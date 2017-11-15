Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 11/15/17

LEGAL NOTICE

Summary of Ordinance No. 345

Ordinance No. 345, An Ordinance of the City of Portola, County of Plumas, State of California, Amending Chapter 17.65 of the Portola Municipal Code to Regulate the Personal Cultivation of Marijuana and Delivery of Marijuana, Prohibit the Commercial Cultivation of Marijuana, the Processing of Marijuana and all associated Business and Operational Activities, as Businesses with the City of Portola was adopted, and the reading was waived, by the City of Portola City Council, at its meeting held on November 8, 2017 by the following vote: AYES – Mayor Morton, Mayor Pro Tem Cooley, Councilmember Oels, Councilmember Powers, and Councilmember Reynolds NOES – None, ABSTAIN – None, ABSENT -None.

Ordinance No. 345 prohibits marijuana dispensaries, commercial cannabis activities, including commercial marijuana cultivation, and the commercial processing of marijuana within the City of Portola limits. Ordinance No. 345 allows and regulates the delivery of marijuana to qualified patients and primary caregivers within the City of Portola limits. Ordinance No. 345 regulates the non-commercial cultivation of marijuana for personal use, which includes among other things, the prohibition of outdoor growing, restrictions on indoor growing and requires individual growers to file with the City a certificate of compliance, certifying that they are in compliance with Ordinance No. 345. Ordinance No. 345 provides enforcement measures. Finally, Ordinance No. 345 repeals Chapter 17.65 of the Portola Municipal Code which prohibits medical marijuana dispensaries within the City of Portola limits.

A full copy of the Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s office at 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California.

Published FRB, PR

Nov. 15, 2017|