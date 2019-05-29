Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 5/29/19

Graeagle Property Sale

Paiute Trail

TSG No.: 190669737-CA-MSI TS No.: CA1900284802 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 204113906 APN: 130-173-004-000 Property Address: 48 PAIUTE TRAIL GRAEAGLE, CA 96103 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/26/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/04/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/19/2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0000314, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of California. Executed by: PATRICK A. LARRANCE, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 130-173-004- 000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 48 PAIUTE TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 160,173.86. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900284802 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0353110 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 05/15/2019, 05/22/2019, 05/29/2019

Published PR

May 15, 22, 29, 2019|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION

TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE

(U.C.C. 6101 et seq. and B & P 24073 et seq.)

ESCROW NO. P-316832-DY

Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made. The names and business addresses of the Seller/Licensee are:

Mohawk Tavern LLC, a California Limited Liability Company, 999 Johnsville Road, Blairsden-Graeagle CA 96103.

The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: Same as above. As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller/Licensee within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer/Transferee are: None.

The names and addresses of the Buyer/Transferee are:

2019 Mohawk LLC, a California Limited Liability Company, AND/OR ASSIGNS, PO Box 276, Napa, CA 94559.

The business is known as: MOHAWK TAVERN.

The assets to be sold are described in general as: All of the stock in trade, merchandise, supplies, fixtures, equipment, goodwill and trade and are located at:

999 Johnsville Road, Blairsden-Graeagle CA 96103. The kind of license to be transferred is: Type 48 – On Sale General Public Premises and Type 58 – Caterer Permit now issued for the premises located at: 999 Johnsville Road, Blairsden-Graeagle CA 96103. The anticipated date of the sale/transfer is June 14, 2019 or upon the issuance of the final Alcoholic Beverage Control license, whichever is later, at the office of Placer Title Company @ 193 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn, CA 95603.

If so subject, the name and address of the person with who claims may be filed is Placer Title Company @ 193 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn, CA 95603 and the last date for filing claims shall be on or before the issuance of the final Alcoholic Beverage Control license. The amount of the purchase price or consideration in connection with the transfer of the license and business, including the estimated inventory, is the sum of $150,000.00. It has been agreed between the Seller/Licensee and the intended Buyer/Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Date: April 24, 2019

SELLER/LICENSEE

Mohawk Tavern LLC,

a California Limited Liability Company,

By: /s/ Jack McKeehan, Managing Member

BUYER/TRANSFEREE

2019 Mohawk LLC,

a California Limited Liability Company,

By: /s/ Mary Trumble, Sole Member.

Published PR

May 29, 2019|

CITY OF PORTOLA

PUBLIC HEARING

2019/2020 Budget & Fee Schedule

The City Council of the City of Portola will hold a public hearing to receive public input and consider adoption of the final budget Fiscal Year 2019/2020 and the 2019/2020 Fee Schedule. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California.

All interested persons are invited to be present and heard at said meeting. Information relating to the above matter is on file in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California.

Published PR

May 29, June 5, June 12, 2019|

Portola property sale

Beckwith Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE APN: 125-208-010-000 TS No: CA08001006-18-1 TO No: 1030885 (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 28, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On June 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM, At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 11, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0009870, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by MARLENE S KEOGH, as Trustor(s), in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 320 BECKWITH ST N, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $46,424.71 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Nationwide Posting & Publication at 916.939.0772 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08001006-18-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 17, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08001006-18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.nationwideposting.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Nationwide Posting & Publication AT 916.939.0772 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0353938 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 05/29/2019, 06/05/2019, 06/12/2019

Published PR

May 29, June 5, 12, 2019|