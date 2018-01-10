Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 1/10/18

Estate of Frazier

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

JAMES GILBERT FRAZIER, AKA JAMES FRAZIER, AKA JAMES G. FRAZIER,

AKA JIM FRAZIER, decedent

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: James Gilbert Frazier, aka James Frazier, aka James G. Frazier, aka Jim Frazier

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Anaris E. Frazier in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Anaris E. Frazier be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Feb. 14, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Room 104, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Schaller, 1458 The Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926, (530) 893-8891, SBN: 39375

Jan. 10, 17, 24, 2018|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Community Development Block Grant Closeout

CDBG-12-8409

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Portola will conduct a public hearing by the City Council on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at Portola City Hall, City Council Chambers, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, CA 96122 to discuss the closeout of Community Development Block Grant, CDBG-12-8409, for ADA Public Parks Restroom Facilities and the Plumas County Resources and Crisis Intervention Center.

Grant monies were used to purchase and rehabilitate a facility for the PCIRC (Portola Family Resource Center), and to rehabilitate public restrooms in the park facility to meet current American with Disability Act (ADA) standards in the City of Portola.

Persons interested in the program should appear before the City Council at the above public hearing on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in order to make their comments known. If you are not able to attend the public hearing, you should direct your written comments to the City of Portola at P.O. Box 1225, Portola, CA 96122 or in person at City Hall. Comments must be received at the above address by 5:00 p.m. on January 24, 2018. In addition, information may be obtained at the above address between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays or you may call Melissa Klundby, City Clerk at (530) 832-6801 for more information or email [email protected].

If you plan on attending the public hearing and need a special accommodation because of a sensory or mobility impairment/disability, please contact Melissa Klundby, Administrative Services at (530) 832-6801 or [email protected] to arrange for those accommodations to be made. The City of Portola promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low and moderate income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap.

Jan. 10, 17, 2018|