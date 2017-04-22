Plumas Paddle Fest offers family fun

The Feather River College Outdoor Recreation Leadership program presents the 13th annual Plumas Paddle Fest on Saturday, April 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Lake Almanor at Canyon Dam Campground. Directional signs will be posted to guide participants to the exact Paddle Fest activity location.

The event is held to promote water safety and to bring thePlumas County community together to enjoy non-motorized water recreation.

Stand-up paddleboards,sea kayaks, white-water kayaks, inflatable kayaks, rafts, and canoes will be available at the event for instruction and experimentation.

The family-friendly event is intended for all ages and is offered at no charge. Those interested in human-powered recreation are invited to “drop in anytime to play around with paddle craft,” said FRC organizer Javier Nieves.

“If you are considering purchasing your own stand-up paddleboard, kayak, canoe or even a pack raft,this is a great event to try out a range of models,” said Nieves.

Representatives from the FRC Outdoor Recreation Leadership programwill present demonstrations and initiate games throughout the event using the sports equipment.

“Kayak roll” training sessions will be offered for anyone desiring to learn or improve his or her roll skills.

All equipment needed for the event will be provided including wetsuits to ward off the chill of the fresh clean mountain water.

ORL organizing team members, Conrad Gooley and Cody Miller, suggest participants wear non-cotton clothing and bring a change of clothes if the intention is to get wet.

The Feather River College Outdoor Recreation Leadership program is supported in part by the California Department of Boating and Waterways. The event is offered as one way to share important safety messages about boating with the public.

More information is available by calling 530-340-0181 to reach Javier Nieves or via email at Javierofthesnows@gmail.com.