Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 9/26/18

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000212

(Expires: 8/7/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY BRAZILIAN JIU JITSU ACADEMY.

Business Address: 181 SYLVAN WAY, QUINCY, CA 959791, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 181 SYLVAN WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CODY CLAYTON, 181 SYLVAN WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971; MORGAN CLAYTON, 181 SYLVAN WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971; WHITNEY HOFFMAN, 181 SYLVAN WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971; NICHOLAS MAEZ, 181 SYLVAN WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971 .

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/7/2018.

Signed: /s/ Nick Maez.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 7, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000209

(Expires: 8/6/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BRANCH, THE.

Business Address: 7640 HIGHWAY 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-596-4505.

Mailing Address: 7640 HIGHWAY 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

MICHAEL CHAVEZ, 2584 GREENLEAF, MANTECA, CA 95337.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/3/2018.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 6, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000216

(Expires: 8/14/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHILCOOT MONUMENT.

Business Address: 110 PACIFIC STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-832-1908.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1766, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

SCOTT ARTERBURN, 76625 ASPEN DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122; SUSAN ARTERBURN, 76625 ASPEN DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/14/2018.

Signed /s/ Scott Arterburn, owner; Susan Arterburn, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 14, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000226

(Expires: 8/28/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HURST ENTERPRISES, LLC.

Business Address: 68 GANSNER CREEK COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: 714-878-1361.

Mailing Address: 68 GANSNER CREEK COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ERIC HURST, 68 GANSNER CREEK COURT, QUINCY CA 95971

State: CA AI#: 201821110370.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/28/2018.

Signed /s/ Eric Hurst, Owner/Manager.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 28, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000198

(Expires: 7/26/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KONINKRIJK KOFFIE.

Business Address: 240 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 95020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 646 W. BURNT CEDAR ROAD, WESTWOOD, CA 96020.

RACHEL BETZLER, 646 W. BURNT CEDAR ROAD, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/26/2018.

Signed: /s/ Rachel Betzler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 26, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 12, 19, 26, Oct. 3, 2018|

Notice of Intent to Adopt

Negative Declaration 674

Telecommunications Ordinance

Unincorporated Area of Plumas County, CA

Notice is given that Negative Declaration 674 has determined that this project will not have a significant effect on the environment.

The project is located in the unincorporated area of Plumas County, CA.

The project is the fulfillment of General Plan Goal 1.9 Communication Infrastructure and Policy 1.9.1 Communication Tower Location Criteria which states, “The County shall provide site development criteria in the County’s Zoning Code.” The project involves the development and adoption of a Telecommunications Ordinance that will implement a comprehensive set of standards for the design and placement of telecommunications facilities in the unincorporated area of Plumas County. Telecommunications facilities would be reviewed through discretionary review (special use permit), as well as through ministerial review via a new ministerial permit type (zoning clearance certificate). The facilities regulated by the proposed Ordinance are new tower or pole facilities, pole mounted facilities, building mounted facilities, co-located facilities, and pre-existing facilities. The Ordinance would regulate all zones, with the Timberland Production Zone (TPZ) being exempt. Telecommunications facilities in the Open Space (OS) and Lake (L) zones would not be permitted under the proposed Ordinance.

This document is proposed to be adopted and has been filed with Plumas County Planning and Building Services. It is now available for inspection and review at:

Plumas County Planning and Building Services

555 Main Street

Quincy, CA 95971

and on the Plumas County website at www.countyofplumas.com/archive.aspx under “Public Document and CEQA Posting”

The review period for this document is from September 17, 2018 through October 17, 2018. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period.

A public hearing will be held on this project before the Plumas County Planning Commission on October 18, 2018 in the Plumas County Permit Center Conference Room, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA at 10:00 a.m.

For further information on this, contact: Tim Evans at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6207, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; [email protected]

Published FRB

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000229

(Expires: 9/7/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: G.G. CLEANING SERVICE.

Business Address: 1135 LAKE RIDGE ROAD, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

DIANE GAITHER, 1135 LAKE RIDGE ROAD, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/7/2018.

Signed: /s/ Diane Gaither.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 7, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000224

(Expires: 8/21/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: STREET CART CAFE.

Business Address: 264 EAST PLUMAS AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 1355, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

Phone: (775) 772-3914

DENNIS DICKINSON, 264 EAST PLUMAS AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARCIA DICKINSON, 264 EAST PLUMAS AVE., PORTOLA.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/21/2018.

Signed: /s/ Dennis Dickinson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 21, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000230

(Expires: 9/10/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CROCKER SPRINGS RV PARK.

Business Address: 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

Phone: (530) 249-3765

BRIAN SUTTON, 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122; THOMAS WARD, 2305 GRIZZLY ROAD, PORTOLA.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/2/2013.

Signed: /s/ Brian Sutton.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 10, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2018|

Public Notice

On October 9, 2018 at 10:15 a.m., the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting a Resolution amending the Plumas County Behavioral Health Department’s Master Fee Schedule.

Supporting information will be available to the public in the office of the Board of Supervisors, Room 309, Courthouse, Quincy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 26, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000234

(Expires: 9/19/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA CHARTERS.

Business Address: 2011 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-4747.

Mailing Address: 2011 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

STEVEN BETTS, 65 FAIRGROUNDS ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; BRAD RICE, 883 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/19/2018.

Signed: /s/ Steven K. Betts.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 19, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2018-0000231

(Expires: 9/14/2023)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DONUT WHEEL.

Business Address: 1960 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 782-2064.

Mailing Address: 210 WEST LAUREL STREET #A, WILLOWS, CA 95988.

JERRY SILVA, 210 WEST LAUREL STREET, WILLOWS, CA 95988.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/14/2018.

Signed: /s/ Jerry Silva.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 14, 2018

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2018|