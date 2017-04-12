Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 4/12/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000062

(Expires: 3/9/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MANY FACES OF MONICA.

Business Address: 1750 LEE ROAD, #48, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1750 LEE ROAD, #48, QUINCY, CA 95971.

MONICA CORTEZ, 1750 LEE ROAD, #48, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/9/2017.

Signed: /s/ Monica M. Cortez.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 9, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000048

(Expires: 3/2/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EL BACANORA MEXICAN RESTAURANT.

Business Address: 165 PACIFIC ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Phone: (530) 394-0758

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 843, QUINCY, CA 96122.

JESUS MOLINA, 341 2ND AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122; ODELIA SILVA, 341 2ND AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 2, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000055

(Expires: 3/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RIVER CITY WINDOW & DOOR, INC.

Business Address: 11290 TRADE CENTER DRIVE, STE B, RANCHO CORDOVA, CA 95742, County of Sacramento.

Phone: (916) 993-2088

Mailing Address: 11290 TRADE CENTER DRIVE #B, RANCHO CORDOVA, CA 95742

BRIAN MORRIS, 11290 TRADE CENTER DRIVE, STE. B, RANCHO CORDOVA, CA 95742.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 3/6/2017.

Signed: /s/ Brian Morris.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 6, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000065

(Expires: 3/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: UNDERCOVER BOTANICALS.

Business Address: 1117 JAMISON ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1063, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

LAURA MILLER, 1117 JAMISON ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/14/2017.

Signed: /s/ Laura Miller.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 14, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000034

(Expires: 2/21/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ESSENTIAL OILS WORKSHOP, THE TRY OILS TEAM.

Business Address: 315 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 836-1854.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1363, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

PAMELA A. AYOOB, 364 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/21/2017.

Signed: /s/ Pamela Ayoob, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 21, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000056

(Expires: 3/7/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DICKENS DRILLING.

Business Address: 189 DANNY COURT, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 283-4844.

L. GRANT, INC., 215 CLAREMONT, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: 3994235

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/7/2017.

Signed: /s/ Lisa Grant, Secty.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 7, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2017|

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

CORRECTIONAL NURSING

SERVICES

PLUMAS COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

The Plumas County Sheriff is accepting proposals for Correctional Nursing Services at the Plumas County Correctional Facility. Services MUST be provided as specified in the Request for Proposal. For a copy of the Request for Proposal contact Assistant Sheriff Dean Canalia at (530) 283-6390, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Proposals accepted until 1 p.m. on April 24, 2017.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 5, 12, 19, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000072

(Expires: 3/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PATRIOT COUNSELING SERVICES.

Business Address: 165 RIDGE STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 848-9771.

CHARLA RUSH, 545 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; RICHARD DOLEZAL, MILL CREEK, QUINCY CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/22/2017.

Signed: /s/ Charla Rush

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 22, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000066

(Expires: 3/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J.R.’S AUTO & TRUCK REPAIR.

Business Address: 2115 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 966-4990; (530) 283-9384.

JOHN RICETTI, 177 THIRD STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/15/2017.

Signed: /s/ John Ricetti

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 15, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000067

(Expires: 3/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: G TRIMMING.

Business Address: 95897 SUMMIT DRIVE, CHILCOOT, CA 96105, County of Plumas; (775) 856-9851; (775) 856-9855.

JAMES GLISSON, P.O. BOX 93, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/17/2017.

Signed: /s/ James Glisson

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 17, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000040

(Expires: 2/24/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RITE AID #06093.

Business Address: 40 EAST MAIN, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (847) 527-4672.

Mailing Address: 30 HUNTER LANE, CAMP HILL, PA 17011

THRIFTY PAYLESS, INC., 30 HUNTER LANE CAMP, HILL, PA 17011.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/24/2017.

Signed: /s/ Susan Lowell, Vice President

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 24, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000074

(Expires: 3/24/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CAT DADDY HAULING.

Business Address: 517 MANZANITA WAY, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 517 MANZANITA WAY, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

MARK BURNHAM, 517 MANZANITA WAY, LAKE ALMANOR CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Indiviudal.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/24/2017.

Signed: /s/ Mark Burnham

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 24, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

Public Notice

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District is preparing its annual budget. Pursuant to the California Health and Safety Code Section 40131, the District will conduct a public hearing during the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District’s Board of Director’s Regular Meeting conducted via two-site video/telephone conference on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend and comment at either of the two Air District offices located at (Site A) Litton Building, Third Floor, Suite 316, 200 Litton Drive, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or (Site B) 257 East Sierra Street, Unit E, Portola CA 96122. The public hearing is for the exclusive purpose of providing the public and interested parties with the opportunity to comment on the proposed District budget for fiscal year 2017-2018. Written comments may also be submitted to the District during the hearing or mailed to Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, 200 Litton Drive, Suite 320, Grass Valley, CA 95945, but must be received in the Grass Valley office before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017. Documents will be available by April 22, 2017 and may be requested by calling (530) 274-9360 or picking them up at either 200 Litton Drive, Suite 320, Grass Valley, CA. or 257 East Sierra Street, Unit E, Portola California.

If the May 22, 2017 meeting is cancelled, then the hearing will be conducted via-two-site video/telephone conference during the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District’s Board of Director’s Regular Meeting on June 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the video conference at (Site A) Litton Building, Third Floor, Suite 316, 200 Litton Drive, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or (Site B) 257 East Sierra Street, Unit E, Portola CA 96122.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000060

(Expires: 3/7/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BUTTERFLY VALLEY DESIGN & BUILD.

Business Address: 511 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 919-4010.

Mailing Address: 1954 WILDWOOD PATH, QUINCY, CA 95971.

BRETT MARTY, 1954 WILDWOOD PATH, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/7/2017.

Signed: /s/ Brett Marty.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 7, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000052

(Expires: 3/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLUE MOUNTAIN RENTALS.

Business Address: 687 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-6990.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 135, CHESTER, CA 96020.

CHELSSA OUTLAND, 687 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96030; JOHN OUTLAND, 687 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ John S. Outland; Chelssa Outland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 6, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000079

(Expires: 4/3/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: COKORS COOOLER TREATS.

Business Address: 565 N. GULLING STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 565 N. GULLING STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

JOSEPH COKOR, 565 N. GULLING STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ Joseph Cokor.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 3, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000078

(Expires: 3/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DOUGLAS CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 3590 EVERGREEN CT., LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

DOUGLAS KYLE WEEKS, 3590 EVERGREEN CR., LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/31/2017.

Signed: /s/ Douglas Weeks.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 31, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000001

(Expires: 1/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DMC CONSULTING.

Business Address: 110 HOT SPRINGS ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95648, County of Plumas; (530) 514-5982.

Mailing Address: 110 HOT SPRINGS ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 96548.

CRYSTAL J. LEININGER, 903 ELMHURST CIRCLE, SACRAMENTO, CA 95825.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/1/2017.

Signed / s / Crystal Leininger

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 5, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000088

(Expires: 4/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MAIN STREET CREAMERY.

Business Address: 150 COTTONWOOD CT., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 150 COTTONWOOD CT., QUINCY, CA 95971.

DEBORAH ANDERSON, 150 COTTONWOOD CT., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/6/2017.

Signed: /s/ Deborah Anderson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 6, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|