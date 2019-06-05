Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 6/5/19

Public Notice

Plumas County Behavioral Health Commission to hold a Public Hearing on the Draft Mental Health Services Act Annual Update, 2018-19

Notice is hereby given that Plumas County Behavioral Health is opening a 30-day public comment period from May 6 to June 5, 2019, on the draft Mental Health Services Act Annual Update, 2018-19. The Plumas County Behavioral Health (BH) Commission has scheduled a public hearing for discussion and stakeholder feedback on the draft document.

The MHSA Annual Update, 2018-19 is a progress report to County stakeholders concerning program activity and expenditures that took place during FY2017-18 and an opportunity for the County to make relevant changes to the MHSA Program and Expenditure Plan, 2017-20. The hearing will be held during the BH Commission meeting at 12:00 p.m. noon on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Plumas County Main Library Meeting Room, 445 Jackson Street, Quincy, California, At the hearing, the Commission will accept stakeholder public comment and receive written comments on the draft Annual Update.

The draft MHSA Annual Update, 2018-19 may be examined at the office of Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, at the Chester, Greenville, and Portola Wellness Centers, and at Plumas County libraries.

The plan may also be viewed at the Plumas County website: www.countyofplumas.com, under the Behavioral Health/MHSA tabs. To request a paper copy of the draft Annual Update or for more information, please e-mail, write, or phone Aimee Heaney, MHSA Coordinator, at aheaney@pcbh.services, Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, CA 95971, or 530-283-6307, ext. 1016.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MOHAWK TAVERN.

Business Address: 999 JOHNSVILLE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

MOHAWK TAVERN, LLC, 999 JOHNSVILLE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103. This business was conducted by an Individual. Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000046.

Original Filing Date: 3/7/2016.

Signed /s/ Jack Mckeehan, Manager

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: April 30, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: SIERRA LIVE SCAN.

Business Address: 73825 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

JODI MC BRIDE, 571 CALIFORNIA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000123.

Original Filing Date: 5/22/2015.

Signed /s/ Jodi McBride, owner.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: April 25, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000120

(Expires: 4/25/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA LIVE SCAN.

Business Address: 76671 MEADOW WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 927-8425.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1401, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

MICHAEL FISCHER, 76671 MEADOW WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122; SARA FISCHER, 76671 MEADOW WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/25/2019. Signed: /s/ Sara Fischer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 25, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000129

(Expires: 5/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: IT SHINES BY SKYLAR.

Business Address: 1175 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 272, QUINCY, CA 95971.

SKYLAR VANZANDT, 1175 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/3/2019. Signed: /s/ Skylar VanZandt.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 3, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000112

(Expires: 4/15/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHADY CREEK THERAPY.

Business Address: 289 MAIN STREET #6, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 713-8266.

Mailing Address: 477-985 ESTATES DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

TERI JACKSON, 477-985 ESTATES DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/15/2019. Signed: /s/ Teri Jackson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 15, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000132

(Expires: 5/07/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: R & S CABIN “N” LOT CLEAN UP.Business Address: 439 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020 County of Plumas.Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 108, CHESTER, CA 96020.

ROBERT NORDMAN, 439 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020; SADIE NORDMAN, 439 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/7/2019. Signed: /s/ Robert Nordman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 7, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: QUINCY CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET.

Business Address: 269 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

QUINCY NATURAL FOODS, INC., 269 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by A Corporation. Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2018-0000144.

Original Filing Date: 5/15/2018.

Signed: Aimee Chudy

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: May 14, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000136

(Expires: 5/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRUMOHO, LLC.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas; (415) 203-3163.

Mailing Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106.

BRENT BAILEY, 109 POPLAR VALLEY ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103; SEAN CONRY, 109 POPLAR VALLEY ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

State: CA AI#: 201908410381

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/10/2019. Signed: /s/ Sean Conry.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000134

(Expires: 5/9/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LET IT GROW GARDENS.

Business Address: 7981 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95954, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9886.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 121, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

JEFF HAHN, 7981 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956; LORI HAHN, 7981 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/9/2019. Signed: /s/ Lori Hahn.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 9, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000122

(Expires: 4/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN AYRES GARDEN

Business Address: 4354 NELSON ST., TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas; 530-394-7845.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 204, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

JENNIFER AYRES, 4354 NELSON ST., TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

State: CA AI#: 201908410381

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/26/2019. Signed: /s/ Jennifer Ayres

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000144

(Expires: 5/21/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GENESEE FARMS & RETREAT

Business Address: 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983, 310-963-6972

Mailing Address: 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983

LEILA JEAN LEVI, 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/21/2019. Signed: /s/ Leila Jean Levi

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 21, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000124

(Expires: 4/29/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BILL THE PLUMBER HANDYMAN SERVICES

Business Address: 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, 530-832-5613

Mailing Address: 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122

ANN CARY, 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA CA 96122;

WILLIAM F. CARY, 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA CA 96122;

This business is conducted by: Married Couple

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/30/2009.

Signed: /s/ William F. Cary

Signed: /s/ Ann Cary

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 29, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sandy Thomas, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000146

(Expires: 5/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY FRENCH AFFAIRE

Business Address: 230 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; 927-785-2574

Mailing Address: PO BOX 958, QUINCY, CA 95971.

LISA BURTON, 270 Crescent Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/22/2019.

Signed: /s/ Lisa Burton

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 22, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Eastern Plumas Health Care

Project bid

Eastern Plumas Health Care is requesting sealed bids for Type 2 only slurry sealing and concrete work on the Portola campus. This project will consist of preparation of asphalt for TYPE 2 slurry seal with 1/4″ aggregate, all pot holes and cracks will be cleaned out and tack oil applied prior to filling all gaps and holes before slurry sealing is performed. All phases (6 total) of parking lot will be restriped to original layout with oil base white as well as ADA handicap parking per code. All concrete work performed will be to California hospital codes. EPHC is requesting interested companies have all the heavy duty equipment and crew to perform this work and complete this project in 1 months time frame.

