Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 11/22/17

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND STAFF WORKSHOPS; DRAFT AMENDMENT TO STATEWIDE INDUSTRIAL GENERAL STORM WATER PERMIT The State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will hold a Public Hearing regarding the proposed General Permit Amendment on January 9, 2018. The Public Hearing will be held in the Coastal Hearing Room of the Joe Serna Jr, – Cal-EPA Headquarters building located at 1001 I St., Sacramento, CA 95814. State Water Board staff will also hold three informal Public Workshops. The proposed General Permit Amendment and corresponding information will be available on Friday, December 15, 2017 on the following page www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/stormwater/industrial.shtml. Written public comments on the draft General Permit Amendment are due by 12:00 p.m. (noon) on January 31, 2018 and must be addressed to: Jeanine Townsend, Clerk to the Board, State Water Resources Control Board, P.O. Box 100, Sacramento CA 95812-2000 (mail) – or – 1001 I Street, 24th Floor, Sacramento CA 95814 (hand delivery). Comment letters may be submitted electronically, in pdf text format (if less than 15 megabytes in total size), to the Clerk to the Board via e-mail at [email protected]. (If the file is greater than 15 megabytes in total size, comment letters may be submitted by fax at (916) 341-5620). Please indicate in the subject line: “Comment Letter – Industrial General Permit Amendment.” Any person desiring to receive notices for the specific dates must sign up for e-mail notification at www.waterboards.ca.gov/resources/email_subscriptions/swrcb_subscribe.shtml by checking the box for Storm Water Industrial Permitting Issues. Information on this item may be viewed and downloaded from the State Water Board’s website at: www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/stormwater/industrial.shtml. Please direct questions about this notice to Shuka Rastegarpour at [email protected] or (916) 341-5576.

11/22/17

CNS-3071543#

PORTOLA REPORTER

Published PR

Nov. 22, 2017|

Public Notice

Feather River Land Trust has announced that on behalf of a Plumas County rancher, it has applied to the state’s Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation Program to acquire an agricultural conservation easement covering 5,880 acres of farmland. The property is located in the Vinton area of Plumas County, CA. The Assessor’s Parcel numbers are: 010-050-045, 010-070-006, 010-070-042, 101-070-044, 010-070-045, 010-070-046, 010-070-047, 010-070-050, 010-070-051, and 010-090-002. The 5,880-acre easement will ensure that, in perpetuity, this land will be preserved for agricultural use. Feather River Land Trust will hold title to the easement and will monitor the terms of easement annually to ensure that the purposes of the easement are fulfilled. Feather River Land Trust is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation that exists to protect the Feather River Region’s irreplaceable agricultural and natural resources by acquiring, and holding in trust, conservation easements. For further information please contact Feather River Land Trust at 530-283-5758.

Published PR

Nov. 22, 2017|