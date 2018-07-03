Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 7/3/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000125

(Expires: 5/2/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GROW SPOT, THE.

Business Address: 666 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1423, CHESTER, CA 96020.

PEAK INDUSTRIES, 666 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020

State: CA AI#: 201811310506.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/2/2018.

Signed: /s/ Erik Bunch, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 2, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 13, 20, 27, July 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000136

(Expires: 5/11/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: B & B BOOKSELLERS.

Business Address: 278 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 258-2150.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1807, CHESTER, CA 96020.

SUSAN BRYNER, 6665 HIGHWAY 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/14/2018.

Signed: /s/ Susan Bryner, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 11, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 13, 20, 27, July 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000146

(Expires: 5/17/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DRUNK BRUSH, THE.

Business Address: 438 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 438 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JACOBUS ENTERPRISES, 436 MAIN STREET, QUINCY CA 95971

State: CA AI#: 201809710356

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/17/2018.

Signed: /s/ Wendy Jacobus.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 17, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 13, 20, 27, July 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000156

(Expires: 5/30/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BASH!.

Business Address: 9023 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas; Phone: 707-934-5650

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 900, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KELLY CRUCE, 9023 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/30/2018.

Signed: /s/ Kelly Cruce.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 30, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 13, 20, 27, July 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000131

(Expires: 5/8/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIS LOVINGKINDNESS STUDIO FINE ARTS.

Business Address: 69 CARTER STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-307-1604.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 189, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

PONAIDH STUART, 69 CARTER STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Ponaidh Stuart.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 8, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 13, 20, 27, July 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000151

(Expires: 5/22/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SAM’S TV & APPLIANCE.

Business Address: 58981 HIGHWAY 70, CROMBERG, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Phone: 530-836-0400

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 30232, CROMBERG, CA 96103.

SAMUEL F. HALL, 58981 HIGHWAY 70, CROMBERG, CA 96103; BARBARA J. HALL, 58981 HIGHWAY 70, CROMBERG, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/22/2018.

Signed: /s/ Barbara Hall.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 22, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 13, 20, 27, July 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000164

(Expires: 6/7/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HEALTHY BODIES FITNESS.

Business Address: 54 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 832-5599.

Mailing Address: 73815 #2 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

ROBERT YEGGE, 862 RHEINFELDER, STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; ANDREA MURANA-YEGGE, 862 RHEINFELDER STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/7/2018.

Signed: /s/ Robert Yegge.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 7, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 20, 27, July 3, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000157

(Expires: 5/31/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOCAL CRAFT CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 79556 BRAE GATE ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 384-7814.

Mailing Address: 79556 BRAE GATE ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

JACOB PRUITT, 79556 BRAE GATE ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/31/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 31, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 20, 27, July 3, 11, 2018|

PRELIMINARY ADVERTISEMENT, PLUMAS NATIONAL FOREST

The Forest Service advertising timber designated for cutting in the Minerva 5 Fire Salvage timber sale located within T24N, R9E, Sections 26, 27, 28, 33, 34, 35, MDM.

The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Supervisor’s Office, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971 at 10:00 AM local time on 07/23/2018 for an estimated volume of 669.02 MBF of Douglas Fir sawtimber, 707.36 MBF of Ponderosa Pine sawtimber, 972.35 MBF of Sugar Pine sawtimber, and 635.56 MBF of White Fir sawtimber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an estimated volume of 233.38 MBF of Incense Cedar sawtimber that the bidder agrees to remove at a fixed rate.

The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Mount Hough Ranger District, PNF, 39696 Highway 70, Quincy, CA 95971. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 20, 27, July 3, 11, 2018|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 16, 2018, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance rojects at Pioneer Elementary School – Bid Package PU2018.1.9 AC Paving. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Pioneer Elementary School – Bid Package PU2018.1.9 AC Paving”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to [email protected]

The successful bidder shall commence work on or about July 23, 2018. All work shall be completed no later than August 19, 2018. There will be a pre-bid walk at Pioneer Elementary School, 175 N. Mill Creek Rd., Quincy, CA, at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 9, 2018.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time of the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California General A / C12 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 27, July 3, 11, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000138

(Expires: 5/14/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FARM TO BELLY.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DR., CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1382, TRUCKEE, CA 96160.

