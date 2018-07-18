Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 7/18/18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE GOLD MOUNTAIN

COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

REGARDING THE PLACEMENT OF DELINQUENT FEES, CHARGES AND PENALTIES ON THE TAX ROLL FOR COLLECTION IN THE

SAME MANNER AS PROPERTY TAXES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the General Manager of the Gold Mountain Community Services District has filed with the Board of Directors of the District a Report that describes each affected parcel of real property and the amount of charges and delinquencies for each affected parcel within the District. A copy of the Report is attached as Exhibit A to this Notice or set forth below. Notice is further provided that a Public Hearing has been scheduled for July 23rd, 2018 at 2:00 p. m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at the District’s office at 150 Pacific, #5, Portola, CA 96122, at which time the Board will hear and consider any objections or protests to the Report and consider: (i) adopting or revising the Report; (ii) directing the District General Manager to file the report with the Plumas County Auditor; and (iii) requesting the Auditor to place the delinquent fees, charges and penalties on the tax roll for collection in the same manner as property taxes.

Exhibit A

To: GMCSD Board of Directors

From: Tiana Bradley

Subject: Utility Delinquencies to be placed on the County Tax Roll

Date: June 15th, 2018

On June 15th, 2018, the board approved placing delinquent properties on the County Tax Roll for Collection. This is the first step in the process which must be completed by August 10, 2018.

There are five properties:

131-320-024 Balance due $5,975.09

131-120-022 Balance due $835.14

131-360-010 Balance due $610.24

The balance due includes quarterly charges, penalties, interest and the County collection fee of $2.50.

At this time the Board should accept this report and set the item for public hearing for July 23rd, 2018.

The property owners will be advised of the hearing date and time. Additionally, a legal ad will be placed in the newspaper. After the public hearing is closed, the Board will be asked to pass a resolution which in effect requests that the County Auditor’s Office place the properties on the 2018-19 tax roll.

Dated: June 15th, 2018

Tiana Bradley, Office Administrator

Gold Mountain Community Services District

Published PR

July 11, 18, 2018|

College Board Election

NOTICE TO DECLARE CANDIDACY FOR FEATHER RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEE ELECTION

Notice is hereby given to all qualified persons that an election will be held in the Feather River Community College District, County of Plumas, State of California, on the sixth (6th) day of November 2018, for the purpose of electing members to the Board of Trustees for the Feather River Community College District. The districts up for election are District I (Portola); District II (Quincy); and District IV (Indian Valley). Forms for declaring candidacy are available from the Office of the County Clerk, 520 Main Street, Quincy, California. Declarations for candidacy must be filed with the County Clerk at the above address not later than 5:00 p.m. on the tenth (10th) day of August 2018.

Kevin Trutna, Ed.D.

Superintendent/President

Feather River Community College District

Published FRB, IVR, PR

July 18, 25, 2018|