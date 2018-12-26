Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 12/26/18

PUBLIC NOTICE

In accordance with Sec. 106 of the Programmatic Agreement, AT&T plans to install a new telecommunications facility at 4566 Craig Road, Portola CA 96122 . Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818-898-4866 regarding site CVL03112.

12/19, 12/26/18

PORTOLA REPORTER

STATEMENT OF

NONDISCRIMINATION

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter by mail to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax to (202) 690-7442 or by email to [email protected].

