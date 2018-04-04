Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 4/4/18

Notice of Invitation to Bid – Public Facility: Pine Meadows Apartment Exterior Paint, 2-Story Building

Pine Meadows Apartment Siding/Fascia Replacement, 2-Story Building

The Plumas County Community Development Commission (PCCDC) invites qualified Contractors (Class C-33 Painting, Class C-5 Framing, Class B-General Building) to bid the above said work (all labor, equipment and materials) for federally funded housing complex Pine Meadows, located at 616 Pearl Rd , Chester, CA 96020.

This is a Public Works project subject to State Prevailing Wages. The Contractor must have a California Contractor’s State License and be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations, PRIOR TO BIDDING, pursuant to the requirements of SB854, Public Works Reforms. All Subcontractors that are to be used on this project must also be registered PRIOR TO BIDDING.

Bid Submittal Deadline: 3:00 p.m. April 18, 2018

This is a notice only. Bid Packages must be obtained to bid this work.

Sealed Bids will be opened at 3:00 p.m. on April 18, 2018 at Wildwood Village’s Conference Room, located at 400 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, CA 96020.

For more information or to schedule a walk-through of the Project contact:

Steven Burkman

(530) 258-9152

[email protected]

In accordance with Public Contract Code Section 22300, the Contractor may substitute securities in lieu of funds withheld by the Commission to ensure performance under the contract.

Minority and women business enterprises are encouraged to bid. All Federal and State equal opportunity and non-discrimination regulations apply.

The Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive immaterial defects or deviations in the bids received.

“This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer” (800) 135-2929 TDD #

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000065

(Expires: 3/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DUCT WORKS CLEANING CO.

Business Address: 64 BRESCIANI LANE, QUINCY CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 64 BRESCIANI LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JASON ALAN BLUST, 201 CLAREMONT DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/5/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jason Blust.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 5, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000039

(Expires: 2/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA SHEEP COMPANY.

Business Address: 1577 NORTH ARM ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 781-2780.

Mailing Address: 1577 NORTH ARM ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

NICOLE MARCEAU, 1577 NORTH ARM ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947; ROY “EDDIE” HAMMERICH, 1577 NORTH ARM ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/13/2018.

Signed: /s/ Nicole Marceau.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 13, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000047

(Expires: 2/16/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TROY VAN PELT DDS, INC.

Business Address: 279 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9988.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3776, QUINCY, CA 95971.

TROY VAN PELT DDS, INC., 2540 FOREST KNOLL LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 40936063

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 16, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000066

(Expires: 3/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS CENTER FOR OPEN EXPLORATION.

Business Address: 2381 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 148, QUINCY, CA 95971.

PETER LIVINGSTON, 2381 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 3/5/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 5, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BODY & SOUL.

Business Address: 231 MAIN STREET, SUITE 100, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

JENNIFER DAY LUDVIGSON, 231 MAIN STREET, SUITE 100, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000094.

Original Filing Date: 5/3/2016.

Signed: /s/ Jennifer Ludvigson

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Nov. 20, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MCBRIDE’S STORAGE.

Business Address: 73825 DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

JODI, MCBRIDE, 571 CALIFORNIA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000010.

Original Filing Date: 1/19/2017.

Signed: /s/ Jodi McBride, owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: PORTOLA MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 232 EAST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 1289 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by A Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000295.

Original Filing Date: 12/10/2013.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 9, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CANYON MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1759 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 462-900 CHRISTIE ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business was conducted by A Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000105.

Original Filing Date: 4/27/2015.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 9, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CHESTER AUTO PARTS.

Business Address: 445 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

PORTER ENTERPRISES, 1289 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business was conducted by A Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000016.

Original Filing Date: 1/24/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 9, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000007

(Expires: 1/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: C. HERMANN PHOTOGRAPHY.

Business Address: 17 WEST MAGNOLIA AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2313, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

CASSIDY HERMANN, 17 WEST MAGNOLIA AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/1/2018.

