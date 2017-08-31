Ponderosa Fire in Butte impacts Plumas

8:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 31: The Ponderosa Fire in Butte County is now at 3,507 acres and is 10 percent contained. CalFire said that the cause was an escaped campfire and a suspect has been arrested. The smoke is affecting Bucks Lake, Quincy, Greenville and the Lake Almanor Basin. Bucks Lake/Quincy homeowners and visitors should be aware that the Oro-Quincy Highway is closed at Foreman Road due to evacuations of Brush Creek, Berry Creek and Mountain House. Use Highway 70 and La Porte Road to access Plumas County from the Oroville area. The fire is burning in extraordinarily steep, rugged country with amazingly thick brush and big trees. The fire is projected to have full containment Sept. 6.