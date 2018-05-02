Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 5/2/18

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: FAMILY CORNER, THE.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

JOSE E. FUENTES, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARCIA ALVARENGA, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by a General Partnership.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000122.

Original Filing Date: 6/6/2016.

Signed: Marcia Alvarenga

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: June 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BUCKAROO CHOCOLATES.

Business Address: 7512 HWY. 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

LYNDI FROST JOHNSON, 6671 EQUATION DRIVE, SPARKS, NV 89436; BERT JOHNSON, 6671 EQUATION DRIVE, SPARKS, NV 89436.

This business was conducted by a Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000260.

Original Filing Date: 10/29/2014.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 29, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000101

(Expires: 4/3/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OAK GROVE LODGE.

Business Address: 700 HIGHWAY 89, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (775) 338-2828.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 20, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KIMBERLY MC AHREN, 700 HIGHWAY 89, GREENVILLE, CA 9547.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/4/2013.

Signed: /s/ Kimberly McAhren.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 3, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000095

(Expires: 3/30/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JUMPIN ROCK RANCH.

Business Address: 29624 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984, County of Plumas; (530) 552-9941.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 124, TWAIN, CA 95984.

JACKIE JENSEN, 29624 HWY. 70, TWAIN, CA 95984; JOE LEE POPE, IV, 29624 HWY. 70, TWAIN, CA 95984.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/30/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jackie Jensen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 30, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000099

(Expires: 4/3/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FAMILY CORNER, THE.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 448 WEST SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

LUIS A. CACERES, 810 G STREET, APT. 4, SPARKS, NV 89431; WALTER A. CACERES, 826 G STREET, APT. 1, SPARKS, NV 89431.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/3/2018.

Signed: /s/ Luis A. Caceres.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 3, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000078

(Expires: 3/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRANSCORD PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202; Phone: 818-956-5919.

Mailing Address: 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202.

CONSTANCE CASELLA, 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202; PAUL CASELLA, 309 WONDERVIEW DRIVE, GLENDALE, CA 91202.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Constance Casella; Paul Casella.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CLINT’S LAWN RENOVATION.

Business Address: 153 NANCY AVENUE, CHESTER CA 96020, County of Plumas.

CLINTON TISSOT, 153 NANCY AVENUE, CHESTER CA 96020.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000101.

Original Filing Date: 4/8/2013.

Signed: Clinton Tissot

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: March 12, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000106

(Expires: 4/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS HYDROPONICS & GROW SUPPLY.

Business Address: 74 Commercial Street, Portola CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 360 Ellen Street, Portola CA 96122.

DYLAN ROSS, 360 Ellen Street, Portola CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Dylan Ross.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000096

(Expires: 4/2/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FROM THE HEART.

Business Address: 133 W. Sierra Ave., Portola CA 96122, County of Plumas. 775-544-4173.

Mailing Address: 133 W. Sierra Ave., Portola CA 96122.

DEANNA K. OMLER, 105 Hill Street, Loyalton, CA 96118.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/2/2018.

Signed: /s/ D. K. Omler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 2, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000103

(Expires: 4/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY COTTAGES

Business Address: 123 LAWRENCE STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 3098 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CHRIS MURRAY, 323 Coburn Street, Quincy, CA 95971;

SIERRA GALLAGHER, 3098 Chandler Road, Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Sierra Gallagher

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000098

(Expires: 4/3/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: D-CENT STUDIOS

Business Address: 29629 HIGHWAY 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 2014, CHESTER, CA 96020.

JAMIE PATRICK FAJARDO, 117 Moody Meadow, Chester, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/3/2018.

Signed: /s/Jamie Fajardo

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 3, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000109

(Expires: 4/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ON THE SPOT RV.

Business Address: 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: 888-481-9471.

Mailing Address: PO_Box 905, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JIM MILLER, 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/10/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jim Miller.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000093

(Expires: 3/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LL CAPITAL INC.

Business Address: 2571 QUINCY JUNCTION RD., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 2571 QUINCY JUNCTION ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

LL CAPTIAL INCORPORATED, 2571 QUINCY JUNCTION RD., QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 3805679

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/28/2018.

Signed: /s/ Lane P. Labbé, President/CEO.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 2018|

PUBLIC NOTICE

PLUMAS COUNTY FLOOD CONTROL & CONSERVATION DISTRICT

REQUEST FOR BIDS

LAKE DAVIS WATER TREATMENT PLANT SITE FENCING PROJECT

April 24, 2018

The Plumas County Flood Control & Conservation District will be accepting Bids for chain link site fencing and gates at the Lake Davis Water Treatment Plant off Grizzly Road in Plumas County. The purpose of the project is to provide and install new site fencing and gates to secure the facility.

Sealed proposals must be received by the Plumas County Department of Public Works on or before: 5:00 PM, May 21, 2018. Proposals submitted via facsimile or email are unacceptable.

The entire “Request For Bids,” including the official Bid Form, is available at the Department’s website at: www.countyofplumas.com/bids.aspx or during normal business hours from Plumas County, Department of Public Works, 1834 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; Telephone: (530) 283-6268; or by emailing your request to: [email protected]

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 2, 2018|

PUBLIC NOTICE

PLUMAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

For

AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION AND THE PLUMAS TRANSIT OPERATIONS FOR FISCAL YEARS 2017/18 – 2019/20

The Plumas County Transportation Commission will accept Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from qualified firms to perform an audit of the basic financial statements of the Plumas County Transportation Commission and the Plumas Transit Operators. The term of the contract will be for three (3) years. Qualified firms shall have experience in understanding the internal control over financial reporting and compliance sufficient to express an opinion on the internal control over financial reporting and on compliance and other matters based on an audit of financial statements performed with Government Auditing Standards.

The entire “Request For Qualifications,” including instructions for submittal, is available during normal business hours at:

Plumas County Transportation Commission

1834 East Main Street

Quincy, CA 95971

Telephone: (530) 283-6268

E-Mail: [email protected]

The entire “Request For Qualifications” is also available via the internet on the Plumas County website at: www.countyofplumas.com/bids.aspx

Four (4) copies of the Statement of Qualification package are due at the Department of Public Works no later than 5:00 PM on Friday, June 1, 2018. Late or facsimile proposals will not be accepted.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 2, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: A GHOST’S CLOSET.

Business Address: 34 HARBISON STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

JANAY ROSE, 34 HARBISON STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000146.

Original Filing Date: 7/05/2016.

Signed: Janay Rose

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: April 26, 2018.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000112

(Expires: 4/12/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BELDEN TOWN RESORT & LODGE.

Business Address: 14785 HIGHWAY 70, BELDEN, CA 95915, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9662.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3256, QUINCY, CA 95971.

IVAN COFFMAN, 14785 BELDEN TOWN ROAD, BELDEN, CA 95915.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/1/1999.

Signed: /s/ Ivan Coffman, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 12, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000117

(Expires: 4/25/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SCENIC ROOT BOTANIC.

Business Address: 4355 OAKLAND CAMP ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1598, QUINCY, CA 95971.

AUBREY LANE PICKERELL, 4355 OAKLAND CAMP ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/25/2018.

Signed: /s/ Aubrey Pickerell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 25, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000118

(Expires: 4/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CIRCLE Q.

Business Address: 2035 QUINCY JUNCTION ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3754, QUINCY, CA 95971.

BRADLEY A. INGRAM, 2035 QUINCY JUNCTION ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/26/2018.

Signed: /s/ Bradley A. Ingram.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 26, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2018|