Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 7/11/18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE GOLD MOUNTAIN

COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

REGARDING THE PLACEMENT OF DELINQUENT FEES, CHARGES AND PENALTIES ON THE TAX ROLL FOR COLLECTION IN THE

SAME MANNER AS PROPERTY TAXES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the General Manager of the Gold Mountain Community Services District has filed with the Board of Directors of the District a Report that describes each affected parcel of real property and the amount of charges and delinquencies for each affected parcel within the District. A copy of the Report is attached as Exhibit A to this Notice or set forth below. Notice is further provided that a Public Hearing has been scheduled for July 23rd, 2018 at 2:00 p. m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at the District’s office at 150 Pacific, #5, Portola, CA 96122, at which time the Board will hear and consider any objections or protests to the Report and consider: (i) adopting or revising the Report; (ii) directing the District General Manager to file the report with the Plumas County Auditor; and (iii) requesting the Auditor to place the delinquent fees, charges and penalties on the tax roll for collection in the same manner as property taxes.

Exhibit A

To: GMCSD Board of Directors

From: Tiana Bradley

Subject: Utility Delinquencies to be placed on the County Tax Roll

Date: June 15th, 2018

On June 15th, 2018, the board approved placing delinquent properties on the County Tax Roll for Collection. This is the first step in the process which must be completed by August 10, 2018.

There are five properties:

131-320-024 Balance due $5,975.09

131-120-022 Balance due $835.14

131-360-010 Balance due $610.24

The balance due includes quarterly charges, penalties, interest and the County collection fee of $2.50.

At this time the Board should accept this report and set the item for public hearing for July 23rd, 2018.

The property owners will be advised of the hearing date and time. Additionally, a legal ad will be placed in the newspaper. After the public hearing is closed, the Board will be asked to pass a resolution which in effect requests that the County Auditor’s Office place the properties on the 2018-19 tax roll.

Dated: June 15th, 2018

Tiana Bradley, Office Administrator

Gold Mountain Community Services District

FORMAL NOTICE OF SCHOOL

DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD ELECTION AND

NOTICE TO DECLARE CANDIDACY

Notice is hereby given that Tuesday, November 6, 2018 an election will be held in the school district hereinafter listed, in Sierra and Plumas Counties, California, for the purpose of electing governing board members as follows:

Four (4) members to the Governing Board of the Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified School District as follows:

One member is to be elected at large for each of the following trustee areas:

Trustee Area #2 (Sierraville, Sierra City & Sattley) – 4 year term

Trustee Area #3 (Calpine, Vinton and Chilcoot) – 2 year term

Trustee Area #4 (North West & North East of Loyalton) – 4 year term

Trustee Area #5 (City of Loyalton) – 4 year term

Qualifications for Candidacy: The candidate must be a registered voter and reside within the trustee area, if the election is by or from trustee area.

Nomination papers (Declarations of Candidacy) for eligible candidates may be obtained at the office of the County Clerk located at the Courthouse, Downieville, CA 95936. Nomination papers shall be available commencing on July 16, 2018, and must be filed with the County Clerk at the above address, no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 10, 2018. However, if there is an eligible incumbent and if nomination papers for the incumbent are not filed by the latter date and hour, voters shall have until 5:00 p.m. on August 15, 2018 to nominate candidates other than the incumbent for such office.

Insufficient or no nominees: Appointment to each elective office will be made as prescribed by Education Code § 5326, 5328 and 5328.5 in the event there are no nominees or an insufficient number of nominees for the office and a petition for an election is not filed with the election official by 5:00 p.m. on the 83rd Day preceding the election.

Heather Foster

County Clerk

