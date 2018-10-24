Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 10/24/18

PUBLIC LIEN SALE

DELLEKER STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE UNDERSIGNED INTENDS TO SELL THE PERSONAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED BELOW TO SATISFY A LIEN IMPOSED ON SAID PROPERTY PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 21700/21707 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL CODE, SECTION 2328 OF THE UCC SECTION 535 OF THE CIVIL CODE. THE UNDERSIGNED WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION SALE BY COMPETITIVE BIDDING ON 10/27/2018 AT 10:00AM ON THE PREMISES WHERE SAID PROPERTY HAS BEEN STORED AND WHICH ARE LOCATED AT DELLEKER STORAGE AT 73820 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122 WHICH CONSISTS OF MISC PERSONAL PROPERTY.

ITEMS SOLD “AS IS,” WHERE IS.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION.

UNIT A29-Jeannine Hudson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE

Escrow No.: 0101800231-SR

Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made.

The names and addresses of the Seller/Licensee are: Sanjeena and Eeshaan Enterprise, a California corporation

16 E Sierra Street, Portola, CA 96122

The business is known as: KS Market

As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller/Licensee within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer/Transferee are: (If “none”, so state.) none

The names and addresses of the Buyer/Transferee are: K&N Sekhon Inc, a California limited liability company

16 E Sierra Street, Portola, CA 96122

The assets to be sold are described in general as: all or a substantial part of the assets used in the operation of the above named business located at: 16 E Sierra Street, Portola, CA 96122.

The kind of license to be transferred is: Type 21-Off-Sale General, Number 469791

now issued for the premises located at: 16 E Sierra Street, Portola, CA 96122

The sale/transfer is intended to be consummated at the office of Fidelity National Title Company, 1375 Exposition Blvd., Ste. 240, Sacramento, CA 95815, Escrow #0101800231 and the anticipated date of the sale/transfer is November 9, 2018. Claims will be accepted until escrow holder is notified by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of its transfer of the license to the Buyer.

The Bulk Sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2.

It has been agreed between the Seller/Licensee and the intended Buyer/Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Dated: October 16, 2018

By: Fidelity National Title Company as Escrow

Agent for the herein Buyer and Seller

/S/ Summer Thibault, Escrow Assistant

10/24/18

PORTOLA REPORTER

CALIFORNIA REGIONAL WATER QUALITY CONTROL BOARD

CENTRAL VALLEY REGION

364 Knollcrest Drive, Suite 205, Redding, CA 96002

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

concerning

RENEWAL OF WASTE DISCHARGE REQUIREMENTS

(NPDES PERMIT NO. CA0077844)

FOR THE I

CITY OF PORTOLA

PORTOLA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

PLUMAS COUNTY

The City of Portola (Discharger) owns and operates the Portola Wastewater Treatment Plant (Facility) and discharges up to 1.0 million gallons per day (peak wet weather flow) of treated wastewater into the Middle Fork of the Feather River, a water of the United States. The treatment system consists of two aerated ponds, five stabilization ponds, a liquid chlorine contact chamber, dechlorination, a six-acre pond, and an adjacent wetland that discharges to the Middle Fork of the Feather River. The discharge of wastewater from the Facility is regulated under existing Waste Discharge Requirements (WDRs) Order R5-2009-0093 and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit No. CA0077844. The Discharger submitted a Report of Waste Discharge and requested renewal of the existing NPDES permit. Staff recommends the Central Valley Water Board adopt the tentative NPDES

permit to regulate discharge from the Facility.

A public hearing concerning this matter will be held during the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board meeting that is scheduled for:

DATE: 6, 7 December 2018

TIME: 8:30 a.m.

PLACE: Regional Water Quality Control Board, Central Valley Region

11020 Sun Center Dr., Suite #200

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

The designated party for this hearing is as follows:

Staff of Central Valley Water Board

City of Portola

Designated parties but not interested persons will have these rights: to call and examine witnesses; to cross-examine opposing witnesses; to impeach any witness; and to rebut the evidence against him or her. Central Valley Water Board staff will prepare the administrative record, and may present evidence, make an oral presentation and cross-examine opposing

witnesses.

Interested persons may not cross examine witnesses, and will not be subject to cross examination. Interested persons may submit evidence (e.g., photographs, eye-witness testimony, monitoring data) if the evidence is submitted in accordance with the deadlines for submitting evidence described below. Interested persons who present evidence may be subject to cross-examination. Interested persons may request status as a designated party for purposes of this hearing by submitting such request in writing to the Regional Water Board no later than 5:00 p.m. on 29 October 2018. The request must explain the basis for status as a designated party and in particular how the person is affected by the discharge.

