Plumas Disc Golf hosts first tourney to raise funds for rec district

Disc golf is a wildly popular recreational sport played with flying discs that is also catching on with Plumas County enthusiasts, thanks to the course that was installed last year at Pioneer Park near the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds in East Quincy.

The course is one of several recreational facilities operated and maintained by the Central Plumas Recreation and Park District.

Players with the local Plumas Disc Golf (PDG) group took their fun an extra step recently and raised $250 at a tournament to benefit the Central Plumas Recreation and Park District (CPRPD).

Sixteen players competed at the challenging course in Pioneer Park. Four juniors and one young woman were also among the contestants, according to CPRPD staffers.

The event was hosted by Jeremiah Bridges and Richard Dolezal to help support the recreation district, which suffered a break-in and theft at the Quincy headquarters last winter.

The PDG team reported in a statement that their first-ever disc golf event “was a success. Playing with the new discs was interesting; some people fell in love with a disc or two, some people didn’t take to the game so well, but everyone had a good time and played their best. The event was well attended and we thank the members of the community for coming out to support the tournament.”

The contest resulted in a first-place place tie between Jeff Brawley and Lucas Hall, with Hall taking the victory in a playoff that lasted two holes.

The winner, Hall, played “lights out” against Jeff Brawley and Fredrick Howe.

PDG also reports there was a tie for third place between Mike Woodley and Frederick Howe.

Player Woodley was unable to remain the entire tournament, or long enough to participate in the playoff for third, and that left Howe to claim the third-place prize alone.

In the youth category, the winner was a young woman named Audrey (no last name provided), the only female in the competition, who took home a gift card and towel from InfiniteDiscs.com and a first-run Innova Foxbat.