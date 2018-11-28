Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 11/28/18

Clio property sale

T.S. No.: 9948-3787 TSG Order No.: DS7333-18000251 A.P.N.: 123-340-012-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 09/23/2005 as Document No.: 2005-0010264, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by: DENNIS D. DOYLE, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the attached legal description. Sale Date & Time: 12/05/2018 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: East Entrance Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2809 KRISTEN WAY, CLIO, CA 96106 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $390,772.38 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 1-800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.auction.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-3787. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.auction.com or Call: 1-800-280-2832. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. LEGAL DESCRIPTION PARCEL 1:LOT 17, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “MOUNTAIN VIEW ESTATES”, FILED FEBRUARY 15, 1996 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IN BOOK 8 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 4.PARCEL 2:AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS “KRISTEN WAY” AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF RECORD. NPP0343162 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 11/14/2018, 11/21/2018, 11/28/2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-812365-JB Order No.: 180152834-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/4/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): PAUL M WEISMAN Recorded: 1/11/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0000279 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California; Date of Sale: 12/4/2018 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $90,441.44 The purported property address is: 459 PAINT BRUSH, PORTOLA, CA 96106 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 131-360-010 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREA OF CLIO, COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 412, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “GOLD MOUNTAIN UNIT 17-NIGHTTIME TIGER AND LUCKY RABBIT SAILING ON A GOLDEN DRAGON TO NEW ADVENTURE”, FILED APRIL 5, 2000 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IN BOOK 9 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 9. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THE WATER AND WATER RIGHTS IN, UNDER AND FLOWING OVER SAID PROPERTY OR APPURTENANT THERETO. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-812365-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-812365-JB IDSPub #0147037 11/14/2018 11/21/2018 11/28/2018

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-30278-BA-CA Title No. 18-0001230 A.P.N. 125-111-005-000 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/27/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Robert P Parsons, Paula Parsons Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/08/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0000131 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Plumas County, California. Date of Sale: 12/19/2018 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the East Street entrance to the County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $68,826.45 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 285 Grizzly Way, Portola, CA 96122 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-30278-BA-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/08/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4675716 11/21/2018, 11/28/2018, 12/05/2018

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER

Este informe contiene información muy importante sobre su agua potable.

Tradúxcalo o hable con alguien que lo entienda bien.

Tests Showed Coliform Bacteria in the Gold Lake Lodge Water System

Our water system recently violated a drinking water standard. Although this incident was not an emergency, as users of our water, you have a right to know what happened and what we did to correct this situation.

We routinely monitor for drinking water contaminates in the water system. In September 2018, we took 5 (5)) samples to test for the presence of coliform bacteria. California Code of Regulations (CCR) Section 64426.1(b)(2) specifies that a water system is in violation of the total coliform MCL if more than one (1) sample collected during the month is positive for the coliform bacteria.

What should you do?

You do not need to boil your water for take other corrective actions. However, if you have specified health concerns, consult your doctor.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may me be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline @ 1-800-426-4791.

What Does This Mean?

This is not an emergency. If it were, you would have been notified immediately. Coliform bacteria are generally not harmful themselves. Coliforms are bacteria which are naturally present in the environment and are used as an indicator that other; potentially-harmful, bacteria may be present. Coliforms were found in more samples than allowed and this was a warning of potential problems.

Usually, coliform bacteria are a signal that there may be a problem with our source water, storage, or distribution system. Whenever we detect coliform bacteria in any sample, we do follow up tests to see if other bacteria of greater concern, such as fecal coliform or E. Coli, are present. We did not find any of these bacteria in our subsequent testing, and further testing shows that this problem has been resolved.

What Happened? What Was Done?

On September 10, 2018 a bacteriological sample collected from our domestic water system was found to contain total coliform bacteria. All four (4) of the repeat samples taken on September 20, 2018, confirmed the presence of total coliform bacteria in the water. The Water System shall perform an in depth investigation into the source of the contamination and obtain a minimum of five samples that are free of bacteriological contamination prior to approval for the system to open next season.

For more information please contact Rob Remlinger at (530) 836-2350

This is being provided to you by the Gold Lake Lodge in compliance with California Domestic Water Quality and Monitoring Regulations as a means of keeping the public informed.

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Place of Assembly/Bed and Breakfast Inn

Leslie Wehrman, property owner

This project is a Special Use Permit for a Place of Assembly/Bed and Breakfast Inn to be located at 4812 County Road A-15, Portola, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 126-210-029-000; T22N/R13E/Section 10, MDM. The Special Use Permit is required under Plumas County Code Section 9-2.1502(b)(1).

This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines [Section 15061(b)(3)] as Plumas County Codes reflected in Special Use Permit conditions, as well as permitting requirements of state and local agencies, serve to address any possible impacts.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Assistant Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at [email protected].

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

