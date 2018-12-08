Saturday, December 8, 2018
Quincy High’s Shane Flanigan is on the move to steal the ball from an Etna Lion; Trojan Miguel Williams provides further blocking. Photos by Mari Erin Roth

Sports 

Plumas teams warm up pre-season play in tournaments

Staff
Portola Tiger Austin Griffin catches his breath waiting for a free throw.

Etna, Plumas Charter School, Quincy and Portola came together for three days of challenges to “Tip Off” the basketball season during the QHS annual tournament. There are a number of local games for these two southern Plumas County teams but they are so lively you won’t want to miss a single one.

Greenville organized a big pre-season tournament of its own the same weekend for half a dozen mostly northern teams. Westwood, Herlong, Chester, Maxwell, Downieville and Redding all made the trek to compete.

The GHS Indian girls beat the Chester Volcanoes for the trophy in the final round. Indian Alexis Goodson was the highest scoring girl for the tournament and Greenville High’s Ashlyn Bustamante earned All Tournament. CHS Chancey Juska was also honored.

The Volcano boys also made it to the final battle against the Indians. The game was peppered with spectacular long shots in the final seconds of each quarter, crowd-pleasers every one. Greenville’s Harlan Savala made some amazing shots. Chester’s Jeramiah Mosley had some equally impressive long shots. In the end, the Vols won a lively match that started out as a head-to-head competition but ended with a good margin at 72-49.

Quincy g/boys home games

12/10 Downieville (g) 5:30

The Greenville ladies celebrate a hard-won first place after a three-day basketball extravaganza on their home court.

1/18 Esparto 5/6:30 p.m.

1/22 Chester 5:30/7 p.m.

1/23 Portola 5/6:30 p.m.

1/30 Biggs 5/6:30 p.m.

2/6 Maxwell 5/7 p.m.

2/8 CORE B. 5/6:30 p.m.

Portola g/boys home games

12/6 Modoc 7/8:30 p.m.

12/7 Biggs TBA

12/8 Quincy 7/8:30 p.m.

12/14 Lakeview (g) TBA

12/15 Tulelake (g) TBA

1/5 Foresthill 5:30 p.m.

1/8 Biggs 6:30 p.m.

1/14 Loyalton 5:30/7 p.m.

Devon Dye is uber impressed with Jeramiah Mosley’s amazing long shot in the final seconds of the first half of the Greenville championship game.

1/15 CORE B. 5/6:30 p.m.

1/18 Maxwell 5/6:30 p.m.

1/28 Chester 5:30/7 p.m.

2/1 Quincy 5/6:30 p.m.

2/4 Greenville 5:30/7 p.m.

2/8 Esparto 5/6:30 p.m.

Chester g/boys home games

12/6 E. Nicolaus 7/8:30 p.m.

12/7 Big Valley 6:40/8 p.m.

12/8 Burney TBA/7:10 p.m.

12/20 Westwood 5:30/7 p.m.

1/8 Los Mo. 5:30/7 p.m.

1/10 ACA 5:30/7 p.m.

Chester High’s Kameron Stelzriede, left, and Tristan Clarke of Greenville battle elevated at the basket but gravity is in control now.

1/18 Burney 5:30/7 p.m.

1/23 Greenville 5:30/7 p.m.

1/29 Mercy 5:30/7 p.m.

2/1 Redding 5:30/7 p.m.

Greenville g/boys home games

12/11 Chester 5:30/7 p.m.

12/17 Burney 5:30/TBA

1/18 Loyalton 5:30/7 p.m.

1/29 Herlong 7 p.m.

2/5 D’ville 5:30/7 p.m.

2/8 Princeton 7 p.m.

