Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 01/04/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000271

(Expires: 12/5/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PENGUIN SWIM TEAM.

Business Address: 365 3RD AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 386-0481.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 873, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

PENGUIN SWIM TEAM, 365 3RD AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/15/2016.

Signed: /s/ Christian Taylor.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Dec. 5, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000272

(Expires: 12/6/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHARP WOOD FLOORS.

Business Address: 7850 MARILYN DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (480) 338-8783.

Mailing Address: 216 LEMON DRIVE ST 162, RENO, NV 89506.

MICHAEL SHARP, 8710 WINDING CREEK DRIVE, RENO, NV, 89506.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/6/2016.

Signed: /s/ Mike Sharp.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Dec. 6, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000278

(Expires: 12/13/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY PHARMACY, INC.

Business Address: 411 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 701-8563.

Mailing Address: 205 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KAREN L. SCHAD, 205 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/1/2016. Signed: /s/ Karen Schad.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 13, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000280

(Expires: 12/14/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIAMOND S RANCH.

Business Address: 2634 COUNTY ROAD A-23, PORTOLA, CA 96122 County of Plumas; (530) 832-5774.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1041, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

DIAMOND S. CORPORATION, 2634 COUNTY ROAD A-23, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Kenneth D. Smith.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 14, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000256

(Expires: 11/10/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JNB HOOKS.

Business Address: 3714 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137 County of Plumas; (209) 928-4548.

Mailing Address: 3714 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

ROBERTA HANSON-TURNER, 3714 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; JOE TURNER, 3714 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 12/1/2016.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 10, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000281

(Expires: 12/16/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOCKER ROOM.

Business Address: 300 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-5010.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 326, CHESTER CA 96020.

MILLARD RALPH, 320 MOODY MEADOWS, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 12/16/2016.

Signed: /s/ Millard Ralph.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 16, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000282

(Expires: 12/16/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CONTROL FREAK.

Business Address: 300 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-3735.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1379, CHESTER CA 96020.

MILLARD RALPH, 320 MOODY MEADOWS, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 12/16/2016.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 16, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000264

(Expires: 11/23/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CREATIVE STITCHES.

Business Address: 289 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (916) 838-8556.

Mailing Address: 248 E. SPRUCE AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

VIVIAN MILLER, 289 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 11/17/2016.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 23, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000285

(Expires: 12/27/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRINA INK.

Business Address: 242 CATE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (707) 601-5488.

Mailing Address: 242 CATE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

TRINA RITTER, 242 CATE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/27/2016.

Signed: /s/ Trina Ritter.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 27, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000276

(Expires: 12/12/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: M.W. STORAGE.

Business Address: 77053 MEADOW WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-4697.

Mailing Address: 625 E. MAGNOLIA, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

RICHARD L. JOY, 625 E. MAGNOLIA, PORTOLA, CA 96122; SHIRLEY ANN JOY, 625 E. MAGNOLIA, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/12/2016.

Signed: /s/ Richard L. Joy; Shirley A. Joy.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 12, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: GOLD LAKE LODGE.

Business Address: 7000 GOLD LAKE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

MIRIAM BARKER, 275 JOY WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122; JEREMY BARKER 275 JOY WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122; JOHN BARKER, 275 JOY WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by a General Partnership.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2011-0000298.

Original Filing Date: 12/29/2011.

Began transacting business on Feb. 25, 2002.

Signed: John Barker, Owner/ Miriam Barker, Owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Dec. 13, 2016.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue. Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED ORDINANCE

PERTAINING TO SOLID WASTE CONTROL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 10, 2017, the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will consider for adoption an ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA,

AMENDING CHAPTER 10 OF TITLE 6 OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE

REGARDING SOLID WASTE CONTROL

This ordinance repeals and replaces Chapter 10 of Title 6 of the Plumas County Code of Ordinances (“Solid Waste Control”). While much of the language of the prior ordinance is retained, significant changes and a major reorganization of Chapter 10 appear in the proposed ordinance, including the addition many solid waste program-related definitions. This ordinance also adds requirements for mandatory commercial and multi-residential recycling required by the recent Mandatory Commercial Recycling Law. Wildlife or “bear-proof” waste containers can be required at customer expense under specified circumstances. The proposed ordinance will allocate administrative and enforcement responsibilities between the Department of Environmental Health and the Department of Public Works. Operators of recycling centers will be required to acquire a permit from Plumas County before opening a facility. The fee schedule for solid waste services has been removed from the solid waste ordinance, and will now be established by resolution of the Board of Supervisors.

Interested persons are encouraged to review the text of the proposed ordinance in detail. A copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is available on line at countyofplumas.com and will be posted in the Office of the Plumas County Clerk in the Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Room 309, Quincy, California at least five days prior to the date referenced above.

For additional information, contact:

Robert A. Perreault, Jr., P.E., Director

Plumas County Department of Public Works

1834 East Main Street

Quincy, California 95971

(530) 283-6268

This summary is published pursuant to Government Code Section 25124 and is authorized by the Board of Supervisors.

Approved as to Form and Legality:

R. Craig Settlemire, Plumas County Counsel

Dated: January 4, 2017

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 4, 2017|