Sealed bids must be received by 8:00 am on June 13, 2019. Bids must be marked sealed and can be submitted by mail or in person to the Administration Offices, Attention Alanna Collier-Wilson, 500 1st Avenue, Portola, CA 96122. Bids will be opened at 10:00 am on June 13, 2019 in the Administration Conference Room.

Please feel free to contact our Director of plant operations for additional information. 530-514-2048

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Mold Rehabilitation Project at Quincy Elementary School., Bid Package PU2019.2.17.A – Painting: Interior. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the abovestated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Mold Rehabilitation Project at Quincy Elementary School., Bid Package PU2019.2.17.A – Painting: Interior”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to brandy@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before July 11, 2019 and will be allotted 7 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work for all disciplines shall be completed on or before August 8, 2019. There will be a pre-bid walk at Quincy Elementary School, 246 Alder St, Quincy, CA, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California C33 license in good standing

Signed D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, 1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Mold Rehabilitation Project at Quincy Elementary School., Bid Package PU2019.2.23 Sitework: Concrete Paving/Utilities/Railing. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the abovestated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Mold Rehabilitation Project at Quincy Elementary School., Bid Package PU2019.2.23 Sitework: Concrete Paving/Utilities/Railing”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to brandy@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before June 24, 2019 and will be allotted 42 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work for all disciplines shall be completed on or before August 4, 2019. There will be a pre-bid walk at Quincy Elementary School, 246 Alder St, Quincy, CA, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California General A or B license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Midway II Fuelwood Reoffer Sale

The Midway II Fuelwood Reoffer Sale is located within T24N., R12E sec. 24; Mt Diablo Base Meridian. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Plumas National Forest, Supervisor’s Office, 159 Lawrence St. Quincy, CA 95971 at 10:00 AM local time on 07/08/2019 for an estimated volume of 283 cords of Lodgepole pine with minor component of ponderosa pine/white fir fuelwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public at:

www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000151

(Expires: 5/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RC & SON TRUCKING

Business Address: 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 392, GREENVILLE CA 95947.

MANDY HUNSAKER, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947;

ROGER CHERRY, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947;

TYLER CHERRY, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/30/2019.

Signed: /s/ Mandy Hunsaker

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000123

(Expires: 4/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FEATHER RIVERFRONT RV PARK, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-FEATHER RIVERFRONT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-LAKE FRONT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-LAKEVIEW, LAKE ALMANOR RESORTS, LAKE ALMANOR RV PARK, LAKE FRONT RV PARK, LAKEVIEW RV PARK.

Business Address: 2683 BIG SPRINGS ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR CA 96137; 253-312-2111.

Mailing Address: 1087 LEWIS RIVER ROAD PMB 325, WOODLAND, WA 98674.

CRRVP, LLC. 1087 LEWIS RIVER ROAD PMB 325, WOODLAND, WA 98674. State: WA AI#671170.

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/26/2019.

Signed: /s/ Shirley Temming

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000126

(Expires: 4/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOHAWK TAVERN.

Business Address: 999 JOHNSVILLE RD., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103. 707-328-4561.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 464, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103-0464.

2019 MOHAWK LLC, 550 EUREKA SPRINGS RD, GRAEAGLE CA 96103. State: CA AI#201908310153

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/30/2019.

Signed: /s/ Mary Trumble, Manager

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sandy Thomas, Deputy

Plumas County Office of Education

Public Hearing Notice (Budget)

The Governing Board of Plumas County Office of Education (PCOE) will conduct a Public Hearing, in accordance with Education Code 1620, to provide an option for any member of the public to voice input or opinion about Plumas County Office of Education’s 2019-20 Proposed Budget on June 19, 2019. The Hearing will commence at approximately 5:00 p.m. at the PCOE District Office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. A copy of the proposed budget is available for public review within 72 hours of the Hearing at the District Office.

Public Hearing Notice (LCAP)

The Governing Board of Plumas County Office of Education (PCOE) will conduct a Public Hearing, in accordance with Education Code, to provide an option for any member of the public to voice input or opinion about Plumas County Office of Education’s 2019-20 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) on June 19, 2019. The Hearing will commence at approximately 5:00 p.m. at the PCOE District Office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. A copy of the LCAP is available for public review within 72 hours of the Hearing at the District Office.

Plumas Unified School District

Public Hearing Notice (Budget)

The Governing Board of the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) will conduct a Public Hearing, in accordance with Education Code, to provide an option for any member of the public to voice input or opinion about the Plumas Unified School District 2019-20 Proposed Budget on June 19, 2019. The Hearing will commence at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the PUSD District Office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. A copy of the proposed budget is available within 72 hours of the Hearing at the District Office.

Public Hearing Notice (LCAP)

The Governing Board of the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) will conduct a Public Hearing, in accordance with Education Code, to provide an option for any member of the public to voice input or opinion about the Plumas Unified School District 2019-20 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) on June 19, 2019. The Hearing will commence at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the PUSD District Office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. A copy of the LCAP is available within 72 hours of the Hearing at the District Office.

Public Hearing Notice (SELPA)

The Governing Board of the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) will conduct a Public Hearing, in accordance with Education Code, to provide an option for any member of the public to voice input or opinion about the Plumas Unified School District 2019-20 SELPA Annual Budget and SELPA Annual Service Plan on June 19, 2019. The Hearing will commence at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the PUSD District Office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. A copy of the SELPA Budget and Service Plan is available within 72 hours of the Hearing at the District Office.

