Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 11/14/18

Portola property sale

Highway 70

T.S. No.: 300W-018188 Title Order No. 05824355 APN: 131-050-009-000 Property Address: 71535 HWY 70, PORTOLA, CA 96122 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED _____________ ____: _ __ ___ __ ____ ____ NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP L_U _: KÈM THEO _ÂY LÀ B_N TRÌNH BÀY TÓM L__C V_ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LI_U NÀY [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale of the Trustor’s interest will be made to the highest bidder for lawful money of the United States, payable at the time of sale in cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JAMES E. RENAGHAN AND BOBBI L. RENAGHAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC Recorded 7/13/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0007089, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification recorded as Instrument 2013-0005323 and recorded on 08/05/2013 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, Date of Sale: 11/28/2018 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Main entrance to the County Courthouse at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $302,900.90 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 71535 HWY 70 PORTOLA, CA 96122 A.P.N.: 131-050-009-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The following statements; NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS and NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER are statutory notices for all one to four single family residences and a courtesy notice for all other types of properties. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com/, using the file number assigned to this case 300W-018188. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/29/2018 PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC, as Trustee Phone: 408-370-4030 46 N Second Street Campbell, California 95008 Linda Kidder-Adleson, Vice President PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0343127 To: PORTOLA REPORTER PUB: 11/07/2018, 11/14/2018, 11/21/2018

CALIFORNIA REGIONAL WATER QUALITY CONTROL

BOARD CENTRAL VALLEY REGION

364 Knollcrest Drive, Suite 205, Redding, CA 96002

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

concerning

ADOPTION OF TIME SCHEDULE ORDER (NATIONAL POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM PERMIT NO. CA0081744)

FOR

GRIZZLY LAKE COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

DELLEKER WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

PLUMAS COUNTY

The Grizzly Lake Community Services District (Discharger) owns and operates the Delleker Wastewater Treatment Plant (Facility) and discharges up to 0.1 million gallons per day (design flow) of treated wastewater into the Middle Fork of the Feather River, a water of the United States. The treatment system consists of a headworks distribution box (no screening), five facultative treatment ponds, and chlorination/dechlorination. The discharge of wastewater from the Facility is regulated under existing Waste Discharge Requirements (WDRs) Order R5-2012-0046 and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit No. CA0081744. Time Schedule Order (TSO) R5-2012-0047 was adopted on 8 June 2012 to provide the Discharger time to comply with final total recoverable copper effluent limitations, which were implemented in WDRs Order R5-2012-0046. On 16 October 2018, the Discharger submitted a request and justification for additional time to comply with the final copper effluent limitations.

Comments on the proposed TSO must be submitted, in writing, to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board (Central Valley Water Board), no later than 5:00 p.m. on 29 November 2018. Written materials or comments, including emails, submitted after 5:00 p.m. on 29 November 2018, will not be accepted and will not be incorporated into the administrative record, absent a ruling by the Board Chair. Any party requesting to submit late materials must demonstrate good cause for the late submission and the Board Chair must find that accepting the late submission will not prejudice the Central Valley Water Board or any designated party.

Any member of the public may request an oral hearing before the Executive Officer. If no oral hearing is requested, the public comment period, and the Executive Officer’s review of the administrative record, including any written comments, shall constitute the public hearing (California Water Code § 13385, subdivision (j)(3)(C)(ii)(Il)). Based on any comments received, the Executive Officer may decide to hold an oral hearing for the matter, which would take place at the Central Valley Water Board meeting scheduled for:

DATE: 6, 7 December 2018

TIME: 8:30 am.

PLACE: Regional Water Quality Control Board, Central Valley Region, 11020 Sun Center Dr., Suite #200, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

If this matter is considered at a public hearing, the designated parties are as follows:

Staff of Central Valley Water Board

Grizzly Lake Community Services District

Designated parties but not interested persons will have these rights: to call and examine witnesses; to cross-examine opposing witnesses; to impeach any witness; and to rebut the evidence against him or her. Central Valley Water Board staff will prepare the administrative record, and may present evidence, make an oral presentation and cross-examine opposing witnesses.

Interested persons may not cross examine witnesses, and will not be subject to cross examination. Interested persons may submit evidence (e.g., photographs, eye-witness testimony, monitoring data) if the evidence is submitted in accordance with the deadlines for submitting evidence described below. Interested persons who present evidence may be subject to cross-examination. Interested persons may request status as a designated party for purposes of this hearing by submitting such request in writing to the Central Valley Water Board no later than 5:00 p.m. on 29 November 2018. The request must explain the basis for status as a designated party and in particular how the person is affected by the discharge.

All designated parties and interested persons may speak at the Central Valley Water Board meeting, and are expected to orally summarize their written submittals. Oral testimony and cross examination will be limited in time by the Board Chair. Both designated parties and interested persons may be asked to respond to clarifying questions from Central Valley Water Board members, counsel staff or others, at the discretion of the Central Valley Water Board.

Anyone having questions on the proposed Order should contact Mike Nilsen at (530) 224-4853. Interested parties may download the proposed Order and related documents from the Central Valley Water Board’s Internet website at:

www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralvalley/boarddecisjons/tentativeorders/

Copies of these documents can also be obtained by contacting or visiting the Central Valley Water Board’s office at 364 Knollcrest Drive, Suite 205, Redding, CA 96002 weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The final meeting agenda will be available at:

www.waterboards.ca.gov/board_info/agendas/ at least ten days before the meeting. The agenda will provide the dates the Central Valley Water Board meeting will be held, indicate the anticipated order of agenda items, and may include staff revisions to the proposed order(s).

