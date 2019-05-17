Pop rock revival with Chester Community Chorus

The Chester Community Chorus is in full swing for its spring concert under the direction of Jane Brown, who also directs the Reno Pops Orchestra.

Concert dates are Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, corner of Glenwood Drive and Main Street in Chester.

The theme of the concert is “Pop Rock Revival,” with popular hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

Some of the featured songs include “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Bye Bye Love,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Flashdance,” “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,” the Beatles in Review and more!

A suggested contribution of $5 will be collected at the door. Your contributions provide continued support for future chorus performances, which have been enriching the community for over 30 years.

The Chorus welcomes new singers!

For more information about the chorus, which offers a course at Feather River College, call 259-3381.