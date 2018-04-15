Plumas County’s newest judge

Retired Plumas County Judge Ira Kaufman swears in the county’s newest judge, Doug Prouty, in an installation ceremony Friday, April 6, in the third-floor superior courtroom inside the courthouse. Various judges, including retired judges Roger Settlemire and Garrett Olney, joined other visiting judges for the occasion. Sitting Judge Janet Hilde told the audience that no one was more please to see Prouty sworn in than she is. Hilde has handled the caseload of two courts since Kaufman retired late last year. Photo by Joanne Burgueno