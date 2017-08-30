Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 8/30/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000176

(Expires: 7/21/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: 0800 NICE & SIMPLE.

Business Address: 445 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-6574.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 863, CHESTER, CA 96020.

ROBERT GORBET, 445 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/21/2017.

Signed: /s/ Robert Gorbet.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 21, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000178

(Expires: 7/26/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FieldCore Service Solutions Manpower

Business Address: State Route 70 Howells Road, Belden, CA 95915

Mailing Address: 191 Rosa Parks St., Mailstop: 11E-03-05, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Qualified Contractors, Inc., 11330 Clay Road, Half Moon Bay, TX 77041; State: California AI#: 1230706

This business is conducted by: Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/26/2017

Signed: /s/Michael Wood / President

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 26, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

8/9, 8/16, 8/23, 8/30/17

CNS-3034606#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000180

(Expires: 7/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: VERTICAL TREE SERVICE.

Business Address: 260A UTAH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 260A UTAH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

MITCHELL LITTLE, 260A UTAH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/28/2017.

Signed: /s/ Mitchell Little.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000179

(Expires: 7/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS CANNABIS CONNECTIONS.

Business Address: 109 AYOOB DRIVE, GREENVILLE, CA 95947 County of Plumas; (530) 566-2561.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 561, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KENNETH D. DONNELL, 109 AYOOB DRIVE, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/28/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kenneth Donnell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000177

(Expires: 7/25/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA CANNABIS COMPANY.

Business Address: 84733 HIGHWAY 70, BECKWOURTH, CA 95947 County of Plumas.

PLUMAS COUNTY ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE, 84733 HIGHWAY 70, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129.

State: California AI#:13859374

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/25/2017.

Signed: /s/ Alex Lester.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 25, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000181

(Expires: 7/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS SIERRA LANDSCAPE CARE.

Business Address: 330 BONTA STREET, SUITE 7, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96106 County of Plumas.

KEVIN GIOSSI, 1301 NIXON AVENUE, RENO, NV 89509.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/28/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kevin Giossi.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000185

(Expires: 7/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA CAR WASH.

Business Address: 1355 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-283-0695.

Mailing Address: 1355 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

MANROOP SINGH SANDHU, 1355 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/31/2017.

Signed: /s/ Manroop Singh Sandhu.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 31, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000183

(Expires: 7/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OMEGA FINANCIAL RESOURCES.

Business Address: 36 BLACKTAIL POINT, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; Phone: 818-512-7517.

ROBERT N. THAYER CORPORATION, 36 BLACKTAIL POINT, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: California AI#: 2204702

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/6/2017.

Signed: /s/ Robert N. Thayer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 31, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000188

(Expires: 8/4/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BELLA DONNA DABS.

Business Address: 84733 HIGHWAY 70, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 84733 HIGHWAY 70, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129.

PLUMAS COUNTY ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE, 84733 HIGHWAY 70, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129.

State: CA AI# 13859374.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/4/2017.

Signed: /s/ Alex Lester.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 4, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000189

(Expires: 8/7/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RICOCHET CAFE.

Business Address: 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 418, CLIO, CA 96106.

CHERYL ARTHUR, 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106; SCOTT ARTHUR, 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/7/2017.

Signed: /s/ Cheryl Arthur.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 7, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000190

(Expires: 8/7/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BASHAN BEAUTY BUTTERS.

Business Address: 13 DEER CREEK CROSSING, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 416, CLIO, CA 96106.

SANDRA LOUISE SMITH, 13 DEER CROSSING, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/7/2017.

Signed: /s/ Sandra Smith.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 7, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000184

(Expires: 7/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GWYNN PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 4565 SAUK AVE., SAN DIEGO, CA 92117.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 410, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

Phone: 562-556-2353.

ERIC GWYNN, 4565 SAUK AVE., SAN DIEGO, CA 92117; BEN GWYNN, 4565 SAUK AVE. , SAN DIEGO, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/31/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 31, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000166

(Expires: 7/12/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RIVERS’ EDGE RV PARK.

Business Address: 3754 CA-89, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 734 GUINDA STREET, PALO ALTO, CA 94301.

JAMES FOUG, 734 GUINDA STREET, PALO ALTO, CA 94301.

This business is conducted by: A Trust.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/12/2017.

Signed: /s/ James Foug.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 12, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000193

(Expires: 8/10/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BARN OWL BOOKS.

