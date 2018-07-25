Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 7/25/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000177

(Expires: 6/21/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AYOOB’S INTERMOUNTAIN HARDWARE.

Business Address: 201 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1757, CHESTER, CA 96020.

INTERMOUNTAIN ENTERPRISES, LLC, 201 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 201413210240

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/21/2018.

Signed: /s/ James R. Newell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 21, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 11, 18, 25, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000170

(Expires: 6/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FOREST & FARM, LLC.

Business Address: 4812 PORTOLA MCLEARS ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 832, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

FOREST & FARM, LLC, 4812 PORTOLA MCLEARS RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 201813510390

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/15/2018.

Signed: /s/ Leslie Wehrman, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 11, 18, 25, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000166

(Expires: 6/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CUGINI CABINETS & DESIGN.

Business Address: 39415 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA, 95971 County of Plumas; (925) 705-0067.

Mailing Address: 39415 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

RICCARDO JACOBUS, 39415 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA 95917.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/13/2018.

Signed: /s/ Riccardo Jacobus.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 13, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000176

(Expires: 6/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SERENITY HAIR & NAILS.

Business Address: 624 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-7848.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1554, CHESTER, CA 96020.

WENDY BOHL, 3735 CHER MAR LANE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/20/2018.

Signed: /s/ Wendy Bohl, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 20, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000171

(Expires: 6/18/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS MOTOR SUPPLY.

Business Address: 85 WEST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX M, QUINCY, CA 95971.

GEORGE E. CAMMACK, 129 4TH STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 2208894

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/18/2018.

Signed: /s/ George Cammack, Pres.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 18, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000181

(Expires: 7/6/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY COURTYARD SUITES.

Business Address: 436 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 283-1401.

Mailing Address: 436 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JACOBUS ENTERPRISES, LLC, 39415 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 710356

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/6/2018.

Signed: /s/ Wendy Jacobus.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 6, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000182

(Expires: 7/9/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CYNERGY IT CONSULTING, LLC.

Business Address: 105 LANDON AVE., GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 105 LANDON AVE., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

CAREY RUSSELL, 105 LANDON AVE., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

State: CA AI#: 201818410578

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/9/2018.

Signed: /s/ Carey Russell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 9, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000186

(Expires: 7/11/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NORTH OF EDEN.

Business Address: 174 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 927-9267.

Mailing Address: 174 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

BRITTNEY HARMON, 174 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/30/2018.

Signed: /s/ Brittney Harmon.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 11, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000168

(Expires: 6/14/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ASCENT CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES.

Business Address: 2238 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 2238 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

FEATHER RIVER BAPTIST ASSOCIATION, 2238 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 98425

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/14/2018.

Signed: /s/ Daniel Hanna

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 14, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in the Board of Supervisors Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy, California.

10:15 a.m. Amendment of Plumas County’s Master Fee Schedule

Consideration and Adoption of a Resolution amending the Master Fee Schedule to establish new, and revise existing, Public Works and Engineering Department fees for development applications, encroachment permits, transportation permits and disposal fees.

Copies of the backup materials, including fee calculation methodology, are available at the Plumas County Public Works Department at 1834 E. Main Street, Quincy, CA. For further information please contact Jim Graham, Plumas County Public Works Department at (530) 283-6268.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 25, 2018|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects: Re-roofing of Portable Buildings at various District locations. Bid Package PU2018.D.1 Re-Roofing. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects: Re-roofing of Portable Buildings at various District locations. Bid Package PU2018.D.1 Re-Roofing.” Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to [email protected]

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before August 27, 2018. All work shall be completed no later than September 30, 2018. There will be a pre-bid walk at Chester Elementary School, 158 Aspen St, Chester, at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California C39 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 25, Aug. 1, 2018|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Rehabilitation of the District Office at 50 Church St. Project: Windows (supply only) Phase 1 (Exterior) – Bid Package PU2018.3.14. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Rehabilitation of the District Office at 50 Church St. Project: Windows (supply only) Phase 1 (Exterior) – Bid Package PU2018.3.14. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to [email protected]

The successful bidder shall deliver all materials to the site on or before September 12, 2018. There will be a pre-bid walk at 50 Church St, Quincy, CA, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 25, Aug. 1, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000190

(Expires: 7/13/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JW EARTH MOVERS.

Business Address: 343 IDLE HOUR, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 343 IDLE HOUR, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

WENDY STEWART, 343 IDLE HOUR, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/13/2018.

Signed: /s/ Wendy Stewart.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 13, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000128

(Expires: 5/4/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RELAY STATION.

Business Address: 1355 E. MAIN ST., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 283-0938.

Mailing Address: 1355 E. MAIN ST., QUINCY, CA 95971.

HIGH BLUE INC., 1355 E. MAIN ST., QUINCY, CA 95971

State: CA AI# 3196399.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/4/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 4, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000173

(Expires: 6/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KUMA TREE FARMS, LLC.

Business Address: 1001 CUB VALLEY ROAD, SLOAT, CA 96103, County of Plumas; Phone: (415) 519-0790.

Mailing Address: 825 CLEVELAND AVE., PETALUMA, CA 94952.

ZACHARY WILDER, 825 CLEVELAND AVE., PETALUMA, CA 94952; SHAWN WILDER, 825 CLEVELAND AVE., PETALUMA, CA 94952.

State: CA AI#: 201802510387

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/19/2018.

Signed/s/ Zachary A. Wilder; Shawn F. Wilder

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 19, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000191

(Expires: 7/18/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J DAILEY DESIGN.

Business Address: 40 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 249-5307.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1337, QUINCY, CA 95971.

HARRY DAILEY, 40 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971; JUDY DAILEY, 40 WILDWOOD COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/5/2013.

Original FBN Number: 2013-0000209

Signed/s/ Judy Dailey

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 18, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 25, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 2018|