Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 5/15/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000107

(Expires: 4/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Lakeside Home & Gifts

Business Address: 316 Peninsula Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137

Mailing Address: PO Box 637, Westwood, CA 96137

Rene Comaianni, 316 Peninsula Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137

This business is conducted by: an individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/10/2019

Signed: /s/Rene Comaianni, Owner

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Public Notice

Plumas County Behavioral Health Commission to hold a Public Hearing on the Draft Mental Health Services Act Annual Update, 2018-19

Notice is hereby given that Plumas County Behavioral Health is opening a 30-day public comment period from May 6 to June 5, 2019, on the draft Mental Health Services Act Annual Update, 2018-19. The Plumas County Behavioral Health (BH) Commission has scheduled a public hearing for discussion and stakeholder feedback on the draft document.

The MHSA Annual Update, 2018-19 is a progress report to County stakeholders concerning program activity and expenditures that took place during FY2017-18 and an opportunity for the County to make relevant changes to the MHSA Program and Expenditure Plan, 2017-20. The hearing will be held during the BH Commission meeting at 12:00 p.m. noon on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Plumas County Main Library Meeting Room, 445 Jackson Street, Quincy, California, At the hearing, the Commission will accept stakeholder public comment and receive written comments on the draft Annual Update.

The draft MHSA Annual Update, 2018-19 may be examined at the office of Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, at the Chester, Greenville, and Portola Wellness Centers, and at Plumas County libraries.

The plan may also be viewed at the Plumas County website: www.countyofplumas.com, under the Behavioral Health/MHSA tabs. To request a paper copy of the draft Annual Update or for more information, please e-mail, write, or phone Aimee Heaney, MHSA Coordinator, at aheaney@pcbh.services, Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, CA 95971, or 530-283-6307, ext. 1016.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000119

(Expires: 4/23/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANGEL INK.

Business Address: 201 CRESCENT STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934, County of Plumas; (530) 394-5135.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 109, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

CRYSTAL FAIRBANKS, 201 CRESCENT STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934 .

This business is conducted by: An individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/23/2019. Signed: /s/ Crystal Fairbanks.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 23, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000117

(Expires: 4/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LITTLE SHOPPE OF NAILS.

Business Address: 132 WILLOW STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (510) 265-4554.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 140, CHESTER, CA 96020.

SCOTT HIRSCHLER, 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020; TINA TEMAAT, 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020 .

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/22/2019. Signed: /s/ Tina Temaat.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 22, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000073

(Expires: 3/14/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LBK ENGINEERING & DESIGN.

Business Address: 3700 N. VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 249-3529.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1013, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

LINDSEY BUIS-KELLEY, 3700 N. VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

State: CA AI#: 4245041

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/14/2019. Signed: /s/ Lindsey Buis-Kelley, owner. This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 14, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000121

(Expires: 4/25/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SYNERGY DEFENSE ARTS

Business Address: 70 SPANISH CREEK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, (530) 228-2283. Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 288, QUINCY, CA 95971.

THOMAS A. MILES, 57776 Old Highway Road, Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/25/2019. Signed: /s/ Thomas A. Miles

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 25, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000100

(Expires: 4/8/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EL CAMINO REAL.

Business Address: 58421 HWY. 70, CROMBERG, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (530) 249-9033.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 856, PORTOLA, CA 95971.

CONSUELO VELASCO, 254 LADERA, PORTOLA, CA 96122; FELIPE VELASCO, 254 LADERA, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/8/2019.

Signed: /s/ Felipe Velasco.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 8, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000115

(Expires: 4/18/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: REILLY’S SALOON AND CAFE.

Business Address: 1825 MAIN STREET, LAPORTE, CA 95981, County of Plumas; (408) 315-5719.

Mailing Address: 12158 KIMBERLY ROAD, LOMA RICA, CA 95901.

PRAIRIE CREEK CAFÉ, LLC, 12158 KIMBERLY ROAD, LOMA RICA, CA 95901.

STATE: CA AI#: 21184.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/18/2019.

Signed: /s/ Kristine Fisher.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 18, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-000089

(Expires: 3/29/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS COUNTY GROWERS ASSOCIATION.

Business Address: 7394 DAVIS WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-0562.

Mailing Address: 7394 DAVIS WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

CHRISTI GOODMAN, 7394 DAVIS WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122; KEVIN GOODMAN 7394 DAVIS WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI# 3988191

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/29/2019.

Signed: /s/ Christi Goodman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 29, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000127

(Expires: 4/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EL CALIENTE.

Business Address: 16525 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 236, QUINCY, CA 95971.

LOUIS GUTIERREZ, 16525 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; REBECCA GUEREQUE, 16525 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/30/2019.

Signed: /s/ Rebecca Guereque.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

NON-COMPETITIVE APPLICATION

Beginning May 8th, Plumas County Behavioral Health Department is requesting proposals from qualified parties to prepare and submit on behalf of Plumas and Sierra Counties No Place Like Home program non-competitive applications to California Dept. HCD.

