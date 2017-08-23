Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 8/23/17

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO

Case No. 34-2017-00215965

SUMMONS

Action Filed: July 21, 2017

EXEMPT from filing fees per

Govt. Code § 6103.

Calendar Preference per CCP § 867

CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES,

Plaintiff,

v.

ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER of the Authorization of California WaterFix Revenue Bonds, the Issuance, Sale and Delivery of California WaterFix Revenue Bonds Series A, Series B and Subsequent Series, the Adoption of the California WaterFix Revenue Bond General Bond Resolution and the Supplemental Resolutions Providing for the Issuance of California WaterFix Revenue Bonds, and the Proceedings Related Thereto,

Defendant.

NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND NOT LATER THAN SEPTEMBER 15, 2017, WHICH IS TEN (10) DAYS OR MORE AFTER COMPLETION OF THE PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.

AVISO! USTED HA SIDO DEMANDADO. EL TRIBUNAL PUEDE DECIDIR CONTRA USTED SIN AUDIENCIA A MENOS QUE USTED RESPONDA NO MAS TARDE QUE EL DIA 15 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2017, QUE ES DIEZ (10) DIAS O MAS DESPUES DE TERMINACION DE PUBLICACION DE ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL. LEA LA INFORMACION QUE SIGUE.

ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE AUTHORIZATION OF CALIFORNIA WATERFIX REVENUE BONDS, THE ISSUANCE, SALE AND DELIVERY OF CALIFORNIA WATERFIX REVENUE BONDS SERIES A, SERIES B, AND SUBSEQUENT SERIES, THE ADOPTION OF THE CALIFORNIA WATERFIX REVENUE BOND GENERAL BOND RESOLUTION AND THE SUPPLEMENTAL RESOLUTIONS PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF CALIFORNIA WATERFIX REVENUE BONDS, AND THE PROCEEDINGS RELATED THERETO:

Plaintiff has filed a civil complaint against you. You may contest the validity of the above matter by appearing and filing with the Court a written responsive pleading to the complaint not later than September 15, 2017, which is ten (10) days or more after the completion of the publication of this summons. Your pleading must be in the form required by the California Rules of Court. Your original pleading must be filed in this Court with proper filing fees and proof that a copy thereof was served on Plaintiff’s attorney. Unless you so respond, your default will be entered upon Plaintiff’s application, and the Plaintiff may apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint. Persons who contest the validity of the matter described below and in the complaint will not be subject to punitive action, such as wage garnishment or seizure of their real or personal property.

DETAILED SUMMARY OF THE MATTER THAT PLAINTIFF SEEKS TO VALIDATE:

The Department constructed and operates and maintains the State Water Project (Project). In recent years, the Department has undertaken to develop a comprehensive plan for the effective delivery of Project water across the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in conjunction with the conservation and rehabilitation of the environment and species in and around the Delta. Currently, Project water is conveyed across the Delta through the channels of the river delta formed by the confluence of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers, as those channels have been modified over 150 years by the construction of levees, ship and other canals, flood protection channels, salinity gates and other facilities. The Department has approved the financing of the planning and design and, if and when appropriate, the acquisition and construction of conveyance facilities known as the “California WaterFix.” Broadly described, the California WaterFix would transport water from new intake points on the Sacramento River across the Delta by two underground tunnels running below the natural waterways of the Delta to export facilities at the southern edge of the Delta.

The Department is authorized to carry out its various duties and functions in relation to the Project by the Central Valley Project Act (Cal. Water Code §§ 11100 et seq.) (the “CVP Act”) and the Burns-Porter Act (Cal. Water Code §§ 12930 et seq.), among other authorities. The Department is authorized to construct units of the “project” as that term is defined by the CVP Act, and to issue revenue bonds to pay the capital costs of those units. Among its authorities, Section 11260 of the CVP Act authorizes the Department to include the California WaterFix as one or more of the units “provided for in this chapter[;]” Section 11454 of the CVP Act authorizes the Department to “do any and all things which in its judgment are necessary, convenient, or expedient for the accomplishment of the purposes and objects of this part[;]” and Section 11700 of the CVP Act authorizes the Department to issue revenue bonds “[f]or the purpose of providing money and funds to pay the cost and expense of carrying out any of the objects and purposes of this part.”

