Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000069.

Original Filing Date: 3/30/2016.

Signed: /s/ Rhonda Williams, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Feb. 27, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000080

(Expires: 3/16/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: K.E.M.P. ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 541 CATFISH BEACH ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 933, CHESTER, CA 96020.

KENNETH KENWORTHY, 132 SOUTH WESTCHESTER DRIVE, ANAHEIM, CA 92084.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/16/2018.

Signed: /s/ Ken Kenworthy.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 16, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000081

(Expires: 3/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HALO.

Business Address: 150 NORTH MILL CREEK, SUITE H, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 135 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JULIE TANAKA, 135 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/19/2018.

Signed: /s/ Julie Tanaka.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 19, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000050

(Expires: 2/16/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LUCKY LINFORD’S CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Business Address: 213 4TH STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 213 4TH STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

WADE LENNON LINFORD, 213 4TH STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/16/2018.

Signed: /s/ Wade Lennon Lindord.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 16, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000083

(Expires: 3/21/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: 2H TIMBER.

Business Address: 33 BELL LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 33 BELL LANE, CA 95971.

JAMES R. BAMFORD, 33, BELL LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA

AI# 3545027

This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/21/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 21, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000061

(Expires: 2/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANNA STEVENS INTERIOR DESIGN.

Business Address: 355 QUAIL VIEW CIRCLE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 421, CLIO, CA 96106.

ANNA STEVENS, 355 QUAIL VIEW CIRCLE, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/28/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000055

(Expires: 2/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TIMBERLINE MATERIALS, INC.

Business Address: 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 854, CHESTER, CA 96020.

TIMBERLINE MATERIALS, INC., 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA

AI#: 3398043

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/27/2018.

Signed: /s/ Karalee Williams, President

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 27, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000040

(Expires: 2/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRAEAGLE HOME REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENT

Business Address: 203 SUGAR PINE DR., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; Phone: 775-815-9931.

Mailing Address: 203 SUGAR PINE DR., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

TODD ALAN SOLOMON, 203 SUGAR PINE DR., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/13/2018.

Signed: /s/ Todd Alan Solomon

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 13, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000086

(Expires: 3/23/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ROUND TABLE PIZZA.

Business Address: 60 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-2320.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 4141, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KERRI HOOVER, 6492 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; EVAN FRANKLIN, 338 COBURN ST., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/24/2013.

Signed: /s/ Kerri Hoover.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 23, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000089

(Expires: 3/23/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MORIZON.

Business Address: 95512 CHILCOOT AVE., CHILCOOT, CA 96105, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 326, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

JOHN RIDLEY, 95512 CHILCOOT AVE., CHILCOOT, CA 96105; JACOB GRIGG, 95512 CHILCOOT AVE., CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/23/2018.

Signed: /s/ John A. Ridley.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 23, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000090

(Expires: 3/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ELLIPTICAL SUNRISE.

Business Address: 8279 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas; Phone: 510-541-2681.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 655, QUINCY, CA 95971.

INGRID BURKE, 8279 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Ingrid Burke.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 26, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000085

(Expires: 3/22/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALMANOR COMPUTER REPAIR.

Business Address: 656 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-200-4045.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 1694, CHESTER, CA 96020.

NICHOLAS WALKEWICZ, 656 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 3/21/2018.

Signed: /s/ Nicholas Walkewicz.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 22, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: FAMILY CORNER, THE.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

JOSE E. FUENTES, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARCIA ALVARENGA, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by a General Partnership.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000122.

Original Filing Date: 6/6/2016.

Signed: Marcia Alvarenga

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: June 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BUCKAROO CHOCOLATES.

Business Address: 7512 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

LYNDI FROST JOHNSON, 6671 EQUATION DRIVE, SPARKS, NV 89436; BERT JOHNSON, 6671 EQUATION DRIVE, SPARKS, NV 89436.

This business was conducted by a Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000260.

Original Filing Date: 10/29/2014.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 29, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000101

(Expires: 4/3/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OAK GROVE LODGE.

Business Address: 700 HIGHWAY 89, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (775) 338-2828.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 20, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KIMBERLY MC AHREN, 700 HIGHWAY 89, GREENVILLE, CA 9547.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/4/2013.

Signed: /s/ Kimberly McAhren.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 3, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000095

(Expires: 3/30/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JUMPIN ROCK RANCH.

Business Address: 29624 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984, County of Plumas; (530) 552-9941.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 124, TWAIN, CA 95984.

JACKIE JENSEN, 29624 HWY. 70, TWAIN, CA 95984; JOE LEE POPE, IV, 29624 HWY. 70, TWAIN, CA 95984.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/30/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jackie Jensen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 30, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000099

(Expires: 4/3/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FAMILY CORNER, THE.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 448 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

LUIS A. CACERES, 810 G STREET, APT. 4, SPARKS, NV 89431; WALTER A. CACERES, 826 G STREET, APT. 1, SPARKS, NV 89431.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/3/2018.

Signed: /s/ Luis A. Caceres.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 3, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000078

(Expires: 3/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRANSCORD PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202; Phone: 818-956-5919.

Mailing Address: 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202.

CONSTANCE CASELLA, 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202; PAUL CASELLA, 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Constance Casella; Paul Casella.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CLINT’S LAWN RENOVATION.

Business Address: 153 NANCY AVENUE, CHESTER CA 96020, County of Plumas.

CLINTON TISSOT, 153 NANCY AVENUE, CHESTER CA 96020.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000101.

Original Filing Date: 4/8/2013.

Signed: Clinton Tissot

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 12, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000106

(Expires: 4/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS HYDROPONICS & GROW SUPPLY.

Business Address: 74 Commercial Street, Portola CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 360 Ellen Street, Portola CA 96122.

DYLAN ROSS, 360 Ellen Street, Portola CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Dylan Ross.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000096

(Expires: 4/2/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FROM THE HEART.

Business Address: 133 W. Sierra Ave., Portola CA 96122, County of Plumas. 775-544-4173.

Mailing Address: 133 W. Sierra Ave., Portola CA 96122.

DEANNA K. OMLER, 105 Hill Street, Loyalton, CA 96118.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/2/2018.

Signed: /s/ D. K. Omler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 2, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000103

(Expires: 4/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY COTTAGES

Business Address: 123 LAWRENCE STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 3098 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CHRIS MURRAY, 323 Coburn Street, Quincy, CA 95971;

SIERRA GALLAGHER, 3098 Chandler Road, Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Sierra Gallagher

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000098

(Expires: 4/3/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: D-CENT STUDIOS

Business Address: 29629 HIGHWAY 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 2014, CHESTER, CA 96020.

JAMIE PATRICK FAJARDO, 117 Moody Meadow, Chester, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/3/2018.

Signed: /s/Jamie Fajardo

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 3, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000109

(Expires: 4/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ON THE SPOT RV.

Business Address: 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: 888-481-9471.

Mailing Address: 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JIM MILLER, 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/10/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jim Miller.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|