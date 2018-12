PUBLIC NOTICE

In accordance with Sec. 106 of the Programmatic Agreement, AT&T plans to install a new telecommunications facility at 4566 Craig Road, Portola CA 96122 . Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818-898-4866 regarding site CVL03112.