On July 21, 2017, the Department adopted resolutions authorizing, among other matters, the issuance of revenue bonds, in multiple series, the proceeds of which would be used to pay the costs of the planning, design, acquisition, and construction of the California WaterFix. On the same date, the Department filed its validation complaint pursuant to Code of Civil Procedure section 860 et seq. In its complaint, the Department alleges, among other things, that it is statutorily authorized to issue revenue bonds to finance the acquisition and construction of the California WaterFix and to pledge California WaterFix revenues to secure the payment of debt service on these bonds in the manner provided by the Department’s resolutions. In the authorizing resolutions, the Department found and determined that: (1) the preliminary cost estimate for California WaterFix, not including bond-related costs such as capitalized interest, costs of issuance and bond reserves, is $16 billion; (2) the estimated amount of such costs to be raised by the issuance of California WaterFix revenue bonds is $8.8 billion; (3) the probable amount of money, property, materials or labor, if any, to be contributed from other sources in aid of the California WaterFix is $7.2 billion; and (4) the principal amount of bonds estimated to be required to be issued by the Department for the California WaterFix is $11 billion.

The Department seeks in its validation action a judgment from the Court confirming the validity of the Department’s authorization of the issuance, sale, and delivery of the California WaterFix revenue bonds, the pledge of California WaterFix revenues to secure the payment of debt service on those bonds in the manner provided by the authorizing resolutions, and the resolutions and proceedings leading and related thereto, all as described in the validation complaint. The actual construction, operation, and maintenance of the California WaterFix is subject to statutory and regulatory requirements not at issue in the validation action, and the Department has not alleged in this action satisfaction of those requirements.

The validation complaint, the accompanying exhibits, and a copy of this Summons are available online at www.californiawaterfix.com/resources/planning-process/validation/.

YOU MAY SEEK THE ADVICE OF AN ATTORNEY IN ANY MATTER CONNECTED WITH THE COMPLAINT OR THIS SUMMONS. SUCH ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED PROMPTLY SO THAT YOUR PLEADING MAY BE FILED OR ENTERED WITHIN THE TIME REQUIRED BY THIS SUMMONS.

SI USTED DESEA SOLICITAR EL CONSEJO DE UN ABOGADO EN ESTE ASUNTO, DEBERIA HACERLO INMEDIATAMENTE. TAL ABOGADO DEBERIA SER CONSULTADO PRONTO PARA QUE SU REPUESTA ESCRITA PUEDA SER REGISTRADA DENTRO DEL TIEMPO REQUERIDO POR ESTA CITACION JUDICIAL.

The name and address of the Court is (el nombre y direccion del Tribunal es):

Superior Court of the State of California, County of Sacramento

Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse

720 9th Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso):

34-2017-00215965

The name, address, and telephone number of Plaintiff’s attorneys is (el nombre, la dirección y el número de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):

Michael Weed (SBN 199675)

ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP

400 Capitol Mall, Suite 3000

Sacramento, California 95814

Telephone: (916) 447-9200

Facsimile: (916) 329-4900

Superior Court Clerk: S. Khorn

Dated: July 26, 2017

(Fecha)

(Delegado)

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000176

(Expires: 7/21/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: 0800 NICE & SIMPLE.

Business Address: 445 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-6574.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 863, CHESTER, CA 96020.

ROBERT GORBET, 445 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/21/2017.

Signed: /s/ Robert Gorbet.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 21, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000178

(Expires: 7/26/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FieldCore Service Solutions Manpower

Business Address: State Route 70 Howells Road, Belden, CA 95915

Mailing Address: 191 Rosa Parks St., Mailstop: 11E-03-05, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Qualified Contractors, Inc., 11330 Clay Road, Half Moon Bay, TX 77041; State: California AI#: 1230706

This business is conducted by: Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/26/2017

Signed: /s/Michael Wood / President

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 26, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

8/9, 8/16, 8/23, 8/30/17

CNS-3034606#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000180

(Expires: 7/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: VERTICAL TREE SERVICE.

Business Address: 260A UTAH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 260A UTAH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

MITCHELL LITTLE, 260A UTAH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/28/2017.

Signed: /s/ Mitchell Little.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000179

(Expires: 7/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS CANNABIS CONNECTIONS.