Signed: /s/ Cassidy Hermann, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 1, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000071

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA BRIDES.

Business Address: 1884 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3273, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JENNIFER LUDVIGSON, 1884 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jennifer Day Ludvigson

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000060

(Expires: 2/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MILLIE’S ICE CREAM & COFFEE CO.

Business Address: 7512 HIGHWAY 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 10250 BOUNDER LANE, RENO, NV 89508.

DENNIS W. KECK, 10250 BOUNDER LANE, RENO, NV 89508; DEBRA L. KECK 10250 BOUNDER LANE, RENO, NV 89508.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/28/2018.

Signed: /s/ Debra Keck.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000064

(Expires: 3/5/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MCBRIDE’S MINI STORAGE.

Business Address: 73825 S. DELLEKER, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 5735 BENBROOK LANE, ORANGEVALE, CA 95662.

WESTERN BUILDERS INC. OF SALINAS, 5735 BENBROOK LANE ORANGE, CA 95662.

State: CA; AI#: 312991

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/5/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jodi McBride, Manager

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 5, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000069

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CANYON MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 1759 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1759 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

NAPA ENTERPRISES, 49 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 677653

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000068

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHESTER AUTO PARTS.

Business Address: 445 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 513, CHESTER, CA 96020.

NAPA SIERRA, 49 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 677653

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000070

(Expires: 3/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PORTOLA MOTOR PARTS.

Business Address: 81 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 81 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

NAPA SIERRA, 49 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 677653

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kyle Porter, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BID

Corrections Nursing Services

PLUMAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Plumas County Sheriff is accepting bids for Inmate medical / nursing services for inmates housed at the Plumas County Correctional Facility. For a copy of the Request for Bid, bid process requirements and specifications, contact Roni Towery at (530) 283-6396, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Bids accepted until 1:00 p.m. on Monday April 30th, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BID

Corrections Pharmaceutical Services

PLUMAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Plumas County Sheriff is accepting bids for pharmaceutical services for inmates housed at the Plumas County Correctional Facility. For a copy of the Request for Bid, bid process requirements and specifications, contact Roni Towery at (530) 283-6396, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Bids accepted until 1:00 p.m. on Monday April 30th, 2018.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: TIMBERLINE MATERIALS.

Business Address: 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

RHONDA WILLIAMS, 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business was conducted by a Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000069.

Original Filing Date: 3/30/2016.

Signed: /s/ Rhonda Williams, President.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Feb. 27, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000080

(Expires: 3/16/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: K.E.M.P. ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 541 CATFISH BEACH ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 933, CHESTER, CA 96020.

KENNETH KENWORTHY, 132 SOUTH WESTCHESTER DRIVE, ANAHEIM, CA 92084.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/16/2018.

Signed: /s/ Ken Kenworthy.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 16, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000081

(Expires: 3/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HALO.

Business Address: 150 NORTH MILL CREEK, SUITE H, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 135 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JULIE TANAKA, 135 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/19/2018.

Signed: /s/ Julie Tanaka.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 19, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000050

(Expires: 2/16/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LUCKY LINFORD’S CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Business Address: 213 4TH STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 213 4TH STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

WADE LENNON LINFORD, 213 4TH STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/16/2018.

Signed: /s/ Wade Lennon Lindord.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 16, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000083

(Expires: 3/21/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: 2H TIMBER.

Business Address: 33 BELL LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 33 BELL LANE, CA 95971.

JAMES R. BAMFORD, 33, BELL LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA

AI# 3545027

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/21/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 21, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000061

(Expires: 2/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANNA STEVENS INTERIOR DESIGN.

Business Address: 355 QUAIL VIEW CIRCLE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 421, CLIO, CA 96106.

ANNA STEVENS, 355 QUAIL VIEW CIRCLE, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/28/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000055

(Expires: 2/27/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TIMBERLINE MATERIALS, INC.

