Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 2/8/17

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: FRANK’S GARAGE.

Business Address: 9 BRESCIANI LANE, QUINCY, CA 5971, County of Plumas.

BRYAN STRECKER, 281 KAREN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000206.

Original Filing Date: 9/3/2014.

Began Transacting Business: 7/21/2009.

Signed: Bryan Strecker

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Dec. 27, 2016.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000286

(Expires: 12/27/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FRANKS GARAGE.

Business Address: 270 CRESCENT STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9293.

Mailing Address: 270 CRESCENT STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

BRIAN STRECKER, 270 CRESCENT STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ Bryan Strecker.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 27, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000262

(Expires: 11/21/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA LOG WORKS.

Business Address: 779 EAST MAIN, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 927-7937.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 237, QUINCY, CA 95971.

BRYAN PLOCKI, 779 EAST MAIN, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/21/2016.

Signed: /s/ Bryan Plocki.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 21, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000010

(Expires: 1/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MCBRIDE’S STORAGE.

Business Address: 73825 DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-1258.

Mailing Address: 571 CALIFORNIA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

JODI MCBRIDE, 571 CALIFORNIA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ Jodi McBride.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 19, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CJ’S AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR, TIRE SERVICE & MINI STORAGE.

Business Address: 73825 S. DELLEKER ROAD, POROTLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

CURTIS D. MCBRIDE, 571 CALIFORNIA ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122; JODI MCBRIDE, 571 CALIFORNIA ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2012-0000217.

Original Filing Date: 10/4/2012.

Began Transacting Business: 10/4/2012.

Signed: Jodi McBride

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Jan. 19, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

NORTEC REGIONAL AND LOCAL PLANS 2017-2020

Notice is hereby given that a draft of the 2017-2020 Northern Rural Training and Employment Consortium (NoRTEC) Workforce Development Board Regional and Local Plans is now available for review and public comments for a period of 30 days beginning February 10, 2017, as required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) of 2014.

REGIONAL PLAN –

The NoRTEC Draft Four-Year Regional Plan 2017-2020 describes the workforce development needs of an eleven-county area, which includes, Butte, Del Norte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity Counties. This regional plan articulates the Region’s efforts to align education and training provider services with regional industry sector needs as required under the WIOA.

LOCAL PLAN –

The NoRTEC Draft Four-Year Local Plan 2017-2020 reflects the current and future strategies that the WDB will use to address the continuing innovation of the workforce system and creation of a customer- centered system: where the needs of business and workers drive workforce solutions; where the America’s Job Centers of California provide excellent customer service to all jobseekers and businesses; and where the workforce system supports strong regional economies, as well as alignment with State and local priorities, and the NoRTEC Regional Planning Unit’s efforts to align education and training provider services with regional industry sector needs.

The Plans are available for review at NoRTEC administrative offices at 525 Wall Street, Chico CA or online at www.ncen.org.

To request an email copy of the Draft Regional or Local Plans:

Submit your request to Andrea Campos at acampos@ncen.org

Any comments concerning the Regional Plan and the Local Plan shall be submitted to NoRTEC at 525 Wall Street, Chico CA 95928 or via email to Andrea Campos, Director of Program Administration at acampos@ncen.org. Comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. on March 13, 2017

WIOA is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

Published LCT

Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 1, 8, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000291

(Expires: 12/30/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CINDIE’S CRITTERS.

Business Address: 5497 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-5274.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3675, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CINDIE FROGGATT, 5497 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/1/2016.

Signed: /s/ Cindie Froggatt.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 30, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CAST-A-WEIGH CRUISE AGENCY.

Business Address: 8924 HIGHWAY 89 @ JUNCTION, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

ZOE LE BARRON WOLF, 105 PAIUTE TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103; ARTHUR WOLF, 105 PAIUTE TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000068.

Original Filing Date: 3/16/2015.

Began Transacting Business: 3/11/2010.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Jan. 4, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000006

(Expires: 1/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MIKE’S LAKE ALMANOR GUIDE SERVICE.

Business Address: 716 CLIFFORD DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (530) 383-7785.

Mailing Address: 802 WEST CROSS STREET, WOODLAND, CA 95965.

MICHAEL PAPAS, 802 WEST CROSS STREET, WOODLAND, CA 95695.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/17/2017.

Signed: /s/ Michael Papas.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 18, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000020

(Expires: 1/30/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: INDIAN VALLEY WELDING & REPAIR.

Business Address: 634 CRESCENT ST./ HWY. 89, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 258-7810.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 605, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

PAUL WORKING, 634 CRESCENT ST./ HWY. 89, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/30/2017.

Signed: /s/ K. Working.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 30, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000017

(Expires: 1/24/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: INDIAN VALLEY AUTO SALES.

Business Address: 634 CRESCENT ST./ HWY. 89, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 605, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

JARED PEW, 390 B ARLINGTON ROAD, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/24/2017.

Signed: /s/ Jared A. Pew.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 24, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000023

(Expires: 1/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHERRYWOOD CAFÉ & GRILL.

Business Address: 301 CRESCENT ST., GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas,

Phone: (530) 284-7303.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1054, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

JAMES MACHADO, 301 CRESCENT ST., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/31/2017.

Signed: /s/ James Machado.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 31, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Feb. 8, 15, 22, March 1, 2017|