Susan Wilson welcomes the public to the Portola Library’s 25th anniversary celebration. The library is located on Third Avenue in Portola. News Portola library celebrates 25 years July 4, 2018June 27, 2018 Staff 0 Comments Debbie Rinehart sits next to a cake celebrating the Portola Library’s 25th anniversary. The public was invited to a party at the library June 13. Rinehart is a member of Portola Friends of the Library. Photos submitted A display table in the Portola Library meeting room gives a timeline of the library’s construction, which began in 1993. District 1 Supervisor Mike Sanchez, left, visits with Portola Friend of the Library member Jerry Williams during an anniversary celebration for the library June 13. Plumas County Librarian Lindsay Fuchs pulls a winning ticket from a bag held by Jerry Williams, a Friends of the Library member.