Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 7/25/18

College Board Election

NOTICE TO DECLARE CANDIDACY FOR FEATHER RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEE ELECTION

Notice is hereby given to all qualified persons that an election will be held in the Feather River Community College District, County of Plumas, State of California, on the sixth (6th) day of November 2018, for the purpose of electing members to the Board of Trustees for the Feather River Community College District. The districts up for election are District I (Portola); District II (Quincy); and District IV (Indian Valley). Forms for declaring candidacy are available from the Office of the County Clerk, 520 Main Street, Quincy, California. Declarations for candidacy must be filed with the County Clerk at the above address not later than 5:00 p.m. on the tenth (10th) day of August 2018.

Kevin Trutna, Ed.D.

Superintendent/President

Feather River Community College District

Published FRB, IVR, PR

July 18, 25, 2018|