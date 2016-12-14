Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of Dec 14, 2016

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000258

(Expires: 11/15/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA CONCRETE.

Business Address: 901 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-3214.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1476, QUINCY, CA 95971.

HIGH SIERRA SUPPLY, INC., 280 FOREST VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Tom Vaglivielo.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 15, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000243

(Expires: 10/21/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: STUDIO 70.

Business Address: 2176 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 588-1908.

Mailing Address: 2176 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KATELYN THIBODEAU, 322 1/2 NORMAL AVE., CHICO, CA 95928.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 10/21/2016.

Signed: /s/ Katelyn Thibodeau.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 21, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 2016|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: PINE HILL MOTEL.

Business Address: 42075 HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

DAVID R. PERRON, 42075 HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971; MARION T. PERRON, 42075 HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000197.

Original Filing Date: 8/12/2014.

Began Transacting Business: 8/27/2009.

Signed: David R. Perron

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Nov. 30, 2016.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Powell, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000265

(Expires: 11/28/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BODY PIERCING BY ROBIN.

Business Address: 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-8373.

Mailing Address: 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ROBIN THIELMAN, 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/28/2016.

Signed: /s/ Robin Thielman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 28, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000257

(Expires: 11/14/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RIVER RANCH PROPANE.

Business Address: 42331 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 718-8361.

Mailing Address: 42331 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

DAYNE D. LEWIS, 42331 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/14/2016.

Signed: /s/ Dayne Lewis.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 14, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000268

(Expires: 11/29/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PINE HILL MOTEL.

Business Address: 42075 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-1670.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1879, QUINCY, CA 95971.

BONNIE MADARANG, 860 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; LOUIS MADARANG, 860 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ Bonnie Madarang.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 29, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District is proposing to adopt the Plumas County Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) Attainment Plan. The District will conduct a public hearing at the Northern Field office of the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District on January 23, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend the hearing located at 257 East Sierra Street, Unit E, Portola CA 96122. The public hearing is for the exclusive purpose of providing the public and interested parties with the opportunity to comment on the proposed Plumas County Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) Attainment Plan. Written comments may also be submitted to the District during the hearing or mailed to Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, 200 Litton Drive, Suite 320, Grass Valley, CA 95945, but must be received in the Grass Valley office before 5:00 p.m. on January 20, 2017. Documents will be available by December 23, 2017 (thirty days prior to public hearing) and may be requested by calling (530) 274-9360 or picking them up at either 200 Litton Drive, Suite 320, Grass Valley, CA. or 257 East Sierra Street, Unit EPortola California.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 14, 2016|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

TO PREQUALIFY FOR

PUBLIC WORKS PROJECTS

The Plumas County Department of Facility Services & Airports seeks to prequalify licensed contractors in various trades for improvement and repair projects on Plumas County controlled facilities. Prequalification covers single projects, maintenance, emergency response/repairs and other work required in the operation of county buildings, parks, airports and facilities. The list of trades required to perform these duties include, but are not limited to:

Boilermaker

Carpentry

Drywall Installation/Finishing

Electrical

Finishing Carpentry

Flooring

Glass & Glazing

HVAC

Insulation Installer

Landscaping

Masonry

Painting

Plasterer

Plumbing

Roofing/Water Proofing

Sheet Metal

Tile Setting

Please contact Department of Facility Services & Airports at (530) 283-6299 or email lindsaydriscoll@countyofplumas.com for a Pre-Qualification Questionnaire.

Published FRB, CP, PR, IVR

Dec. 14, 21, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000271

(Expires: 12/5/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PENGUIN SWIM TEAM.

Business Address: 365 3RD AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 386-0481.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 873, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

PENGUIN SWIM TEAM, 365 3RD AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/15/2016.

Signed: /s/ Christian Taylor.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 5, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000272

(Expires: 12/6/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHARP WOOD FLOORS.

Business Address: 7850 MARILYN DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (480) 338-8783.

Mailing Address: 216 LEMON DRIVE ST 162, RENO, NV 89506.

MICHAEL SHARP, 8710 WINDING CREEK DRIVE, RENO, NV, 89506.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/6/2016.

Signed: /s/ Mike Sharp.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 6, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 2017|