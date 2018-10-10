Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 10/10/18

Portola Area Property Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 139304 Title No. 95519726 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/24/2018 at 11:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/18/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0005836, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Plumas County, State of California, executed by Randall W. Hovey and Connie L. Hovey, Husband and Wife, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the East entrance to the County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 126-163-012-000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 480 5th Avenue, Portola Area, CA 96122 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $127,671.78 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 9/17/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 800-280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 139304. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-FN4670554 09/26/2018, 10/03/2018, 10/10/2018

Estate of Buse

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Donald Eugene Buse, decedent

Case Number PR18-00048

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Donald Eugene Buse.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Sylvia A. Buse in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Sylvia A. Buse be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 14, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Heather L. Campopiano, Esq., 725 College Avenue, Suite 400, Santa Rose, CA 95404, (707) 544-8900, SBN: 201068

Endorsed Sept. 13, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By M. Pease, Deputy Clerk.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Portola City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, in the City of Portola City Council Chambers, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California, regarding the following matter:

PORTOLA 192 DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT (PER ORDINANCE NO. 300) REVIEW OF ANNUAL REPORT

THE DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT CALLS FOR AN ANNUAL REVIEW OF THE PROGRESS MADE BY THE DEVELOPER WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT.

The Portola City Council adopted Ordinance No. 300 on January 8, 2003 approving a development Agreement (Agreement) between the City and Portola 192 LLC to provide for the development of 198 single family residential lots and approximately 10,000 square feet of neighborhood commercial retail development. The ordinance became effective on February 7, 2003. The agreement includes Article 5, which calls for the annual review of the progress made by the developer in “demonstrating the Developer’s good faith compliance with the terms and conditions of the agreement.” The annual review process is identified as a necessity by the Portola Municipal Code and in California Government Code Section 65865.1.

An Environmental Impact Report was approved for this project in 2000.

General Property Location: The subdivision is located on County Road A-15 approximately one mile west of the commercial area in the City of Portola.

Any person interested in the above proceedings may appear at the time and place listed above to testify in favor of or in opposition to this item. Any written correspondence regarding this matter must be sent to the Melissa Klundby, City Clerk, City of Portola, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California, 96122, and must be received prior to the time of the hearing. All pertinent data may be inspected at City Hall, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California, before the public hearing.

If you have any questions to be addressed before the public hearing, please contact Melissa Klundby, City Clerk at 530-832-6801 or [email protected].

If you contest the item listed above in court, you may be limited to challenging only those issues you or someone else cited during the public hearing described in this Notice or documented in written correspondence delivered to the City of Portola at, or prior to, the public hearing. Furthermore, you must exhaust any administrative remedies prior to litigating the action of the City Council.

