Plumas smoke from Butte fire

4:30 p.m.: Residents of Bucks Lake, Meadow Valley and even Greenville are reporting charred oak leaves falling from the sky. This fire is in Butte County and is under the jurisdiction of CalFire. Local firefighters have been called upon to render mutual aid. This fire is burning in rugged terrain with a lot of fuel. For CalFire updates go to www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents.

3:30 p.m. The Ponderosa Fire, burning in Butte County 2 miles north of Forbestown is filling the skies above portions of Plumas County in smoke. The fire is at 80 acres and evacuations have been ordered near Feather Falls.