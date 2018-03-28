Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 3/28/18

Portola Property Sale

Delleker Drive

T.S. No.: 9948-3397 TSG Order No.: 733-1700656-70 A.P.N.: 125-401-006-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/08/2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 11/01/2002 as Document No.: 2002-0011134, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by: GERALD A. DEVORE, AND LESLIE JEAN FURNAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 04/04/2018 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the East entrance to the County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 473 DELLEKER DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $102,590.02 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.homesearch.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-3397. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.homesearch.com or Call: (800) 758-8052. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event NPP0327111 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 03/14/2018, 03/21/2018, 03/28/2018

March 14, 21, 28, 2018|

Beckwourth Property Sale

North Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-RCS-17018026 NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C) THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2891 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-RCS-17018026. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On April 23, 2018, at 11:00 AM, AT THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE PLUMAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, in the City of QUINCY, County of PLUMAS, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC.,a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by DEAN G. MADDALENA AND CHRISTINA A. MADDALENA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustors, recorded on 10/14/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0011129, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is-where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 140-024-002-000. Property address: 252 North Street, Beckwourth, CA 96129. All that certain real property situated in the County of Plumas, State of California, described as follows:Beginning at a point which bears North 0º 33′ East a distance of 40 feet from the northeast corner of Block 4 of Goodwin’s Addition to Beckwith Townsite, the plat of which is on file in the office of the county recorder of the County of Plumas, State of California, and being situate in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, T. 23 N., R. 14 E., M.D.B.andM., California; thence from said point of beginning due West a distance of 218.00 feet to a point; thence due North a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; thence due East a distance of 219.43 feet to a point; thence South 0º 33′ West a distance of 150.00 feet to the point of beginning. The above described parcel of land is situated in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 26, T. 23 N., R. 14 E„ M.D.B.andM., Plumas County, California. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 252 NORTH STREET, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $337,126.44. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 800-280-2891 or www.auction.com Dated: 03/07/2018 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By Shelley Chase, Foreclosure Administrator A-4649995 03/21/2018, 03/28/2018, 04/04/2018

March 21, 28, April 4, 2018|

Notice of Public Hearing

MR 1-97/98-03 – Permit to Mine/Reclamation Plan

Extension of Time

Sparrowk Quarry (91-32-0032)

Vinton, unincorporated

Plumas County, CA

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Amendment to Permit to Mine/Reclamation Plan to extend the expiration date to April 11, 2049. The permit was originally approved in 1998. All other conditions would remain unchanged.

RCK Ranch, LLC, property owner (dba Bar One Cattle Company/Sierra Valley Ranch)

Joy Engineering, operator

The project is located at 2265 State Route 49, Vinton, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; Assessor’s Parcel Number 010-090-045-000; T22N/R16E/Section 19, MDM.

Negative Declaration Number 505 was previously approved for this project.

For further information on this, contact: Rebecca Herrin at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6213, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; email: [email protected].

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l.

March 28, 2018|

SIERRA VALLEY GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

RESOLUTION NO. 18-01

Setting a date for a public hearing to consider the imposition of a management charge for fiscal year (2018-2019)

WHEREAS, Article 9 of the Sierra Valley Groundwater Basin Act (1980 Cal. Stats., Ch. 449, as amended) provides that the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District may fix a management charge each year for the purposes of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing any of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the District fixed a management charge for the fiscal year, 2018-2019, on all land within the District, of $.30 per acre, per year, with a total minimum charge of $10.00 per year for all parcels or lots forty (40) acres or less, for the purposes of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing any of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the District must now fix a management charge for fiscal year 2018-2019, which will include a charge for the purpose of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing all of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the Sierra Valley Groundwater Basin Act requires the District to give notice and hold a hearing before it fixes a management charge

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

The District give notice and hold a public hearing to consider whether the district should fix a management charge for fiscal year 2018-2019, to pay for the costs of initiating, carrying on and completing all the powers, projects, and purposes of the District. The hearing will be held on April 9, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Golden West Restaurant – Loyalton, California. The clerk of the District will cause a legal notice to publish in the Portola Reporter and the Mountain Messenger one time before the hearing.

The foregoing resolution was duly passed and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District, State of California, at a meeting of said Board held on March 12, 2018.

AYES: Directors: Roberti, Grandi, Wallace, Rowson, Sanchez, Ramelli

NOES Directors

ABSENT Directors: Roen

Einen Grandi

CHAIRMAN, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

March 28, 2018|