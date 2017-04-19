Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 4/19/17

Lien Sale

Public Lien Sale

Notice is hereby given that it is the intention to sell the personal property below to satisfy a lien imposed in said property pursuant to section 21700 of the Business and Professional Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, section 535 of the Civil Code. All American Mini Storage will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 22, 2017 at 9 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at All American Mini Storage, 169 Lawrence Street, Quincy, California, which consists of miscellaneous personal property stored.

Kevin T. Barrett

Includes: Washer, Dryer, Car Rims, Bow Flex, Keyboard, Speakers.american

Published FRB, PR

April 12, 19, 2017|

Lien Sale

Public Lien Sale

Notice is hereby given that it is the intention to sell the personal property below to satisfy a lien imposed in said property pursuant to section 21700 of the Business and Professional Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, section 535 of the Civil Code. Quincy Mini Storage will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Quincy Mini Storage, 1972 Lee Road, Quincy, California, which consists of miscellaneous personal property stored.

Brande Gonzales

Mark Patrick

Raymond Busselen

Kyle Neely

Joan Chandler

Clifford Pearce

Ryan Gamberg

George Courtemanche, Jr.

Bridgette Schooler

Dawn Fowler

Includes: Clothing, Dressers, TV, Microwave, Metal file Cabinet, Futon, Dishes, Floor Fan, Crib & Mattress, Small Kitchen Appliances, Tent, Propane BBQ, Treadmill, Tables, Cross Country Skis, Recliner Chairs, Furniture, Electric Guitars, Car, Flat Trailer, Organ, Records, Radial Arm Saw, Washer, Dryer, Bird Cages, Port-a-Crib, Video games.

Published FRB, PR

April 12, 19, 2017|

PUBLIC LIEN SALE

DELLEKER STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE UNDERSIGNED INTENDS TO SELL THE

PERSONAL PROPERTY DISCRIBED BELOW TO SATISFY A LIEN IMPOSSED

ON SAID PROPERTY PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 21700/21707 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL CODE, SECTION 2328 OF THE UCC SECTION 535 OF THE CIVIL CODE. THE UNDERSIGNED WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION SALE BY COMPETITIVE BIDDING ON MAY 13, 2017 AT 10:00AM ON THE PREMISSES WHERE DELLEKER STORAGE AT 73820 S. DELLEKER ROAD WHICH CONSISTS OF MISC PERSONAL PROPERTY.

ITEMS SOLD “AS IS” WHERE IS

SALE IS SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION

UNITS B3/4, B5

Published PR

April 12, 19, 2017|

Blairsden-Graeagle Property Sale

Tamarack Place

T.S. No. 16-0414-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED _____________ ____: _ __ ___ __ ____ ____ NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP L_U _: KÈM THEO _ÂY LÀ B_N TRÌNH BÀY TÓM L__C V_ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LI_U NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/30/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ROBERT L. ARIETA JR., A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 1/6/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0000097 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 195 TAMARACK PL BLAIRSDEN-GRAEAGLE, CA 96103-9740 A.P.N.: 129-170-028-000 Date of Sale: 5/11/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $240,088.44, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-0414-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/5/2017 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www.nationwideposting.com Darlene Clark, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0305472 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 04/19/2017, 04/26/2017, 05/03/2017

Published PR

April 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

Special Tax Hearing

PUBLIC HEARING

ON SPECIAL TAX TO BE PROPOSED TO THE VOTERS OF THE

EASTERN PLUMAS RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that on April 24, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., at 141 Delleker Rd., Delleker; the Board of Directors of the EPRFPD will hold a public hearing regarding a special tax measure proposed to be held by ballot on November 7, 2017. The tax proceeds would be used solely for the purpose of supplementing the funding of services for fire protection and prevention, emergency medical response and other emergency response. The special tax will only take effect if approved by two-thirds of the voters voting in the November 7, 2017 election. The tax would be $65.00 per parcel per fiscal year commencing with the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The tax will be collected with county property taxes and then apportioned to the EPRFPD. The public hearing will allow the Board of Directors of the EPRFPD to take questions and comments from the public prior to the Board’s submitting the special tax measure to a vote.

Published PR

April 19, 2017|