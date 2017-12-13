Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 12/13/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000256

(Expires: 11/9/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ADVENTURE, THE.

Business Address: 4322 PORTSMOUTH STREET, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

KARL VELASCO, 4322 PORTSMOUTH STREET, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983; CAROLINE E. BATTAGLIA, 4322 PORTSMOUTH STREET, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/9/2017.

Signed: /s/ R. Karl Velasco.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 9, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000257

(Expires: 11/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PILKCO DESIGNS.

Business Address: 1260 AMITY LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-3491.

Mailing Address: 1260 AMITY LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

PILKCO DESIGNS, 1260 AMITY LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/13/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kimberly Pilkington.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 13, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000254

(Expires: 11/3/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALMANOR BASIN FOOD PANTRY INC.

Business Address: 691 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 1445, CHESTER, CA 96020.

ROBERT W. CATON, 786 PURDY ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, State: CA, AI#: 4039525; PAM MASHBURN, 29535 HIGHWAY 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923, State: CA, AI#: 4039525.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/3/2017.

Signed: /s/ Robert W. Caton.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 3, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000242

(Expires: 10/16/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PRINCE OF THE POND.

Business Address: 5746 DIAMOND MNT ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 2089, CHESTER, CA 96137.

PLUMAS PRIDE INVESTMENTS, INC., 5746 DIAMOND MNT ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, State: CA, AI#: 4065226.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/27/2017.

Signed: /s/ Michelle Petrillo, CEO.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 16, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000261

(Expires: 11/16/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMASFEST-THE PLUMAS FESTIVAL OF HEALING.

Business Address: 207 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 561, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KEN DONNELL, 105 AYOOB DRIVE, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/16/2017.

Signed: /s/ Ken Donnell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 16, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RESTAURANT.

Business Address: 985 Whitehawk Drive, Clio, CA 96106.

Sharon A. Adams, 25 Moccasin Trail, Graeagle, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2012-0000262.

Original Filing Date: 12/20/2012.

Signed: Sharon A. Adams.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Nov. 14, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000264

(Expires: 11/17/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BODY & SOUL SALON.

Business Address: 231 MAIN ST., STE. 100, QUINCY, CA 95971.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1556, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KARIN TANDE, 958 Butterfly Valley Road, Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/17/2017.

Signed: /s/Karin Tande.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 17, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000266

(Expires: 11/21/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TREATS WAGS N’ WIGGLES.

Business Address: 525 Main St., Chester, CA 96020.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1544, Chester, CA 96020.

Joyce Flower Ryn, 185 Aldon Drive, Chester, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/21/2017.

Signed: /s/Joyce Flower Ryn.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 21, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000267

(Expires: 11/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BROKEN STICK ARTS & CRAFTS.

Business Address: 258 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

Mailing Address: 17416 Moody Dr., Modjeska Canyon, CA 92676.

Dennis McHale, 17416 Moody Dr., Modjeska Canyon, CA 92676;

Susie L. McHale, 17416 Moody Dr., Modjeska Canyon, CA 92676.

This business is conducted by: A married couple.

Signed: /s/ Dennis McHale.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 27, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000270

(Expires: 11/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CARI’S COUNTRY BBQ.

Business Address: 264 S. Mill Creek, Quincy, CA 95971.

Mailing Address: 264 S. Mill Creek, Quincy, CA 95971.

Cari Person, 264 S. Mill Creek, Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Signed: /s/ Cari Person.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

FOR: Building Abatement and Demolition at Various Sites

OPEN: January 2, 2018

TIME: 3:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Plumas Unified School District, County of Plumas, State of California will receive up to and not later than Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at 3:00 PM, sealed bids for Abatement and Demolition of Portable Buildings at Quincy Junior Senior High School, Demolition of Barn Building at Pioneer Elementary School and Abatement and Demolition of Pump House at Chester Elementary School.

A mandatory site walk of project areas will be held on Monday December 18, 2017, beginning at 10:00 AM at Quincy Junior Senior High School. We will meet in the upper parking lot.

Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the Plumas Unified School District School District, 1446 East Main Street, Quincy CA 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated.

Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Heather Steer, CPFG at [email protected] pfg.com.

Published PR, FRB, IVR, CP

Dec. 6, 13, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: JOHN F. CARLSON, CPCU, INSURANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT CONSULTING.

Business Address: 87 Bluff View, Clio, CA 96106.

John F. Carlson, 87 Bluff View, Clio, CA 96106.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2012-0000239.

Original Filing Date: 11/07/2012.

Signed: John F. Carlson

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Nov. 15, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Rizzo, Deputy.

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000273

(Expires: 12/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J&M HOME MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR.

Business Address: 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137.

Mailing Address: 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137.

Monica Micheletti, 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137;

Joe Micheletti, 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Signed: /s/ Joe Micheletti.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 1, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 2018|