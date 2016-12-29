Plumas County-wide public notices for the week of December 28, 2016

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: PINE HILL MOTEL.

Business Address: 42075 HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

DAVID R. PERRON, 42075 HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971; MARION T. PERRON, 42075 HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000197.

Original Filing Date: 8/12/2014.

Began Transacting Business: 8/27/2009.

Signed: David R. Perron

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Nov. 30, 2016.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Powell, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000265

(Expires: 11/28/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BODY PIERCING BY ROBIN.

Business Address: 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-8373.

Mailing Address: 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ROBIN THIELMAN, 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/28/2016.

Signed: /s/ Robin Thielman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 28, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000257

(Expires: 11/14/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RIVER RANCH PROPANE.

Business Address: 42331 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 718-8361.

Mailing Address: 42331 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

DAYNE D. LEWIS, 42331 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/14/2016. Signed: /s/ Dayne Lewis.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 14, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000268

(Expires: 11/29/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PINE HILL MOTEL.

Business Address: 42075 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-1670.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1879, QUINCY, CA 95971.

BONNIE MADARANG, 860 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; LOUIS MADARANG, 860 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/1/2017. Signed: /s/ Bonnie Madarang.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 29, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000271

(Expires: 12/5/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PENGUIN SWIM TEAM.

Business Address: 365 3RD AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 386-0481.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 873, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

PENGUIN SWIM TEAM, 365 3RD AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/15/2016.

Signed: /s/ Christian Taylor.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Dec. 5, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000272

(Expires: 12/6/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHARP WOOD FLOORS.

Business Address: 7850 MARILYN DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (480) 338-8783.

Mailing Address: 216 LEMON DRIVE ST 162, RENO, NV 89506.

MICHAEL SHARP, 8710 WINDING CREEK DRIVE, RENO, NV, 89506.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/6/2016.

Signed: /s/ Mike Sharp.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Dec. 6, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000278

(Expires: 12/13/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY PHARMACY, INC.

Business Address: 411 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 701-8563.

Mailing Address: 205 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KAREN L. SCHAD, 205 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/1/2016. Signed: /s/ Karen Schad.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 13, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000280

(Expires: 12/14/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIAMOND S RANCH.

Business Address: 2634 COUNTY ROAD A-23, PORTOLA, CA 96122 County of Plumas; (530) 832-5774.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1041, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

DIAMOND S. CORPORATION, 2634 COUNTY ROAD A-23, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Kenneth D. Smith.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 14, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000256

(Expires: 11/10/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JNB HOOKS.

Business Address: 3714 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137 County of Plumas; (209) 928-4548.

Mailing Address: 3714 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

ROBERTA HANSON-TURNER, 3714 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; JOE TURNER, 3714 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 12/1/2016.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 10, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000281

(Expires: 12/16/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOCKER ROOM.

Business Address: 300 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-5010.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 326, CHESTER CA 96020.

MILLARD RALPH, 320 MOODY MEADOWS, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 12/16/2016.

Signed: /s/ Millard Ralph.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 16, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000282

(Expires: 12/16/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CONTROL FREAK.

Business Address: 300 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-3735.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1379, CHESTER CA 96020.

MILLARD RALPH, 320 MOODY MEADOWS, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 12/16/2016.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 16, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000264

(Expires: 11/23/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CREATIVE STITCHES.

Business Address: 289 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (916) 838-8556.

Mailing Address: 248 E. SPRUCE AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

VIVIAN MILLER, 289 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: 11/17/2016.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 23, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE PLUMAS NATIONAL FOREST

The Powerline Fuelwood Deck Sale is located within T.22N, R.13E, Section 18. on Hwy 70E, 0.3 miles from the east entrance to Mohawk Vista Lane, across from Sierra Springs Drive. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Plumas National Forest Supervisor’s Office; 159 Lawrence St. Quincy, CA 95971 at 10:00 AM local time on 01/27/2017 for an estimated volume of 32 cords of Ponderosa Pine in log form marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, complete information concerning the timber, and the conditions of sale is available to the public from the Plumas National Forest, Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Rd, Blairsden, CA 96103, and the web site. http://www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Dec. 27, 2016|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 28, 2016|