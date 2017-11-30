Portola awarded $15,000 ‘Let’s Play’ construction grant

The city of Portola was awarded a $15,000 “Let’s Play” Community Construction Grant from Dr Pepper Snapple Group and national nonprofit KaBOOM! that will be used to help fund the construction of a new playground at the Portola Little League Fields.

The grant is part of Let’s Play, an initiative by DPS to provide kids and families with the tools, places and inspiration to make active play a daily priority. Unstructured, child-directed play has proven to help kids develop physically, emotionally, socially and intellectually, yet today’s kids have less time and fewer opportunities to play than any previous generation.

As a result of Let’s Play grants and projects, more than 6.5 million kids will benefit from new or improved playgrounds around the nation by the end of 2020.

“This grant will provide the start of the seed money to build a playground at the Portola City Park Ball Fields,” said City Manager Robert Meacher. “The playground will be the first of many improvements to the park in partnership with Feather River Little League and other local groups.”

Former FRLL board member Les Thayer, working with Sport Success, Inc. on redesigning the ball field facility, was adamant about the need for a playground to keep children not in games safe and active.

The model for the grant relies on community support so cash donations along with those of materials and volunteer time will be needed to join with city crews to complete the project.

Dr Pepper Snapple has committed more than $35.5 million to Let’s Play through 2019, impacting youth-serving organizations across the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Through Let’s Play, Dr Pepper Snapple partners with two nonprofit organizations, KaBOOM! and Good Sports, to build and improve playgrounds in underserved communities and provide grants for sports equipment.