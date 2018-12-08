Plumas teams warm up pre-season play in tournaments

Etna, Plumas Charter School, Quincy and Portola came together for three days of challenges to “Tip Off” the basketball season during the QHS annual tournament. There are a number of local games for these two southern Plumas County teams but they are so lively you won’t want to miss a single one.

Greenville organized a big pre-season tournament of its own the same weekend for half a dozen mostly northern teams. Westwood, Herlong, Chester, Maxwell, Downieville and Redding all made the trek to compete.

The GHS Indian girls beat the Chester Volcanoes for the trophy in the final round. Indian Alexis Goodson was the highest scoring girl for the tournament and Greenville High’s Ashlyn Bustamante earned All Tournament. CHS Chancey Juska was also honored.

The Volcano boys also made it to the final battle against the Indians. The game was peppered with spectacular long shots in the final seconds of each quarter, crowd-pleasers every one. Greenville’s Harlan Savala made some amazing shots. Chester’s Jeramiah Mosley had some equally impressive long shots. In the end, the Vols won a lively match that started out as a head-to-head competition but ended with a good margin at 72-49.

Quincy g/boys home games

12/10 Downieville (g) 5:30

1/18 Esparto 5/6:30 p.m.

1/22 Chester 5:30/7 p.m.

1/23 Portola 5/6:30 p.m.

1/30 Biggs 5/6:30 p.m.

2/6 Maxwell 5/7 p.m.

2/8 CORE B. 5/6:30 p.m.

Portola g/boys home games

12/6 Modoc 7/8:30 p.m.

12/7 Biggs TBA

12/8 Quincy 7/8:30 p.m.

12/14 Lakeview (g) TBA

12/15 Tulelake (g) TBA

1/5 Foresthill 5:30 p.m.

1/8 Biggs 6:30 p.m.

1/14 Loyalton 5:30/7 p.m.

1/15 CORE B. 5/6:30 p.m.

1/18 Maxwell 5/6:30 p.m.

1/28 Chester 5:30/7 p.m.

2/1 Quincy 5/6:30 p.m.

2/4 Greenville 5:30/7 p.m.

2/8 Esparto 5/6:30 p.m.

Chester g/boys home games

12/6 E. Nicolaus 7/8:30 p.m.

12/7 Big Valley 6:40/8 p.m.

12/8 Burney TBA/7:10 p.m.

12/20 Westwood 5:30/7 p.m.

1/8 Los Mo. 5:30/7 p.m.

1/10 ACA 5:30/7 p.m.

1/18 Burney 5:30/7 p.m.

1/23 Greenville 5:30/7 p.m.

1/29 Mercy 5:30/7 p.m.

2/1 Redding 5:30/7 p.m.

Greenville g/boys home games

12/11 Chester 5:30/7 p.m.

12/17 Burney 5:30/TBA

1/18 Loyalton 5:30/7 p.m.

1/29 Herlong 7 p.m.

2/5 D’ville 5:30/7 p.m.

2/8 Princeton 7 p.m.