Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 4/25/18

PSREC 2018 PUBLIC NOTICE

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative will be conducting inspections of its facilities throughout 2018. Specific vegetation management projects planned within the timbered portions of its service area include but are not limited to, Chandler Road, the Cromberg area, Spring Garden area, Graeagle, and Mabie/Delleker. We will also be inspecting for trees and other vegetation in proximity to the power lines as required by the California Public Resource Code Section 4293. Trees that come in contact with power lines are a major cause of outages on our system. PSREC strives to strike a healthy balance between our appreciation for trees and our obligation to provide safe, reliable electric service. Through our tree trimming program, we redirect tree growth away from power lines and remove any damaged or diseased trees so we can limit potential damage to the power lines which could be caused by extreme weather conditions. If a tree grows too fast or if its proximity to power lines is a threat to our electric system, our experts will trim the growth away from our equipment. Our vegetation management is conducted following best management practices defined in ANSI A300 Part 7 (ANSI 2012) and the ISA companion publication to the ANSI A300 Standards (ISA 2007).

Currently PSREC is doing a comprehensive mapping/inspection project that encompasses the entire service area. These inspections are part of our ongoing work to provide our members with safe, reliable electric service. We will be inspecting electrical equipment as required by California General Orders 95 and 128 and determining the location and condition of our infrastructure. PSREC personnel require access to all of its facilities including meters. PSREC employees will have company ID with them.

Published LCT

April 24, May 1, 2018|

Published FRB, PR

April 25, May 2, 2018|

Opportunity to Comment

NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITYTO COMMENT, PUBLIC HEARING, AND FILING the State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will receive public comments regarding the development of an amendment (Proposed Amendment) to the Policy for Water Quality Control for Recycled Water (Recycled Water Policy) and the Draft Staff Report, including the Draft Substitute Environmental Documentation (Draft SR/SED). Written comment letters must be received by 12:00 noon on June 26, 2018. The State Water Board will hold a public hearing on June 19, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. to receive public comments on the Proposed Amendment and Draft SR/SED at CalEPA Headquarters, 1001 I Street, Second Floor, Sacramento, CA 95814. The State Water Board has also scheduled a hearing at CalEPA Headquarters on December 11, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. to consider adoption of the Proposed Amendment and Draft SR/SED. Check the State Water Board’s website for updates and more information, as these dates are subject to change. Please see link for additional information, documents, and the process of submitting comments:

www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/water_recycling_policy/index.html

For additional information and instructions, see: www.waterboards.ca.gov/board_info/calendar/ or contact Laura McLellan at (916) 319-8288 or via email at [email protected].

4/25/18

CNS-3122953#

PORTOLA REPORTER

Published PR

April 25, 2018