Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 3/21/18

Portola Property Sale

Delleker Drive

T.S. No.: 9948-3397 TSG Order No.: 733-1700656-70 A.P.N.: 125-401-006-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/08/2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 11/01/2002 as Document No.: 2002-0011134, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by: GERALD A. DEVORE, AND LESLIE JEAN FURNAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 04/04/2018 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the East entrance to the County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 473 DELLEKER DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $102,590.02 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.homesearch.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-3397. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.homesearch.com or Call: (800) 758-8052. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event NPP0327111 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 03/14/2018, 03/21/2018, 03/28/2018

Published PR

March 14, 21, 28, 2018|

Beckwourth Property Sale

North Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-RCS-17018026 NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C) THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2891 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-RCS-17018026. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On April 23, 2018, at 11:00 AM, AT THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE PLUMAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, in the City of QUINCY, County of PLUMAS, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC.,a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by DEAN G. MADDALENA AND CHRISTINA A. MADDALENA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustors, recorded on 10/14/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0011129, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is-where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 140-024-002-000. Property address: 252 North Street, Beckwourth, CA 96129. All that certain real property situated in the County of Plumas, State of California, described as follows:Beginning at a point which bears North 0º 33′ East a distance of 40 feet from the northeast corner of Block 4 of Goodwin’s Addition to Beckwith Townsite, the plat of which is on file in the office of the county recorder of the County of Plumas, State of California, and being situate in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, T. 23 N., R. 14 E., M.D.B.andM., California; thence from said point of beginning due West a distance of 218.00 feet to a point; thence due North a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; thence due East a distance of 219.43 feet to a point; thence South 0º 33′ West a distance of 150.00 feet to the point of beginning. The above described parcel of land is situated in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, T. 23 N., R. 14 E„ M.D.B.andM., Plumas County, California. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 252 NORTH STREET, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $337,126.44. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 800-280-2891 or www.auction.com Dated: 03/07/2018 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By Shelley Chase, Foreclosure Administrator A-4649995 03/21/2018, 03/28/2018, 04/04/2018

Published PR

March 21, 28, April 4, 2018|

LEGAL NOTICE

Summary of Ordinance No. 349

Ordinance No. 349 was adopted, by the City of Portola City Council, at its meeting held on February 14, 2018 by the following vote: AYES – Mayor Morton, Mayor Pro Tem Cooley, Councilmember Powers, and Councilmember Reynolds NOES – None ABSTAIN – None ABSENT – Councilmember Oels.

Ordinance No. 349 was introduced, and the second reading was waived, by the City Council of the City of Portola at its meeting held on January 24, 2018.

The ordinance makes revisions to the City’s Ordnances’ in relationship to Chapter 2.24 of the Portola Municipal Code. The following sections of the Ordinance have been revised:

2.24.020 Chief – Appointment.

2.24.040 Chief-Duties generally.

2.24.050 Personnel.

2.24.070 Traffic regulations

2.24.080 Following emergency vehicles

2.24.090 Parking restriction

2.24.100 Driving over fire hose

2.24.110 Interference unlawful

2.24.120 False alarm unlawful

2.24.130 Damaging equipment unlawful

2.24.140 Using vehicle unlawful

2.24.150 Violation – Penalty

2.24.160 Reimbursement

2.24.170 Compensation insurance

2.24.180 Mutual aid agreements

2.24.190 Equipment – Use outside of City of Portola

Title 2 of the City of Portola Municipal Code, Chapter 2.24 – Fire Department is repealed.

A new Chapter 2.24 is enacted and added to the City of Portola Municipal Code

A full copy of the Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s office at the City of Portola at 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California 96122.

Published PR

March 21, 2018|

LEGAL NOTICE

Summary of Ordinance No. 348

Ordinance No. 348 was adopted, by the City of Portola City Council, at its meeting held on February 28, 2018 by the following vote: AYES – Mayor Morton, Mayor Pro Tem Cooley, Councilmember Powers, Councilmember Oels, and Councilmember Reynolds NOES – None ABSTAIN – None ABSENT – None.