MIKE TROMBETTA, 11927 RIVERVIEW CT, TRUCKEE, CA 96161; SEAN CONRY, 109 POPLAR VALLEY ROAD, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

State: CA AI# 4138655

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/14/2018.

Signed: /s/ Sean Conry.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 14, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 27, July 3, 11, 18, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000175

(Expires: 6/20/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LANGDALE ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 128 ROCHE AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 394-4454.

Mailing Address: 128 ROCHE AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

SAMUEL LANGDALE, 128 ROCHE AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/20/2018.

Signed: /s/ Samuel Langdale.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 20, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 27, July 3, 11, 18, 2018|

Request for Funding Proposals

The Plumas County Community Corrections Partnership (CCP) is seeking proposals to provide rehabilitative and reintegrative services to adult offenders, including those sentenced under provisions of 1170 (h) of the Penal Code as well as individuals released from state prison terms and returning to the community under provisions outlined in AB 109 (Public Safety Realignment), these services may include but are not limited to the following:

– Supervised and Sober Living

– Mental Health Counseling

– Drug and Alcohol Counseling

– Literacy

– Self Help and Independent Living

– Transportation

– Education

– Vocational Training and Counselling, Employment Search and Development Skills and Job Support Counselling

– Anger Management Counselling

These services are to be provided during the period of July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. Proposals will be reviewed by the Partnership’s Budget Subcommittee and recommendations for funding provided to the full CCP Executive Committee for approval. All funding will remain within the sole discretion of the CCP and the Plumas County Board of Supervisors. The CCP reserves the right to waive any irregularities within a proposal or to reject any proposal. Proposals are due at the Plumas County Probation Department, 270 Hospital Rd. Suite 128, Quincy CA 95971 by the close of business July 27, 2018. For an Application Packet and further information please contact Rob McAdams at (530) 283-6200 or visit the Probation Department’s webpage at countyofplumas.com/index.aspx?nid=90.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 27, July 3, 2018|

NOTICE OF ELECTION AND

FILING DATES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, in accordance with the provisions of the California Elections Code Section 12101 the following districts will consolidate with the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, for the purpose of voting on local and statewide measures and electing members to the following boards and offices:

Feather River Community College District; Plumas Unified School District; Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified School District; Eastern Plumas Health Care District; Indian Valley Health Care District; Plumas Hospital District; Seneca Health Care District and the City of Portola.

Candidates for Board of Trustees for School Districts must be registered voters residing within specified trustee area in Plumas County or Sierra/Plumas Counties. Candidates for Board of Directors for Hospital Districts must be registered voters residing within the boundaries of specified hospital districts. Candidates for the offices of Council Member, City Clerk and City Treasurer for the City of Portola must be registered voters residing within the boundaries of the City of Portola. Other offices to be filled are:

Governor – Lieutenant Governor – Secretary of State – Controller – Treasurer – Attorney General – Insurance Commissioner

State Board of Equalization Members – United States Senator – United States Representative – Congressional District 1

Assembly Member – District 1- Superintendent of Public Instruction

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that Declaration of Candidacy forms for eligible candidates may be obtained from the office of the Plumas County Clerk Elections Division at 520 Main Street Room 102, Quincy and district secretaries beginning July 17, 2018, and shall be accepted for filing in the office of the Plumas County Clerk from July 17, 2018 through August 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Forms for filing for Trustee in the trustee area in Sierra County for the Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified School District are available and must be filed in the office of the Sierra County Clerk. Forms for filing for the City of Portola offices are available and must be filed at the City Clerks’ office in Portola. Filing extention for Non-Incumbent candidates will end on August 15, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. Deadline for withdrawal of declarations is August 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. If insufficient numbers of candidates file, appointment shall be made pursuant to California Elections Code Section 10229.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN for the Medicinal and Adult Use of Cannabis Ordinance Measure “B”, pursuant to California Elections Code Section 9160 – Arguments for or Against Measure shall be filed in the office of the County Clerk; the dates for filing Arguments for or Against Measure “B” is July 11, 2018 through July 20, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Arguments may not exceed 300 words each and must be accompanied by a “Form Statement” available at www.plumascounty.us and signed by each author with a maximum of 5 authors. Public review period is from July 20 – July 30, 2018. Rebuttals to arguments in favor or against the measure may not exceed 250 words and must be filed beginning July 23, 2018 through August 1, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. with Form Statement. Public review period is from August 1 – August 10, 2018.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that Logic and Accuracy testing of election equipment will be conducted on September 27 & 28, 2018 beginning at 9:00 a.m. daily in Room 112 of the Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that ballot processing will begin October 29, 2018 through November 15, 2018 at the central counting location at the Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Room 102, Quincy, CA.

