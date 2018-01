Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 1/3/18

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: JOHN F. CARLSON, CPCU, INSURANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT CONSULTING.

Business Address: 87 Bluff View, Clio, CA 96106.

John F. Carlson, 87 Bluff View, Clio, CA 96106.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2012-0000239.

Original Filing Date: 11/07/2012.

Signed: John F. Carlson

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Nov. 15, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Rizzo, Deputy.

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000273

(Expires: 12/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J&M HOME MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR.

Business Address: 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137. Mailing Address: 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137.

Monica Micheletti, 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137;

Joe Micheletti, 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Signed: /s/ Joe Micheletti. This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated elow:

Filed: Dec. 1, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000280

(Expires: 12/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NEWELL CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 1935 ARLINGTON ROAD TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas; (530) 284-6846. Mailing Address: 1935 ARLINGTON ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

ROBERT NEWELL KRINSKY, 1935 ARLINGTON ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983. This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/6/2011. Signed: /s/ Robert Krinsky.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Dec. 13, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000281

(Expires: 12/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DEPOT BARBER SHOP, THE.

Business Address: 120 SOUTH GULLING STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 394-4747. Mailing Address: 120 SOUTH GULLING, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

STEVEN K. BETTS, 65 FAIRGROUND ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/14/2017.

Signed: /s/ Steven K. Betts.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Dec. 14, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 10, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: LUPINES.

Business Address: 301 CRESCENT STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

LANIS LE BARON, P.O. BOX 869, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business was conducted by an Individual. Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000231.

Original Filing Date: 10/2/2014.

Signed: Lanis LeBaron

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Nov. 28, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 10, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: GIGGLING CROW, THE. Business Address: 135 MAIN STREET, #8, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

SUZANNE HERNANDEZ, 210 RIVERWOOD DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020; CARRIE WARREN, 210 RIVERWOOD DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020. This business was conducted by a General Partnership. Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000034. Original Filing Date: 2/10/2014. Signed: Suzanne Hernandez, owner This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County ClerkBy Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000282

(Expires: 12/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PAPA DON’S USED KARTS AND PARTS.

Business Address: 93944 HIGHWAY 70, CHILCOOT, CA 95105, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 176, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

DONALD HUGHES, 7456 FINEHORN STREET, RENO, NV 89506.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/18/2017.

Signed: /s/ Donald R. Hughes.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 18, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000272

(Expires: 12/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIGGLING CROW, THE.

Business Address: 131 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-1000.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 161, CHESTER, CA 96020.

BRENDA SHEROD, 677 SHERMAN ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020; ERICA SHEROD, 821 MISSON SIERRA COURT #4, REDDING, CA 96003.

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ Brenda Sherod, Copartner; Erica Sherod, Copartner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 1, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: SOUNDS OF SOLACE.

Business Address: 19 SHASTA TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

J & N CREATIVE VENTURES, LLC, 19 SHASTA TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by A LIMMITED LIABILITY COMPANY.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000222.

Original Filing Date: 8/21/2013.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Nov. 27, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000268

(Expires: 11/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J & N CREATIVE VENTURES.

Business Address: 19 SHASTA TRAIL, GRAEAGLE. CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1896, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

JOHN JEFFREY, 19 SHASTA TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103; NANCY JEFFERY, 19 SHASTA TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/27/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 27, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018|