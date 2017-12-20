Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 12/20/17

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RESTAURANT.

Business Address: 985 Whitehawk Drive, Clio, CA 96106.

Sharon A. Adams, 25 Moccasin Trail, Graeagle, CA 96103. This business was conducted by an Individual.Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2012-0000262.

Original Filing Date: 12/20/2012.

Signed: Sharon A. Adams.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Nov. 14, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000264

(Expires: 11/17/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BODY & SOUL SALON.

Business Address: 231 MAIN ST., STE. 100, QUINCY, CA 95971.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1556, QUINCY, CA 95971. KARIN TANDE, 958 Butterfly Valley Road, Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/17/2017. Signed: /s/Karin Tande.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 17, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000266

(Expires: 11/21/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TREATS WAGS N’ WIGGLES.

Business Address: 525 Main St., Chester, CA 96020.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1544, Chester, CA 96020.

Joyce Flower Ryn, 185 Aldon Drive, Chester, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/21/2017. Signed: /s/Joyce Flower Ryn.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 21, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000267

(Expires: 11/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BROKEN STICK ARTS & CRAFTS.

Business Address: 258 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

Mailing Address: 17416 Moody Dr., Modjeska Canyon, CA 92676.

Dennis McHale, 17416 Moody Dr., Modjeska Canyon, CA 92676;

Susie L. McHale, 17416 Moody Dr., Modjeska Canyon, CA 92676.

This business is conducted by: A married couple.

Signed: /s/ Dennis McHale.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 27, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000270

(Expires: 11/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CARI’S COUNTRY BBQ.

Business Address: 264 S. Mill Creek, Quincy, CA 95971.

Mailing Address: 264 S. Mill Creek, Quincy, CA 95971.

Cari Person, 264 S. Mill Creek, Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Signed: /s/ Cari Person.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: JOHN F. CARLSON, CPCU, INSURANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT CONSULTING.

Business Address: 87 Bluff View, Clio, CA 96106.

John F. Carlson, 87 Bluff View, Clio, CA 96106.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2012-0000239.

Original Filing Date: 11/07/2012.

Signed: John F. Carlson

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Nov. 15, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Rizzo, Deputy.

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000273

(Expires: 12/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J&M HOME MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR.

Business Address: 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137. Mailing Address: 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137.

Monica Micheletti, 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137;

Joe Micheletti, 1121 Lassen View Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

Signed: /s/ Joe Micheletti. This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated elow:

Filed: Dec. 1, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000280

(Expires: 12/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NEWELL CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 1935 ARLINGTON ROAD TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas; (530) 284-6846. Mailing Address: 1935 ARLINGTON ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

ROBERT NEWELL KRINSKY, 1935 ARLINGTON ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983. This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/6/2011. Signed: /s/ Robert Krinsky.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Dec. 13, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 10, 2018|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000281

(Expires: 12/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DEPOT BARBER SHOP, THE.

Business Address: 120 SOUTH GULLING STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 394-4747. Mailing Address: 120 SOUTH GULLING, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

STEVEN K. BETTS, 65 FAIRGROUND ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/14/2017.

Signed: /s/ Steven K. Betts.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Dec. 14, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 10, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: LUPINES.

Business Address: 301 CRESCENT STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

LANIS LE BARON, P.O. BOX 869, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business was conducted by an Individual. Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000231.

Original Filing Date: 10/2/2014.

Signed: Lanis LeBaron

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Nov. 28, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 10, 2018|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: GIGGLING CROW, THE. Business Address: 135 MAIN STREET, #8, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

SUZANNE HERNANDEZ, 210 RIVERWOOD DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020; CARRIE WARREN, 210 RIVERWOOD DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020. This business was conducted by a General Partnership. Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000034. Original Filing Date: 2/10/2014. Signed: Suzanne Hernandez, owner This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Nov. 29, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County ClerkBy Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 20, 27, 2017, Jan. 3, 10, 2018|