Ordinance No. 348 was introduced, and the second reading was waived, by the City Council of the City of Portola at its meeting held on January 24, 2018.

The purpose of Ordinance No. 348 is to bring city code regarding solid waste management into conformance with the recently extended franchise agreement by and between the City of Portola and Intermountain Disposal Company.

A summary of changes enacted in Ordinance No. 348 are listed below.

SOLID WASTE ORDINANCE REVISIONS

Definitions

Add “Collect/Collection” definition.

Delete “Collection Bag.”

Delete “Disposal.”

Replace “Company” with “Franchisee” in “Franchisee Fee” definition.

Add “Gross Receipts” definition.

Delete “and one recycling container” in “Minimum Service” definition .

Replace “January” for “November” and “December” for “October” in “Rate Year” Definition.

8.04.039 Franchise Fee

Replace “Company” with “Franchisee”

8.04.052 Performance Requirements

Delete sections N and 0 in their entirety

8.04.055 Solid Waste Carts

Delete Container Exceptions section in its entirety.

Add sentence prohibiting franchisee from assessing charges that are not authorized by the City Council through the approved rate schedule.

8.040.62 Collection of Fees

Replace “fee” with “Variable Container Rate” and delete “that.”

8.04.063 Fee Increases

Significant revisions to this section.

8.04.064 Solid Waste Administration Fee

Replace “Administration” with “Franchise,” two instances.

8.04. 072 Insurance

Add verbiage and change coverage limits for consistency with the franchise agreement.

8.04.093 Accumulation on Multi -Family Residential Complexes and Commercial Property

Replace “twice” with “not less than once

A full copy of the Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s office at the City of Portola at 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California 96122.

Published PR

March 21, 2018|

Plumas County Indoor Only Cannabis Ordinance

NOTICE OF INTENT TO CIRCULATE A PETITION

Notice is hereby given of our intention to circulate a petition within Plumas County to establish an ordinance, called the “INDOOR ONLY CANNABIS ORDINANCE.” State Law requires licensure and regulation of cannabis operations and each county seeking to allow commercial cannabis must produce a set of county regulations, and issue county licenses, before a state license will be given to a cannabis business.

For over a year the Cannabis Working Group (“CWG”), has worked diligently on a draft cannabis ordinance (CWG ordinance) with input from County Planning, Agriculture, Law Enforcement, Counsel and Citizens.

The INDOOR ONLY CANNABIS ORDINANCE borrows from the CWG draft but further limits commercial cannabis cultivation to INDOOR ONLY (within hard shell buildings only) on land zoned agricultural, industrial, rural, mining, or secondary suburban. Further limitations include that cultivation and other commercial cannabis businesses (i.e. dispensaries, testing facilities, manufacturing facilities, packaging facilities, nurseries and distribution operations) must be located outside the “Town” boundaries of Chester, Lake Almanor Peninsula/Hamilton Branch, Greenville, Quincy/East Quincy, Graeagle and Delleker as shown on the maps in the Plumas County General Plan. New buildings may be built on land with the proper zoning designations, but any building used for cannabis cultivation or other cannabis business must be located outside the “Town” boundaries of Chester, Lake Almanor Peninsula/Hamilton Branch, Greenville, Quincy/East Quincy, Graeagle and Delleker as shown on the maps in the Plumas County General Plan.

As an Initiative, the INDOOR ONLY CANNABIS ORDINANCE additionally has: 1. an allowance for combining adjoining parcels to meet acreage requirements; 2. a CEQA section noting that SB 94 exempts counties enacting cannabis ordinances from CEQA requirements if and only if the permits are discretionary. Accordingly all cannabis business licenses in Plumas County will require a Special Use Permit (SUP) which are discretionary so they circumvent CEQA requirements; and 3. a GENERAL NET PROFITS of each cannabis business.