The entire Request for Proposals (RFP) application, including all deliverables, proposal timeline, and instructions, is available on the County’s website under Behavioral Health at www.countyofplumas.com/index.aspx?NID=87. For questions or to request a copy of the RFP, contact Tony Hobson, Ph.D., Director, Plumas County Behavioral Health, at thobson@pcbh.services.

Proposals must be received at Plumas County Behavioral Health, Attention: Tony Hobson, Ph.D., Director, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, California, 95971, by close of business on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Plumas County, CA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Criminal Justice Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Consultant

The County of Plumas is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) for the purpose of soliciting proposals for a consultant to create policies and procedures based on the National Commission on Correctional Health Care’s jail-based medication assisted treatment guidelines and to create staff training specific to policies and procedures in order to implement medication assisted treatment in the County Jail. The application should comply with the minimum specifications as outlined in the RFP. The County intends to seek the best solution, based on the representative criteria contained in this RFP, for its criminal justice medication assisted treatment needs.

INSTRUCTIONS TO PROPOSERS

Three original copies, marked ‘original’, of the proposal will be accepted until May 21, 2019 at 5:00 PM. Proposals submitted must be binding for no less than ninety days after the date received. The County will select the proposal, or combination of proposals, that, in its opinion, is in the best interest of the County. The County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or portions of a proposal. The County also reserves the right to waive minor technicalities in the proposal. The County not only reserves the right at the sole discretion of the County to reject any or all proposals and to waive technicalities, but also reserves the right of evaluation and the right to determine the methodology for evaluation of the proposals to determine which is the best proposal. In addition, the County reserves the right to accept the proposal (or proposals) deemed to be in the best interest of the County, i.e., the most qualified proposal will not necessarily be the proposal with the lowest cost. Further, the County reserves the right to accept a proposal (or proposals) for any or all items separately or together.

Consultants inquiries are to be directed to Tony Hobson via email THobson@pcbh.services. Three originals of the proposal, marked ‘original’ and clearly marked as “Criminal Justice MAT”, signed by an officer of the company, are to be submitted and addressed on the outside as follows:

Plumas County Behavioral Health Services

ATTN: Tony Hobson, Director

270 County Hospital Road. # 109

Quincy, CA 95971

Proposals may also be hand-delivered to the above address by the date and time specified.

It is the responsibility of the Proposer to deliver the proposal in accordance with these instructions contained above and/or elsewhere in the RFP. Proposals dispatched, but not received by the County by proposal closing time, will be kept by the County, unopened.

SELECTION REQUIREMENTS

The selection process will be conducted as follows:

• Review of Written Proposals

Using the criteria given in items A through D described in the ‘Required Content for Proposal’ section of the RFP and with emphasis on Medication Assisted Treatment specifications, the County of Plumas Behavioral Health Director shall review all proposals received to determine vendors who are fully qualified to provide the services and support set forth by this RFP.

• Discussion and Interviews

The County of Plumas Behavioral Health Director may hold one or more discussions with the top two ranked consultants who have been deemed to be fully qualified to provide the services and support as set forth by this RFP. Such discussions will be for the purpose of gathering additional information and understanding the consultant’s qualifications, expertise and experience.

• Evaluation and Ranking

Using all the information developed during the proposal review and discussion stages, the top two proposals shall be ranked based on the information provided and presented a recommendation to enter into contract with the top ranked consultant to the County of Plumas Officials.

REQUIRED CONTENT FOR PROPOSAL

The County of Plumas will consider the following information in the evaluation and ranking process:

A. Background

The proposer will be required to complete policies and procedures, safeguards, and protocols in order to implement MAT in the County jail and Collaborative Court. The consultant will also be able to provide training curriculum to County staff that will be used for long term training needs

– Referral process

– Screenings

– Treatment requirements

– MAT Induction

– Staff procedural guidelines

B. Consultant Background

Provide information pertaining to work history and prior consultation work.

C. Cost Detail

Provide an itemized list of all charges in the following order: All costs shall be in actual dollar and cent amounts. Please provide best estimate for travel costs, and any other miscellaneous items in the attached “Proposal Budget Detail”.

D. Training

Describe training process, hours, and workflow. Also describe on-going support and available training for new employees.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MOHAWK TAVERN.

Business Address: 999 JOHNSVILLE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

MOHAWK TAVERN, LLC, 999 JOHNSVILLE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000046.

Original Filing Date: 3/7/2016.

Signed /s/ Jack Mckeehan, Manager

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: April 30, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: SIERRA LIVE SCAN.

Business Address: 73825 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

JODI MC BRIDE, 571 CALIFORNIA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000123.

Original Filing Date: 5/22/2015.

Signed /s/ Jodi McBride, owner.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: April 25, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000120

(Expires: 4/25/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA LIVE SCAN.

Business Address: 76671 MEADOW WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 927-8425.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1401, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

MICHAEL FISCHER, 76671 MEADOW WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122; SARA FISCHER, 76671 MEADOW WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/25/2019.

Signed: /s/ Sara Fischer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 25, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000129

(Expires: 5/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: IT SHINES BY SKYLAR.

Business Address: 1175 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 272, QUINCY, CA 95971.