The tentative Order was issued on 27 September 2018. Persons wishing to comment on this item must submit testimony, evidence, if any, and/or comments in writing to the Regional Water Board no later than 5:00 p.m. on 29 October 2018. Written materials submitted after this date and time will not be accepted and will not be incorporated into the administrative record absent a ruling by the Chair. A party requesting to submit late materials must demonstrate good cause for the late submission, and the Chair must find that the late submission would not prejudice the Regional Water Board or any designated party.

All designated parties and interested persons may speak at the Regional Water Board meeting, and are expected to orally summarize their written submittals. Oral testimony and cross examination will be limited in time by the Board Chair. Both designated parties and interested persons may be asked to respond to clarifying questions from Regional Water Board members, counsel staff or others, at the discretion of the Regional Water Board.

Anyone having questions on the proposed Orders should contact Mike Nilsen at (530) 224-4853. Interested parties may download the proposed Orders and related documents from the Central Valley Water Board’s Internet website at:

www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralvalley/board~decisions/tentative~orders/

Copies of these documents can also be obtained by contacting or visiting the Regional Water Board’s office at 364 Knollcrest Drive, Suite 205, Redding, CA 96002 weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 500 p.m.

The final meeting agenda will be available at:

www.waterboards.ca.gov/boardinfo/agendas/

at least ten days before the meeting. The agenda will provide the dates the Central Valley Water Board meeting will be held, indicate the anticipated order of agenda items, and may include staff revisions to the proposed order(s).

The procedures governing Regional Water Board meetings may be found at Title 23, California Code of Regulations, Section 647 et seq. and are available upon request. Hearings before the Board are not conducted pursuant to Government Code section 11500 et seq. The procedures may be obtained by accessing: www.waterboards.ca.gov/laws~regulations/

Information on meeting and hearing procedures is also available on the Board’s website at:

www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralvalley/boardinfo/meetings/mtgprocd.shtml or by contacting any one of the Board’s offices. Questions regarding such procedures should be directed to Ms. Kiran Lanfranchi-Rizzardi at (916) 464-4839.

The hearing facilities will be accessible to persons with disabilities. Individuals requiring

special accommodations are requested to contact Ms. Kiran Lanfranchi-Rizzardi at (916) 464-4839 at least 5 working days prior to the meeting. TTY users may contact the California Relay Service at 1-800-735-2929 or voice line at 1-800-735-2922.

Please bring the above information to the attention of anyone you know who would be interested in this matter.

Signed /s/ Clint E. Snyder, P.G.

Assistant Executive Officer

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED INCREASES IN REFUSE COLLECTION FEES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Council of the City of Portola will hold a public hearing on proposed increases to the residential and commercial refuse collection fees of the City of Portola which are billed by Intermountain Disposal in accordance with its franchise agreement The public hearing will be held on December 12, 2018 at or after the hour of 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, Portola City Hall, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California.

At the public hearing, any interested person may appear and be heard and/or submit written materials as to whether the proposed charges are discriminatory or excessive, or will not be sufficient under Government Code section 54515, or will not comply with any other provision of Chapter 6, starting at Government Code section 54300, of Part I of Division 2 of Title 5 of the Government Code, or on any other matter relating to the proposed fees. Written comments submitted to the City Clerk at the address listed below prior to December 12, 2018 and received prior to the close of the public hearing on December 12, 2018 will be presented to the City Council at the public hearing.

A copy of the proposed rates for refuse collection fees and commercial recycling fees billed by Intermountain Disposal isavailable for inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California. For further information on waste collection fees, contact 832-6803.

PROPOSITION 218 – WRITTEN PROTEST

Owners of parcels, tenants and the public may comment on the proposed fees in writing prior to, or orally during the public hearing. Consistent with the provisions of Proposition 218 (as implemented by Assembly Bill 1260) this Notice has been mailed to all property owners (and/or tenants) within the City. If you are a property owner (and/or tenant) and wish to protest the proposed fees as described in this Notice, then you must file a written protest with the City at or before the time set for the public hearing. If the party signing the protest is not shown on the last equalized assessment roll of Plumas County as the owner(s) of the parcel(s), the protest must contain, or be accompanied by, written evidence that such party is the owner, or tenant, of the parcel(s). If protests from a majority of the affected parcels are submitted, the proposed rate increases will not go into effect. Only one protest per parcel will be counted. Owners of multiple properties may submit one protest for each property owned.

Protests can be mailed or personally delivered to the City Clerk as follows:

Melissa Klundby, City Clerk, City of Portola

P.O. Box 1225

35 Third Avenue

Portola, California 96122

Dated & Published: October 24, 2018

For accessible meeting information, please call (530) 832-6803

