Portola High School golf team receives community support

The Portola High School golf team received generous local support for next year’s season.

The women’s and men’s golf associations of Whitehawk, Plumas Pines and Graeagle Meadows have raised nearly $2,400 for the golf team, said coach Bill Davis.

In addition, Esperanza Foundation purchased golf bags, head covers and caps for the team.

“We are delighted to have such robust community support,” said Davis. “This amount of funds will enable the team to compete in several tournaments outside of the eastern Sierra region. It means a great deal to the young women and men to know they are representing the community that supports them.”