Business Address: 373 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 373 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

Phone: (530) 283-2665.

KARA ROCKETT-ARSENAULT, 115 WILLOW, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/10/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 10, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000194

(Expires: 8/10/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DANCING COWBOY WINERY.

Business Address: 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

Phone: (530) 283-5195.

DAVID A. COVINGTON, 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; SHARON B. COVINGTON, 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/10/2017.

Signed/s/ Sharon B. Covington

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 10, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

NOTICE

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will open its hearing on the 201712018 County Budget at 1:00 p.m. on September 5, 2017. The proposed budget documents are available to members of the general public at the Board of Supervisors Office in the County Courthouse, Room 309. The hearing will take place in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in the County Courthouse, Third Floor, Room 308, Quincy, California. Any member of the general public may appear at the hearing and be heard regarding any item of the budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: EPILOG BOOKS.

Business Address: 373 W. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

CHRISTINE CRAWFORD, 6714 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000143.

Original Filing Date: 6/30/2016.

Signed: Christine Crawford

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Aug. 14, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000197

(Expires: 8/16/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: OLD TOWN PORTOLA EVENT CENTER.

Business Address: 241 265 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 120 N. PINE STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

CHRIS DAVID, 241 265 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/16/2017.

Signed: /s/ Chris David.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 16, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000198

(Expires: 8/16/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PREMIUM ANESTHESIA.

Business Address: 470 CAROL LANE WEST, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3763, QUINCY, CA 95971.

GARY VESELY, CRNA, 470 CAROL LANE WEST, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/16/2017.

Signed: /s/ Gary Vesely.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 16, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000191

(Expires: 8/8/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CRESCENT COUNTRY.

Business Address: 15771 MAIN STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 10, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

LISA L. FORCINO, 21 CARTER STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/8/2017.

Signed: /s/ Lisa Forcino.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 8, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000168

(Expires: 7/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SANDERS BUILDING SERVICE.

Business Address: 246 COLLINA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 113, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

TREVOR SANDERS, 246 COLLINA COURT, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/13/2017.

Signed: /s/ Trevor Sanders.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: July 13, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000167

(Expires: 7/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ELEVATION LOG HOMES; TAHOE WOOD SHOP.

Business Address: 7912 HEMLOCK DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 448, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

DAVID BIENVENUE, 7912 HEMLOCK DRIVE,, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/13/2017.

Signed: /s/ David Bienvenue.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: July 13, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000182

(Expires: 7/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LTA.

Business Address: 1462 OLD BIG CREEK ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1580 CINNAMOND STREET, NAPA, CA 94559.

KEVIN HORN, 1580 CINNAMOND STREET, NAPA, CA 94559; JEANNINE HORN, 1580 CINNAMOND STREET, NAPA, CA 94559.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/28/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kevin Horn; Jeannine Horn.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 2017|

Budget Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held September 14, 2017 at the Feather River Community College District Board of Trustees meeting, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Feather River College Learning Resource Center, Room 105, Quincy, California, for the purpose of receiving public comment on the 2017-2018 Budget of the Feather River Community College District. At the hearing, Feather River Community College District will consider all comments by interested persons. The 2017-2018 Budget is available for review at the Feather River College Business Office, or citizens may contact the FRC Business Office to request a copy by mail. Dr. Kevin Trutna, Superintendent/President, Feather River Community College District.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000186

(Expires: 8/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BARKER APPLIANCE REPAIR.

Business Address: 333 CRESCENT STREET #13, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 69, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

JON BARKER, 333 CRESCENT STREET #13, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ Jon Barker.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 1, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000202

(Expires: 8/23/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLACKBIRD INN.

Business Address: 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Phone: (530) 836-7325

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 418, CLIO, CA 96106.

CHERYL ARTHUR, 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106; SCOTT ARTHUR, 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/23/2017.

Signed: /s/ Cheryl Arthur.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 23, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

FOR: Culinary Arts Upgrade Project at Portola Jr. Sr. High School

OPEN: September 13, 2017

TIME: 3:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Plumas Unified School District, County of Plumas, State of California will receive up to and not later than 3:00 PM on September 13, 2017 sealed bids for the Culinary Arts Upgrade Project at Portola Jr. Sr. High School.

Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the Plumas Unified School District, 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated.

Bid documents may be obtained from Ray Bakker, PUSD Maintenance and Operations Supervisor, at [email protected]

Published LCT

Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 2017|