Business Address: 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 854, CHESTER, CA 96020.

TIMBERLINE MATERIALS, INC., 1080 HIGHWAY 36, CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA

AI#: 3398043

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/27/2018.

Signed: /s/ Karalee Williams, President

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 27, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000040

(Expires: 2/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GRAEAGLE HOME REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENT

Business Address: 203 SUGAR PINE DR., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; Phone: 775-815-9931.

Mailing Address: 203 SUGAR PINE DR., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

TODD ALAN SOLOMON, 203 SUGAR PINE DR., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/13/2018.

Signed: /s/ Todd Alan Solomon

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 13, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000086

(Expires: 3/23/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ROUND TABLE PIZZA.

Business Address: 60 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-2320.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 4141, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KERRI HOOVER, 6492 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; EVAN FRANKLIN, 338 COBURN ST., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/24/2013.

Signed: /s/ Kerri Hoover.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 23, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000089

(Expires: 3/23/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MORIZON.

Business Address: 95512 CHILCOOT AVE., CHILCOOT, CA 96105, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 326, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

JOHN RIDLEY, 95512 CHILCOOT AVE., CHILCOOT, CA 96105; JACOB GRIGG, 95512 CHILCOOT AVE., CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/23/2018.

Signed: /s/ John A. Ridley.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 23, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000090

(Expires: 3/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ELLIPTICAL SUNRISE.

Business Address: 8279 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas; Phone: 510-541-2681.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 655, QUINCY, CA 95971.

INGRID BURKE, 8279 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Ingrid Burke.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 26, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000085

(Expires: 3/22/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALMANOR COMPUTER REPAIR.

Business Address: 656 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-200-4045.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 1694, CHESTER, CA 96020.

NICHOLAS WALKEWICZ, 656 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 3/21/2018.

Signed: /s/ Nicholas Walkewicz.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 22, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Notice of Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of Uncodified Urgency Ordinance Pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 Imposing a Temporary Moratorium on the Cultivation of Industrial Hemp in the Unincorporated Areas of Plumas County by the Plumas County Board Of Supervisors

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 1:30 PM, at the Board of Supervisors Chambers, Plumas County Courthouse, Room 308, 520 Main Street, Quincy, California:

Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of an Uncodified Urgency Ordinance Pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 Imposing a Temporary Moratorium on the Cultivation of lndustrial Hemp in the Unincorporated Areas of Plumas County. During the term of the interim ordinance, including any extensions, no person or entity shall grow industrial hemp for any purposes within the unincorporated area of Plumas County and no County permit or approval of any type shall be issued therefore. Additionally, during the interim ordinance, including any extensions hereto, “Established Agricultural Research Institutions” as defined in Food and Agriculture Code Section 81000, will similarly be prohibited from cultivating industrial hemp. Cultivation of industrial hemp in violation of the prohibition in the interim ordinance will be a public nuisance that may be abated by any means available by law.

This public hearing is being held pursuant to Government Code Section 65090.

Written comments should be mailed or delivered to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, 520 Main Street, Room 309, Quincy, CA 95971.

For further information, contact the Plumas County Planning Department at (530) 283-6214; email [email protected].

Request for Qualifications

The Plumas County Department of Facility Services and Airports

Is requesting statements of qualifications for Airport planning, Engineering, Environmental, and Consulting services at Plumas County Airports.

The requests for proposals are for the following airports.

Rogers Field in Chester, Ca Gansner Field in Quincy, Ca Nervino Airport in Beckwourth, Ca

RFQ packets can be obtained from the Facility Services and Airports office Located at 198 Andy’s way, Quincy, Ca 95971 or on line at www.plumascounty.us

Closing date for RFQ submittals will be at 5:00pm May 15th 2018

For additional information, contact the Dept. of Facility Services and Airports At (530) 283 – 6299

