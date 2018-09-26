Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 9/26/18

Blarisden/Graeagle Property Sale

Poplar Valley Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 17-01461 Loan No.: *******663 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/23/2008 AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States (payable to Attorney Lender Services, Inc.) will be held by the duly appointed Trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SHIRLEY A WHITNEY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Trustee: ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. Recorded 12/31/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0009448 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California, Date of Sale: 10/10/2018 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $514,442.21 The purported property address is: 203 POPLAR VALLEY RD BLAIRSDEN-GRAEAGLE, CA 96103 A.P.N.: 129-083-006 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county wherein the real property is located and more than three (3) months have elapsed since such recordation. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, 17-01461. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 08/28/2018 ATTORNEY LENDER SERVICES, INC. DIANE WEIFENBACH, TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER 5120 E. LaPalma Avenue, #209 Anaheim, CA 92807 Telephone: 714-695-6637 Sales Line: (916)939-0772 Sales Website: www.nationwideposting.com This office is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. NPP0340229 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 09/19/2018, 09/26/2018, 10/03/2018

Published PR

Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 2018|

Portola Area Property Sale

5th Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 139304 Title No. 95519726 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/24/2018 at 11:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/18/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0005836, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Plumas County, State of California, executed by Randall W. Hovey and Connie L. Hovey, Husband and Wife, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the East entrance to the County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 126-163-012-000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 480 5th Avenue, Portola Area, CA 96122 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $127,671.78 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 9/17/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 800-280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 139304. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-FN4670554 09/26/2018, 10/03/2018, 10/10/2018

Published PR

Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC STAFF WORKSHOP AND ADOPTION MEETING; DRAFT STATEWIDE GENERAL INDUSTRIAL STORM WATER

PERMIT AMENDMENT

The State Water Resources Control Board (Board) will hold a Staff Workshop regarding the proposed General Permit Amendment on October 24, 2018. The Staff Workshop will be held at the Joe Serna Jr.-CalEPA Headquarters building located at 1001 I St., Sacramento, CA 95814. A live webcast of the workshop will also be provided. The Board will hold a public meeting for consideration of adoption of the proposed General Permit Amendment on November 6, 2018, also held at the

Joe Serna Jr.-CalEPA Headquarters building. Information on this item may be viewed on and downloaded from the Board’s website at: www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/stormwater/industrial.shtml. To receive notification of any changes to the dates of the staff workshop or adoption meeting, or for notification of any additional staff workshops, interested persons must sign up for e-mail notification at www.waterboards.ca.gov/resources/email_subscriptions/swrcb_subscribe.shtml by checking the box for Storm Water Industrial Permitting Issues. Please direct questions about this notice to Ms. Shuka Rastegarpour at (916) 341-5576 or [email protected].

9/26/18

CNS-3174508#

PORTOLA REPORTER

Published PR

Sept. 26, 2018|

LEGAL NOTICE

Summary of Ordinance No. 351

AN URGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PORTOLA, COUNTY OF PLUMAS AMENDING CHAPTER 2.36 OF THE PORTOLA MUNICIPAL CODE PERTAINING TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION

Urgency Ordinance No. 351 was adopted, by the City of Portola City Council, at its meeting held on September 12, 2018 by the following vote: AYES -Mayor Morton, Mayor Pro Tem Cooley, Councilmember Powers, Councilmember Oels, and Councilmember Reynolds NOES – None, ABSTAIN – None ABSENT – None.

Urgency Ordinance No. 351 was introduced and approved, by the City Council of the City of Portola at its meeting held on September 12, 2018 per applicable statute.

Summary: Urgency Ordinance No. 351 amended Chapter 2.36 of the Portola Municipal Code and provided provisions for the Planning Commission to be configured with either 3 or 5 members and incorporated provisions for the processing of applications and items normally heard and acted upon by the Planning Commission in the absence of an active and duly constituted Planning Commission.

A full copy of the Urgency Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s office at the City of Portola at 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California 96122.

Published PR

Sept. 26, 2018|

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 in the conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California.

10:00 a.m.

Modification of Recorded Map by Certificate of Correction

Welch Estates #3 (Book 2 of Maps Page 44)

Kenneth Butler, applicant

Plumas County Planning and Building Services has received an application from Kenneth Butler to address the driveway access limitation onto Grizzly Road from Parcel 1. This limitation is shown on the recorded map as per the original County approvals.

This project is located on Grizzly Road, Unincorporated Plumas County, CA; APN 128-100-009-000; T23N/R14E/Sec.6, MDM

This project is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act under Section 15061(b)(3).

For further information on the above hearing contact: Rebecca Herrin, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6213.

If you challenge the above projects in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to the Zoning Administrator, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971

Published PR

Sept. 26, 2018|