Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 7/11/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000164

(Expires: 6/7/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HEALTHY BODIES FITNESS.

Business Address: 54 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 832-5599.

Mailing Address: 73815 #2 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

ROBERT YEGGE, 862 RHEINFELDER, STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; ANDREA MURANA-YEGGE, 862 RHEINFELDER STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/7/2018.

Signed: /s/ Robert Yegge.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 7, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 20, 27, July 3, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000157

(Expires: 5/31/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOCAL CRAFT CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 79556 BRAE GATE ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 384-7814.

Mailing Address: 79556 BRAE GATE ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

JACOB PRUITT, 79556 BRAE GATE ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/31/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 31, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 20, 27, July 3, 11, 2018|

PRELIMINARY ADVERTISEMENT, PLUMAS NATIONAL FOREST

The Forest Service advertising timber designated for cutting in the Minerva 5 Fire Salvage timber sale located within T24N, R9E, Sections 26, 27, 28, 33, 34, 35, MDM.

The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Supervisor’s Office, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971 at 10:00 AM local time on 07/23/2018 for an estimated volume of 669.02 MBF of Douglas Fir sawtimber, 707.36 MBF of Ponderosa Pine sawtimber, 972.35 MBF of Sugar Pine sawtimber, and 635.56 MBF of White Fir sawtimber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an estimated volume of 233.38 MBF of Incense Cedar sawtimber that the bidder agrees to remove at a fixed rate.

The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Mount Hough Ranger District, PNF, 39696 Highway 70, Quincy, CA 95971. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 20, 27, July 3, 11, 2018|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 16, 2018, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance rojects at Pioneer Elementary School – Bid Package PU2018.1.9 AC Paving. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Pioneer Elementary School – Bid Package PU2018.1.9 AC Paving”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to [email protected]

The successful bidder shall commence work on or about July 23, 2018. All work shall be completed no later than August 19, 2018. There will be a pre-bid walk at Pioneer Elementary School, 175 N. Mill Creek Rd., Quincy, CA, at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 9, 2018.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time of the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California General A / C12 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 27, July 3, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000138

(Expires: 5/14/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FARM TO BELLY.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DR., CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1382, TRUCKEE, CA 96160.

MIKE TROMBETTA, 11927 RIVERVIEW CT, TRUCKEE, CA 96161; SEAN CONRY, 109 POPLAR VALLEY ROAD, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

State: CA AI# 4138655

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/14/2018.

Signed: /s/ Sean Conry.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 14, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 27, July 3, 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000175

(Expires: 6/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LANGDALE ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 128 ROCHE AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 394-4454.

Mailing Address: 128 ROCHE AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

SAMUEL LANGDALE, 128 ROCHE AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/20/2018.

Signed: /s/ Samuel Langdale.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 20, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 27, July 3, 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000177

(Expires: 6/21/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AYOOB’S INTERMOUNTAIN HARDWARE.

Business Address: 201 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1757, CHESTER, CA 96020.

INTERMOUNTAIN ENTERPRISES, LLC, 201 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 201413210240

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/21/2018.

Signed: /s/ James R. Newell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 21, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 11, 18, 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000170

(Expires: 6/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FOREST & FARM, LLC.

Business Address: 4812 PORTOLA MCLEARS ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 832, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

FOREST & FARM, LLC, 4812 PORTOLA MCLEARS RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 201813510390

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/15/2018.

Signed: /s/ Leslie Wehrman, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 11, 18, 24, 2018|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Portola Jr/Sr High School, 155 6th Ave, Portola, CA. Bid Package PU2018.4.17 Painting Exterior. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Portola Jr/Sr High School, Bid Package PU2018.4.17 Painting Exterior”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to [email protected]

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before August 6, 2018. All work shall be completed no later than August 19, 2018. There will be a pre-bid walk at Portola Jr/Sr High School, 155 6th Ave, Portola, CA, at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California C33 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000166

(Expires: 6/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CUGINI CABINETS & DESIGN.

Business Address: 39415 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA, 95971 County of Plumas; (925) 705-0067.

Mailing Address: 39415 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

RICCARDO JACOBUS, 39415 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA 95917.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/13/2018.

Signed: /s/ Riccardo Jacobus.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 13, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000176

(Expires: 6/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SERENITY HAIR & NAILS.

Business Address: 624 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-7848.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1554, CHESTER, CA 96020.

WENDY BOHL, 3735 CHER MAR LANE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/20/2018.

Signed: /s/ Wendy Bohl, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 20, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000180

(Expires: 7/3/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JDC SENIOR CARE.

Business Address: 226 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 121, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

JADE CUCCIA, 226 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/3/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jade Cuccia.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 3, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2018|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Portola Jr/Sr High School, 155 6th Ave, Portola, CA. Bid Package PU2018.4.24.A – Abatement: Lead Paint. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Portola Jr/Sr High School, Bid Package PU2018.4.24.A – Abatement: Lead Paint. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to [email protected]

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before July 23, 2018. All work shall be completed no later than August 5, 2018. There will be a mandatory pre-bid walk at Portola Jr/Sr High School, 155 6th Ave, Portola, CA, at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 9, 2018.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: CDPH trained and certified to perform the lead abatement work; B-ASB licensure or its equivalent is required to perform the asbestos work on this project. DOSH registration must also be current.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 11, 2018|

Notice

CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES NOTICE OF PREPARATION TO PREPARE AN ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) will be the Lead Agency to prepare an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed State Water Project Water Supply Amendments for Water Management and California WaterFix (proposed project).

The proposed project would add, delete and modify provisions of the State Water Project (SWP) Water Supply Contracts (Contracts) to clarify terms of the Contracts that will provide greater water management regarding transfers and exchanges of SWP water supply within the SWP service area; and provide a fair and equitable approach for cost allocation of California WaterFix facilities to maintain the SWP financial integrity. The proposed project would not build or modify existing SWP facilities nor change each Public Water Agency’s contractual maximum Table A Amounts. The proposed project is located within the SWP Service Area which includes the water delivery facilities of the SWP and service areas of the Public Water Agencies that receive water from the SWP. A copy of the NOP can be found at these locations: www.water.ca.gov/Programs/State-Water-Project/Management/Water-Supply-Contract-Amendment

or

Quincy Public Library

445 Jackson Street

Quincy, CA 95971

ANY INTERESTED PERSON may comment on the scope of the EIR for the proposed project. Comments must be in writing and received by 5:00 p.m. on August 13, 2018, which is 30 days after publication of this notice. Please send your written comments to: Cassandra Enos-Nobriga, Executive Advisor, State Water Project, Department of Water Resources, 1416 Ninth Street, Room 1148-3, Sacramento CA 95814 or by e-mail to [email protected]. A scoping meeting will be held on Thursday August 2, 2018 in the Resources Building Auditorium, 1416 Ninth Street, Sacramento, CA 95814 from 11 am to 1 pm. The scoping meeting will include a brief presentation about the proposed project followed by public comment on the scope and content of the EIR analysis.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact Cassandra Enos-Nobriga at (916) 653-7009 or email at [email protected].

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 11, 2018|