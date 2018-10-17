Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 10/17/18

PUBLIC LIEN SALE

DELLEKER STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE UNDERSIGNED INTENDS TO SELL THE PERSONAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED BELOW TO SATISFY A LIEN IMPOSED ON SAID PROPERTY PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 21700/21707 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL CODE, SECTION 2328 OF THE UCC SECTION 535 OF THE CIVIL CODE. THE UNDERSIGNED WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION SALE BY COMPETITIVE BIDDING ON 10/27/2018 AT 10:00AM ON THE PREMISES WHERE SAID PROPERTY HAS BEEN STORED AND WHICH ARE LOCATED AT DELLEKER STORAGE AT 73820 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122 WHICH CONSISTS OF MISC PERSONAL PROPERTY.

ITEMS SOLD “AS IS,” WHERE IS.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION.

UNIT A29-Jeannine Hudson

Published PR

Oct. 17, 2018|

Estate of Buse

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Donald Eugene Buse, decedent

Case Number PR18-00048

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Donald Eugene Buse.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Sylvia A. Buse in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Sylvia A. Buse be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 14, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Heather L. Campopiano, Esq., 725 College Avenue, Suite 400, Santa Rose, CA 95404, (707) 544-8900, SBN: 201068

Endorsed Sept. 13, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By M. Pease, Deputy Clerk.

Published PR,

Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2018|

NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC COMMENT, WORKSHOPS, AND HEARING

The State Water Resources Control Board will receive public comments, hold two workshops, and a board hearing on the proposed Establishment of the Water Quality Control Plan for Inland Surface Waters, Enclosed Bays, and Estuaries of California; and Toxicity Provisions and the Draft Staff Report, including the Draft Substitute Environmental Documentation, for the Toxicity Provisions. The documents will be available on the State Water Board’s web site on or before October 19, 2018. Public workshops will take place on October 29, 2018, in Costa Mesa and October 31, 2018, in Sacramento. The public hearing to receive oral comments on the Toxicity Provisions will take place on November 28, 2018, in Sacramento. Written comments are due no later than 12:00 noon on December 7, 2018. Please see the link below for documents, information on the Toxicity Provisions, workshops, hearing, and the process for submitting comments: www.waterboards.ca.gov/

water_issues/programs/state_

implementation_policy/tx_ass

_cntrl.html or contact Zane Poulson at (916) 341-5488 or via email at [email protected]. Any change in the date, time, and place of the workshops, hearing, or public comment period will be noticed by the automated email list. To sign up for the list, access the subscription form at www.waterboards.ca.gov/

resources/email_subscriptions/

swrcb_subscribe.shtml, click on the “Water Quality” tab, then check the “Freshwater Plans and Policies” box.

10/17/18

CNS-3183620#

PORTOLA REPORTER

Published PR

Oct. 17, 2018|

LEGAL NOTICE

USDA FOREST SERVICE

PLUMAS NATIONAL FOREST

Opportunity to Comment on Mining Proposal

The Plumas National Forest, Beckwourth Ranger District, is preparing an Environmental Assessment in response to a Plan of Operations submitted for placer mining.

The Plan of Operations, as submitted, would authorize excavation of a 50′ by 50′ mineralized vein on the Aurora Rose mining claim. All work would be completed with hand tools including shovels, picks, and hand operated drills. Access to the site is along a 4WD road. The operator has proposed maintaining this road by filling in holes with loose tailings material from the mine. Some brush would also be removed along the sides of the road. The operator plans on working 40-60 hours per week at the site during the summer months and has proposed camping on the claim during operational periods.

The project area is located southeast of Babcock Peak, approximately 9 miles east of Genesee and 20 miles north of Blairsden in Plumas County, California. The legal location of the project is T26N, R12E, Section 36, MDBM. The proposed action description can be obtained from: Leslie Edlund, Assistant Minerals Officer, Mt. Hough Ranger District, 39696 Highway 70, Quincy, CA 95971, (530) 283-0555.

A description of the purpose and need and a map of the proposed project area is available online at the Plumas National Forest website at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54856

We are asking for comments and concerns about this project. Comments will be used to identify issues and develop conditions of approval for the proposed operation.

How to Comment and Timeframe:

Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements of 36 CFR 218 Subparts A and B. It is the responsibility of persons providing comments to submit them by the close of the comment period. Only those who submit timely and specific written comments regarding the proposed project during a public comment period established by the responsible official are eligible to file an objection under §218.

Written, facsimile, hand-delivered, and electronic comments concerning this action will be accepted for 30 calendar days following the publication of this notice in the Portola Reporter. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for this analysis. Those wishing to comment should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. The regulations prohibit extending the length of the comment period.

Comments should be forwarded to Matthew Jedra, District Ranger, c/o Leslie Edlund, Project Leader, Beckwourth Ranger District, P.O. Box 7, 23 Mohawk Rd., Blairsden, CA 96103, (530) 836-2575. Comments may be (1) mailed; (2) hand delivered between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays; (3) faxed to (530) 836-0493; or (4) electronically mailed to: [email protected]. Please indicate the name “Aurora Rose” on the subject line of your email. Comments submitted electronically must be in rich text format (.rtf), plain text (.txt), portable document format (.pdf), Word (.doc or .docx), or in an email message.

For objection eligibility each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments regarding the proposed project must either sign the comments or verify identity upon request.

Additional information regarding this project may be obtained by contacting Leslie Edlund, Project Leader, at [email protected] or (530) 283-0555.

Names and contact information submitted with comments will become part of the public record and may be released under the Freedom of Information Act. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published PR

Oct. 17, 2018|