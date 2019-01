LIEN SALE NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 3071 AND 3072 OF THE CIVIL CODE

OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, THE UNDERSIGNED,

DILLON’S MOBILE REPAIR 216 E SIERRA AVE PORTOLA, CA 96122

WILL SELL AT PUBLIC SALE ON JANUARY 23, 2019 10:00AM

THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY:

2008 JEEP WRGLR LIC#870WTL NV VIN#1J8GA591X8L538714

1/9/19

PORTOLA REPORTER

Published PR

Jan. 9, 2019|