After asking the people of Plumas County what they wanted in a cannabis ordinance we learned that most of the County residents do not want to see or smell cannabis, nor do they want the unnatural light coming from green houses in valleys. But these same people do appreciate and would welcome tax revenue based on net proceeds from cannabis businesses. Cannabis can be grown indoors with a near zero energy foot print using solar panels to power the lights. There are vacant farm or industrial buildings scattered all over the county that can be renovated for INDOOR CULTIVATION. New buildings can be built. This ordinance provides a path to commercial cannabis in the county that will not disturb the residents and citizens who are not interested in experiencing any part of the cannabis plant or the cannabis business.

The INDOOR ONLY CANNABIS ORDINANCE gives cannabis operators in Plumas County a pathway to become licensed and regulated, while protecting the environment and preserving the natural beauty of Plumas County.

Signed: Leigh Firestone

Michael Lucia

136 Lassen St., Chester, CA 96020.

Feb. 6, 2018.

Initiative Measure to Enact Voter-Approved County Ordinance for Indoor Only Cannabis . Activities

The purpose of this initiative is to adopt an ordinance that will supersede any outstanding county ordinance pertaining to cannabis (also known as marijuana) activity in the unincorporated area of Plumas County, including the moratorium ordinance prohibiting commercial cannabis cultivation enacted by the Board of Supervisors on October 24, 2017.

Under the proposed ordinance:

Persons or entities engaging in medicinal or adult-use commercial cannabis activities (indoor cultivation, retail dispensary, delivery service, nursery, manufacturer, testing laboratory, or microbusiness) must apply for an annual permit that is subject to payment of a fee each year, and annual inspections by the County Agricultural Commissioner or the Planning Department. Each application must follow the special use permit process requiring public hearing, notice to neighbors, environmental review, and requirements to address impacts on, and compatibility with, neighboring properties.

Referencing licensing categories defined by the State of California, the ordinance specifically prohibits outdoor and mixed-light cannabis cultivation. The zones where commercial cannabis activity is allowed are specified by license type. Commercial cannabis activities are not allowed within the “town” boundaries of Chester, Lake Almanor Peninsula/Hamilton Branch, Greenville, Quincy/East Quincy, Graeagle and Delleker as shown on maps in the Plumas County General Plan.

Setbacks are required from property lines (10 feet) and from parcels with schools (1,200 feet).

Indoor cannabis cultivation and processing facilities are required to control odor, humidity, and mold. No cultivation lighting shall be visible outside the structure.

A separate “on-site consumption permit” is required for cannabis to be consumed on dispensary premises.

A 10% general tax is imposed on the net profits (defined’ as “net proceeds after calculating the costs of bringing the goods to market”) of commercial cannabis activity.

Violation of the ordinance is declared a public nuisance subject to injunction, abatement, or any other administrative or civil remedy under state law or county ordinance. The remedies described in the ordinance are non-exclusive: other remedies for noncompliance are available for enforcement.

A county permit is not required in any zone for a “Personal Cultivator” to grow up to six cannabis plants indoors, for personal medicinal or recreational use, at that person’s private residence. The cultivation site must be in a locked space and not visible from a public place.

A county permit is not required in any zone for a “primary caregiver” for not more than five “qualified patients” (such terms defined in Health and Safety Code section 11362.7) to grow and process not more than six cannabis plants per patient. The cultivation must be indoors and is not allowed within the “town” boundaries of Chester, Lake Almanor Peninsula/Hamilton Branch, Greenville, Quincy/East Quincy, Graeagle and Delleker as shown on maps in the County General Plan.

Because all permits are subject to the special use permit discretionary review process, the ordinance is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”). Referencing a judicial decision, the ordinance further states enactment of the ordinance by initiative process is not subject to CEQA.

Endorsed and Filed Feb. 21, 2018

Kathleen Williams

Plumas Co. Clerk-Recorder

Melinda Rother, Assistant

Published IVR, PR, CP

March 21, 2018|