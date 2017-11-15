Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 11/15/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000227

(Expires: 10/2/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LADY OF THE LAKE.

Business Address: 2465 NORTH VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2089, CHESTER, CA 96020.

BRANDI O’CALLAGHAN, 590 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020

STATE: CA AI#4064276.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/2/2017.

Signed: /s/ Brandi O’Callaghan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 2, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000229

(Expires: 10/4/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGHER ELEVATION-QUINCY.

Business Address: 501 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-519-0971.

Mailing Address: 189 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

STEVEN CHERMS, 597 E. QUINCY AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122; CHRIS CHADBOURNE, 597 E. QUINCY AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/4/2017.

Signed: /s/ Chris Chadbourne, owner; Steven Cherms, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 4, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000240

(Expires: 10/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AFFORDABLE REPAIR GARAGE.

Business Address: 73801 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 73801 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

JAVIER SERVIN, 48 1ST AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/13/2017.

Signed: /s/ Javier Servin.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 13, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000243

(Expires: 10/17/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FIRECAT, FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL.

Business Address: 47449 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 47449 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

GERALD L. KENYON JR., 47449 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA 95971

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/17/2017.

Signed: /s/ Gerald L. Kenyon Jr.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000241

(Expires: 10/16/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLUE FEATHER ORGANICS; BLUE FEATHER CONSULTING.

Business Address: 114 RAILWAY AVE., APT. C, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3037, QUINCY, CA 95971.

DEBORAH A. SIEGEL, 114 RAILWAY AVE., APT. C, QUINCY, CA 95971

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/16/2017.

Signed: /s/ Deborah A. Siegel

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 16, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000247

(Expires: 10/23/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MEYER PAINTING.

Business Address: 20-201 SCOTT ROAD, CHILCOOT, CA 96105, County of Plumas; (530) 250-7593.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 315, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

MARTIN ARI MEYER, 20-201 SCOTT ROAD, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/23/2017.

Signed: /s/ Martin Meyer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 23, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29, 2017|

Notice of Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of an Extension of Uncodified Urgency Ordinance Pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 Imposing a Temporary Moratorium on the Cultivation of Cannabis in the Unincorporated Areas of Plumas County by the Plumas County Board Of Supervisors

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Monday, November 27, 2017, at 10:00 AM, at 520 Main Street, Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy, California:

Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of an Extension of an Uncodified Urgency Ordinance Pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 Imposing a Temporary Moratorium on the Cultivation of Cannabis in the Unincorporated Areas of Plumas County. The proposed moratorium on the cultivation of cannabis would not apply to the personal cultivation of not more than six living cannabis plants by a person within that person’s private residence, or upon the grounds of that private residence (e.g., in an outdoor garden area), are in a locked space, and are not visible by normal unaided vision from a public place. Not more than six living cannabis plants may be planted, cultivated, harvested, dried, or processed within a single private residence or upon the grounds of that private residence, at one time. The term “private residence” shall mean a house, an apartment unit, a mobile home, or other similar dwelling.

This public hearing is being held pursuant to Government Code Sections 65090.

Written comments should be mailed or delivered to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, 520 Main Street, Room 309, Quincy, CA 95971.

For further information, contact the Plumas County Planning Department at (530) 283-6214; email [email protected].

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000253

(Expires: 11/2/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN GRAPHIC DESIGN.

Business Address: 255 FIRST STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 927-8478.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3766, QUINCY, CA 95971.

REBECCA MCALLISTER, 255 FIRST STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; REESE MCALLISTER, 255 FIRST STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/2/2017.

Signed: /s/ Rebecca McAllister.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 2, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 15, 22, 29, Dec. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000252

(Expires: 11/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA GARAGE.

Business Address: 73819 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; 530-832-4088.

Mailing Address: 73819 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

RIGGS & SMITH ENTERPRISES, INC., 73819 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA CA 96122

State: CA AI#: 2593166.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/7/2006.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 15, 22, 29, Dec. 6, 2017|