SKYLAR VANZANDT, 1175 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/3/2019.

Signed: /s/ Skylar VanZandt.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 3, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000112

(Expires: 4/15/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHADY CREEK THERAPY.

Business Address: 289 MAIN STREET #6, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 713-8266.

Mailing Address: 477-985 ESTATES DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

TERI JACKSON, 477-985 ESTATES DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/15/2019.

Signed: /s/ Teri Jackson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 15, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000132

(Expires: 5/07/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: R & S CABIN “N” LOT CLEAN UP.

Business Address: 439 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020 County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 108, CHESTER, CA 96020.

ROBERT NORDMAN, 439 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020; SADIE NORDMAN, 439 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/7/2019.

Signed: /s/ Robert Nordman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 7, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Plumas National Forest

Frazier Integrated Resource Timber Contract (IRTC) Reoffer

The Plumas National Forest is advertising for the Frazier Integrated Resource Timber Contract (IRTC) Reoffer. The Frazier IRTC Stewardship Reoffer contract is located in all or portions of T21N, R12E, Section 4, T22N., R12E., Sections 21, 22, 27, 28 and 33, M.D.M. Sealed – “Best Value” offers will be received at the Plumas National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 159 Lawrence St. Quincy, CA 95971, on June 14th, 2019, at 10:00 AM local time, of an estimated 5,467 CCF (2.745 MBF) of sawtimber, an estimated 4,866 CCF (13,383 Tons) of Green Biomass Convertible (Grn Bio Cv), and an unestimated quantity of Grn Bio Cv Subject to Agreement, marked or otherwise designated for cutting on approximately 578 acres, with five mandatory stewardship projects and two optional stewardship project. Stewardship project(s) are: Mandatory Item 001: Cut, Skid, and Deck Biomass Material Units 6B, 7, 7A, 8, and 9, Mandatory Item 002: Road Maintenance for 19,008 feet (3.6 miles) of Forest Service System Roads, Mandatory Item 003: Temporary Road Construction, Mandatory Item 004: Temporary Road Re-Opening, Mandatory Item 005: Tillage and Special Erosion Prevention Measures. Optional Item 006: Re-contouring of Newly Constructed Bench Skid Trails, and Optional Item 007: Re-contouring Newly Constructed Temporary Roads.

The Forest Service will evaluate competitive offers submitted by offerors who present a price offer and technical proposal according to the information found under the section in the offer titled “Instructions to Offerors.” Evaluation factors for this project are organizational experience, organizational past performance, local community economic enhancement (including small business enhancement), understanding the Government’s requirements, and price. One award will be made to the offeror whose proposal is technically acceptable and whose technical/price relationship is the “best value” to the Government. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all offers. A prospectus is available to the public and interested offerors from the offices listed below. Information concerning the timber and stewardship projects specific to this project, and submission of offers is available at: www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Request for Proposal:

Correctional Medical Director

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the Plumas County Correctional Facility, and the inmates which are held in that facility. Among the responsibilities of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is to provide quality, respectful medical services to the inmates of the facility.

The purpose for this Request for Proposal is to seek and enter into a contract with a Medical Director to oversee the medical services contractors.

Proposals should be submitted in a sealed envelope by 5 p.m., May 30, 2019.

Submit proposals to: Jail Commander, Chad Hermann, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Request for Proposal:

Correctional Nursing Services

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the Plumas County Correctional Facility, and the inmates which are held in that facility. Among the responsibilities of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is to provide quality, respectful medical services to the inmates of the facility.

The purpose for this Request for Proposal is to seek and enter into a contract with a professional nursing services contractor.

Proposals should be submitted in a sealed envelope by 5 p.m., May 30, 2019.

Submit proposals to: Jail Commander, Chad Hermann, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Request for Proposal:

Correctional Pharmaceutical Services

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the Plumas County Correctional Facility, and the inmates which are held in that facility. Among the responsibilities of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is to provide quality, respectful pharmaceutical services to the inmates of the facility.

The purpose for this Request for Proposal is to seek and enter into a contract with a professional pharmaceutical services contractor.

Proposals should be submitted in a sealed envelope by 5 p.m., May 30, 2019.

Submit proposals to: Jail Commander, Chad Hermann, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Jr/Sr High School – Bid Package PU2019.6.20 Flooring. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Jr/Sr High School – Bid Package PU2019.6.20 Flooring”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to kevin@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before July 15, 2019 and will be allotted 21 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work shall be completed no later than August 2, 2019. There will be a pre-bid walk at Chester Jr/Sr High School, 612 1st St, Chester, CA, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California C15 in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Jr/Sr High School – Bid Package PU2019.6.24.B Abatement: Flooring. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Jr/Sr High School – Bid Package PU2019.6.24.B Abatement: Flooring”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to kevin@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before June 17, 2019 and will be allotted 14 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work shall be completed no later than July 1, 2019. There will be a mandatory pre-bid walk at Chester Jr/Sr High School, 612 1st St, Chester, CA, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: B-ASB licensure or its equivalent is required to perform the asbestos work on this project. DOSH registration must also be current.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