ALL VOTED BALLOTS MUST BE POSTMARKED NO LATER THAN NOVEMBER 6, 2018, AND RECEIVED BY THE ELECTIONS OFFICIAL BY NOVEMBER 9, 2018, TO BE COUNTED.

NOTICE IS ALSO HEREBY GIVEN that the Official Canvass for the November 6, 2018 General Election will begin on November 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at 520 Main Street, Room 102, Quincy, CA.

Additional information may be obtained at: (530) 283-6256 or (844) 676-VOTE or at www.plumascounty.us on the County Clerk-Recorder Elections page, or contact the secretary of your district.

KATHY WILLIAMS,

PLUMAS COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER, REGISTRAR OF VOTERS

DATED: JUNE 18, 2018

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 2018|

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR SERVICES of a REGISTERED PROFESSIONAL FORESTER

to the PLUMAS COUNTY FIRE SAFE COUNCIL and PLUMAS CORPORATION

Plumas Corporation, on behalf of the Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PC FSC), is seeking the services of a Registered Professional Forester (RPF) licensed in the State of California. The RPF will assist in community outreach, project design, development of prescriptions, monitoring, completion of CEQA, and Timber Harvest Permits or Exemptions if necessary. The RPF will also develop treatment prospectus, secure services of qualified contractors, and supervise fuel treatments on Hazardous Fuels Reduction (HFR) projects.

Milestone Completion Date

Release of RFP July 1, 2018

Proposal due by 5 p.m. July 31, 2018

Review and selection No later than Sept 1, 2018

Registered Professional Forester Selection Criteria:_Selection of the RPF will be based on the submission of the following required information to Plumas Corporation. A committee from the Plumas County Fire Safe Council will review and select qualified foresters. Please provide proposal that addresses each of the following items specifically and individually.

California Registered Professional Forester license number

History and background of RPF and/or firm

Name, address, e-mail, fax and phone number of RPF and/or firm

Demonstrated capacity to conduct the Scope of Work

Plumas County and/or Northern Sierra Nevada region work experience

Relevant experience and technical competence in collaborative work with other entities (i.e., Fire Safe Council, County representatives and agencies, Cal Fire, contractors, community members, US Forest Service, etc.)

Familiarity with the applicable laws

Ability to comply with insurance requirements

An hourly cost as well as rate for travel

Proposal Submission:

One copy of the proposal package addressing all criteria must be received electronically by July 31, 2018 at 5 p.m. by Hannah Hepner: [email protected]. For questions about this Request for Proposals please contact Hannah at 530-283-3739.

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council and Plumas Corporation reserve the right to reject any proposal and to select and negotiate all RPF work based solely on the judgment of the Fire Safe Council and/or Plumas Corporation as to the suitability of the persons responding to this RFP to perform the described work. Interviews will be at the option of the Plumas County Fire Safe Council and Plumas Corporation. A final decision will be made no later than September 1, 2018.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000177

(Expires: 6/21/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AYOOB’S INTERMOUNTAIN HARDWARE.

Business Address: 201 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1757, CHESTER, CA 96020.

INTERMOUNTAIN ENTERPRISES, LLC, 201 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 201413210240

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/21/2018.

Signed: /s/ James R. Newell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 21, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 11, 18, 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000170

(Expires: 6/15/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FOREST & FARM, LLC.

Business Address: 4812 PORTOLA MCLEARS ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 832, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

FOREST & FARM, LLC, 4812 PORTOLA MCLEARS RD., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 201813510390

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/15/2018.

Signed: /s/ Leslie Wehrman, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 15, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 11, 18, 24, 2018|