The procedures governing Central Valley Water Board meetings may be found at Title 23, California Code of Regulations, Section 647 et seq. and are available upon request. Hearings before the Board are not conducted pursuant to Government Code section 11500 et seq. The procedures may be obtained by accessing: www.waterboards.ca.gov/laws_regulations/

Information on meeting and hearing procedures is also available on the Central Valley Water Board’s website at: www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralvalley/board_info/meetings/mtgprocd.shtml

or by contacting any one of the Central Valley Water Board’s offices. Questions regarding such procedures should be directed to Ms. Kiran Lanfranchi-Rizzardi at (916) 464-4839.

The hearing facilities will be accessible to persons with disabilities. Individuals requiring special accommodations are requested to contact Ms. Kiran Lanfranchi-Rizzardi at (916) 464-4839 at least 5 working days prior to the meeting. TTY users may contact the California Relay Service at 1-800-735-2929 or voice line at 1-800-735-2922.

Please bring the above information to the attention of anyone you know who would be interested in this matter.

Clint E. Snyder, P.G.

Assistant Executive Officer

Clio property sale

Kristen Way

T.S. No.: 9948-3787 TSG Order No.: DS7333-18000251 A.P.N.: 123-340-012-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 09/23/2005 as Document No.: 2005-0010264, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by: DENNIS D. DOYLE, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the attached legal description. Sale Date & Time: 12/05/2018 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: East Entrance Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2809 KRISTEN WAY, CLIO, CA 96106 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $390,772.38 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 1-800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.auction.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-3787. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.auction.com or Call: 1-800-280-2832. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. LEGAL DESCRIPTION PARCEL 1:LOT 17, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “MOUNTAIN VIEW ESTATES”, FILED FEBRUARY 15, 1996 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IN BOOK 8 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 4.PARCEL 2:AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS “KRISTEN WAY” AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF RECORD. NPP0343162 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 11/14/2018, 11/21/2018, 11/28/2018

Portola Property Sale

Paint Brush

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-812365-JB Order No.: 180152834-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/4/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): PAUL M WEISMAN Recorded: 1/11/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0000279 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California; Date of Sale: 12/4/2018 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $90,441.44 The purported property address is: 459 PAINT BRUSH, PORTOLA, CA 96106 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 131-360-010 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREA OF CLIO, COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 412, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “GOLD MOUNTAIN UNIT 17-NIGHTTIME TIGER AND LUCKY RABBIT SAILING ON A GOLDEN DRAGON TO NEW ADVENTURE”, FILED APRIL 5, 2000 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IN BOOK 9 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 9. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THE WATER AND WATER RIGHTS IN, UNDER AND FLOWING OVER SAID PROPERTY OR APPURTENANT THERETO. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-812365-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-812365-JB IDSPub #0147037 11/14/2018 11/21/2018 11/28/2018

PLUMAS LOCAL AGENCY

FORMATION COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Monday, December 10, 2018

10:00 a.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible) in the Board of Supervisors Chambers Plumas County Courthouse-520 Main Street, Quincy, Calif.

Notice is hereby given that the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) of Plumas County will hold public hearing to consider the following item:

Sphere of Influence Amendment for the Eastern Plumas Hospital District and Annexation of a large portion of territory within Sierra Valley Hospital District to Eastern Plumas Hospital District and Concurrent Dissolution of Sierra Valley Hospital District.

This proposal is for the Eastern Plumas Hospital District to annex 302,591 acres of territory that lies within the Sierra Valley Hospital District and concurrent dissolution of Sierra Valley Hospital District. Plumas LAFCo has been given exclusive jurisdiction with respect to this reorganization. The proposal has been jointly initiated and filed with the Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission by the Eastern Plumas Hospital District and the Sierra Valley Hospital District. The proposal, if approved, would result in the Eastern Plumas Hospital District administering services currently provided by the Eastern Plumas Hospital District in that part of Sierra County located east of the Sierras.

The Commission will consider oral and written testimony by any interested person or affected agency as well as the report of the Executive Officer. At the hearing, the Commission may approve or disapprove a proposal with or without amendment, wholly, partially, or conditionally, may include or exclude territory in a change of organization or may continue its consideration with or without amendment, as a whole, in part, or upon such conditions as the Commission may determine. The extension or continuation of any previously authorized charge, fee, assessment, or tax by a local agency or a successor local agency may be applied in the affected territory. The Commission intends to conduct a protest proceeding is the Commission approves the annexation and intends to exempt the proposed Sphere of Influence and Annexation from CEQA. This notice complies with Section 15182 of the CEQA Guidelines.

Persons may attend and be heard at the time and place of the hearing. If you challenge the action of the Commission on any of the above stated items in court, it may be limited to only those issues raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.

The Executive Officer’s report will be available for review at the Plumas County Planning Department located at 555 Main St. Quincy, California, and as practicable, the LAFCO website www.plumaslafco.org five (5) days prior to the hearing. The contact person is Jennifer Stephenson, Executive Officer who may be reached at (310) 936-2639 or [email protected].