Business Address: 109 AYOOB DRIVE, GREENVILLE, CA 95947 County of Plumas; (530) 566-2561.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 561, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KENNETH D. DONNELL, 109 AYOOB DRIVE, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/28/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kenneth Donnell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000177

(Expires: 7/25/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA CANNABIS COMPANY.

Business Address: 84733 HIGHWAY 70, BECKWOURTH, CA 95947 County of Plumas.

PLUMAS COUNTY ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE, 84733 HIGHWAY 70, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129.

State: California AI#:13859374

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/25/2017.

Signed: /s/ Alex Lester.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 25, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000181

(Expires: 7/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS SIERRA LANDSCAPE CARE.

Business Address: 330 BONTA STREET, SUITE 7, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96106 County of Plumas.

KEVIN GIOSSI, 1301 NIXON AVENUE, RENO, NV 89509.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/28/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kevin Giossi.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000185

(Expires: 7/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA CAR WASH.

Business Address: 1355 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-283-0695.

Mailing Address: 1355 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

MANROOP SINGH SANDHU, 1355 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/31/2017.

Signed: /s/ Manroop Singh Sandhu.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 31, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000183

(Expires: 7/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OMEGA FINANCIAL RESOURCES.

Business Address: 36 BLACKTAIL POINT, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; Phone: 818-512-7517.

ROBERT N. THAYER CORPORATION, 36 BLACKTAIL POINT, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: California AI#: 2204702

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/6/2017.

Signed: /s/ Robert N. Thayer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 31, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Drainage and Site Repair at Greenville Junior Senior High

FOR: School

OPEN: September 1, 2017

TIME: 2:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Plumas Unified School District, County of Plumas, State of California will receive up to and not later than 2:00 PM on September 1, 2017, sealed bids for Drainage and Site Repair at Greenville Junior Senior High School. A mandatory site walk will be held on Thursday, August 24th, 2017 at 9:00 am at 117 Grand Street, Greenville CA 95947. Bidders must attend this walk in order to be qualified to submit bid packages.

Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the Plumas Unified

School District, 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated.

Bid documents may be obtained from Heather Steer, CPFG, at [email protected]

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 2017|

Public Notice

Plumas County Behavioral Health Commission to hold a Public Hearing on the draft Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) 3-Year Program and Expenditure Plan, 2017-2020.

Notice is hereby given that Plumas County Behavioral Health is extending its public comment period beyond the mandated 30 days and that the Plumas County Behavioral Health Commission has scheduled a special meeting to hold a public hearing to receive stakeholder feedback on the draft Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) 3-Year Program and Expenditure Plan, 2017-2020. This plan for mental health services funding covers Fiscal Years 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2019/20. The hearing will be held at 3:00pm on Monday, August 28, 2017, at the Plumas County Main Library meeting room, 445 Jackson Street, Quincy, California, during a special meeting of the Plumas County Behavioral Health Commission.

The draft plan may be examined at the office of Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, at Chester, Greenville, and Portola Wellness Centers, and at Plumas County libraries. The plan may also be viewed at the Plumas County Website (www.countyofplumas.com), under the Behavioral Health/MHSA tabs.

Additionally, a copy of the plan may be obtained by submitting a request in writing or by phone to Aimee Heaney, MHSA Coordinator, at [email protected], Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, CA 95971, or 530-283-6307, ext. 1016. For more information on the proposed plan, please contact Aimee Heaney or Bob Brunson of Plumas County Behavioral Health at 530-283-6307.

Publish: FRB, IVR, CP, PR

Aug. 16, 23, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000188

(Expires: 8/4/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BELLA DONNA DABS.

Business Address: 84733 HIGHWAY 70, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 84733 HIGHWAY 70, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129.

PLUMAS COUNTY ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE, 84733 HIGHWAY 70, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129.

State: CA AI# 13859374.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/4/2017.

Signed: /s/ Alex Lester.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 4, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000189

(Expires: 8/7/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RICOCHET CAFE.

Business Address: 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 418, CLIO, CA 96106.

CHERYL ARTHUR, 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106; SCOTT ARTHUR, 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/7/2017.

Signed: /s/ Cheryl Arthur.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 7, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000190

(Expires: 8/7/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BASHAN BEAUTY BUTTERS.

Business Address: 13 DEER CREEK CROSSING, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 416, CLIO, CA 96106.

SANDRA LOUISE SMITH, 13 DEER CROSSING, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/7/2017.

Signed: /s/ Sandra Smith.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 7, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000184

(Expires: 7/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GWYNN PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 4565 SAUK AVE., SAN DIEGO, CA 92117.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 410, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

Phone: 562-556-2353.

ERIC GWYNN, 4565 SAUK AVE., SAN DIEGO, CA 92117; BEN GWYNN, 4565 SAUK AVE. , SAN DIEGO, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/31/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 31, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000166

(Expires: 7/12/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RIVERS’ EDGE RV PARK.

Business Address: 3754 CA-89, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 734 GUINDA STREET, PALO ALTO, CA 94301.

JAMES FOUG, 734 GUINDA STREET, PALO ALTO, CA 94301.

This business is conducted by: A Trust.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/12/2017.

Signed: /s/ James Foug.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 12, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000193

(Expires: 8/10/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BARN OWL BOOKS.

Business Address: 373 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 373 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

Phone: (530) 283-2665.

KARA ROCKETT-ARSENAULT, 115 WILLOW, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/10/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 10, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000194

(Expires: 8/10/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DANCING COWBOY WINERY.

Business Address: 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

Phone: (530) 283-5195.

DAVID A. COVINGTON, 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; SHARON B. COVINGTON, 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/10/2017.

Signed/s/ Sharon B. Covington

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 10, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

NOTICE

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will open its hearing on the 201712018 County Budget at 1:00 p.m. on September 5, 2017. The proposed budget documents are available to members of the general public at the Board of Supervisors Office in the County Courthouse, Room 309. The hearing will take place in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in the County Courthouse, Third Floor, Room 308, Quincy, California. Any member of the general public may appear at the hearing and be heard regarding any item of the budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, 2017|

Notice of Public Meeting of Plumas Charter School Board of Directors

When: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 3:15 p.m.

Where: 175 N. Mill Creek Rd., Room 5, Quincy, CA. 95971 What: Regular agenda items as well as a Public Forum addressing the Proposed Project Development relating to the building and property located at 126 Kelsey Lane, Quincy, CA. 95971. The intent of the Public Forum is to give citizenry an opportunity to become acquainted with the proposed project and to comment on items of concern or interest.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: EPILOG BOOKS.

Business Address: 373 W. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

CHRISTINE CRAWFORD, 6714 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000143.

Original Filing Date: 6/30/2016.

Signed: Christine Crawford

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Aug. 14, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000197

(Expires: 8/16/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OLD TOWN PORTOLA EVENT CENTER.

Business Address: 241 265 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 120 N. PINE STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

CHRIS DAVID, 241 265 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/16/2017.

Signed: /s/ Chris David.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 16, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000198

(Expires: 8/16/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PREMIUM ANESTHESIA.

Business Address: 470 CAROL LANE WEST, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3763, QUINCY, CA 95971.

GARY VESELY, CRNA, 470 CAROL LANE WEST, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/16/2017.

Signed: /s/ Gary Vesely.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 16, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000191

(Expires: 8/8/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CRESCENT COUNTRY.

Business Address: 15771 MAIN STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 10, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

LISA L. FORCINO, 21 CARTER STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/8/2017.

Signed: /s/ Lisa Forcino.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 8, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000168

(Expires: 7/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SANDERS BUILDING SERVICE.

Business Address: 246 COLLINA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 113, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

TREVOR SANDERS, 246 COLLINA COURT, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/13/2017.

Signed: /s/ Trevor Sanders.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: July 13, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000167

(Expires: 7/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ELEVATION LOG HOMES; TAHOE WOOD SHOP.

Business Address: 7912 HEMLOCK DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 448, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

DAVID BIENVENUE, 7912 HEMLOCK DRIVE,, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/13/2017.

Signed: /s/ David Bienvenue.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: July 13, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000182

(Expires: 7/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LTA.

Business Address: 1462 OLD BIG CREEK ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1580 CINNAMOND STREET, NAPA, CA 94559.

KEVIN HORN, 1580 CINNAMOND STREET, NAPA, CA 94559; JEANNINE HORN, 1580 CINNAMOND STREET, NAPA, CA 94559.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/28/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kevin Horn; Jeannine Horn.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|